Muskies prove tough out for 4A No. 2 North Scott

Though it wasn't the outcome the Muscatine volleyball team wanted, the journey supplied reason for optimism in a three-set loss Tuesday night to Class 4A second-ranked North Scott in Mississippi Athletic Conference play.
Muscatine held leads in two of the three sets played on its home court at MHS, but couldn't finish off either, as North Scott headed back to Eldridge with the conference win (25-21, 25-23, 25-19).
"I'm very proud of the girls tonight," Muscatine head coach Kara Russell said. "I think it's been a long time coming for us to come out and play like we can. So it was exciting to see us do that against a really tough opponent, we came out confident."
The Muskies (10-12, 1-6 MAC) desperately tried to force a fourth set, but fell short in the third.
Hannah Jansen went for seven of her Muscatine team-high 10 kills in the third as the sophomore outside hitter tried to spark the Muskie comeback.
"The whole team did very well tonight," said Russell, the second-year Muskie coach. "We came together and we played really well ... Even with the scoreboard being what it was ... I feel like this set the tone for the rest of the season."
Jansen kills gave Muscatine leads at 14-13 and 15-14 in the third. Her sixth of the set tied it at 17, but North Scott would proceed to score the next seven points, until Jansen's last kill of the third doubled as Muscatine's last point of the set at 24-19 prior to the Lancers ending it on a service error by the Muskies. Jansen also led the team in digs with 12.
The middle set proved to be the closest, though it was the only of the three sets that the Muskies trailed from start to finish.
North Scott (21-4, 5-2 MAC) scored the first four points of the set, but the Muskies kept chipping away at the lead, eventually pulling to within one at 10-9 after a Meadow Freers kill and again at 11-10 following a kill by Bree Seaman.
Seaman, a senior, ended with five kills and 10 digs.
Seven straight Lancer points behind serving from libero Carley Bredar made it 18-11.
Muscatine would race back and pull it to one again, however.
A Grace Graham kill made it 21-14 in favor of North Scott, but the Muskies would get a side out and score three with Bree Seaman serving, and then make it 24-23 following a block by sophomore Brylee Seaman, but the Lancers would go on to finish it off from there.
Freers, a senior, and Brylee Seaman would each record three blocks for the match.
"Our blocking definitely slowed them down at the net," Muscatine senior setter Ashlyn McGinnis said. "We were really scrappy tonight. Through the whole match, we came to fight."
McGinnis ended with 24 assists and seven digs.
Graham, a North Scott senior, led the game in kills with 16. Classmate Ella McLaughlin would add 10. Lancer junior Nora Ralfs and senior Alyssa Atzen combined for 45 assists, with Ralfs finishing with a game high 25.
Muscatine's next MAC match will come Thursday in Clinton against the River Queens.
"Our schedule will definitely have us ready for the postseason," McGinnis said. "We know the MAC is really tough."
North Scott 25-25-25, Muscatine 21-23-19
Kills -- NS (Grace Graham 16, Ella McLaughlin 10, Alexis Richards 10, Scout Kirshy 6, Lauren Golinghorst 6, Nora Ralfs 2); MUS (Hannah Jansen 11, Meadow Freers 5, Bree Seaman 5, Brylee Seaman 3, Annie Zillig 2, Ashlyn McGinnis). Assists -- NS (Rolfs 25, Alyssa Atzen 20); MUS (McGinnis 24, Grace Bode). Blocks -- NS (Graham 3, Richards, McLaughlin, Kirshy); MUS (Brylee Seaman 3, Freers 3). Digs -- NS (Carley Bredar 17, McLaughlin 10, Richards 7, Ralfs 4, Atzen 3, Graham); MUS (Jansen 12, Bree Seaman 10, Bode 9, McGinnis 7, Ashleigh Ramser 3).
Records: North Scott 21-4 (5-2 MAC); Muscatine (11-13, 1-6 MAC)