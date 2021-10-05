Muskies prove tough out for 4A No. 2 North Scott

Though it wasn't the outcome the Muscatine volleyball team wanted, the journey supplied reason for optimism in a three-set loss Tuesday night to Class 4A second-ranked North Scott in Mississippi Athletic Conference play.

Muscatine held leads in two of the three sets played on its home court at MHS, but couldn't finish off either, as North Scott headed back to Eldridge with the conference win (25-21, 25-23, 25-19).

"I'm very proud of the girls tonight," Muscatine head coach Kara Russell said. "I think it's been a long time coming for us to come out and play like we can. So it was exciting to see us do that against a really tough opponent, we came out confident."

The Muskies (10-12, 1-6 MAC) desperately tried to force a fourth set, but fell short in the third.

Hannah Jansen went for seven of her Muscatine team-high 10 kills in the third as the sophomore outside hitter tried to spark the Muskie comeback.

"The whole team did very well tonight," said Russell, the second-year Muskie coach. "We came together and we played really well ... Even with the scoreboard being what it was ... I feel like this set the tone for the rest of the season."