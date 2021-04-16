Muskies push fifth-ranked Trojans before stumbling 4-2

Schmelzer lofted a shot on target from about 30 yards out. It looked like the West keeper was going to corral it, but it slipped through his hands and into the goal.

Muscatine snatched the lead in the 42nd minute. Brian Pineda hit the top of the crossbar, the ball fell past the goal line and he was awarded the goal.

"I just saw an opening, took a shot and it went in," Pineda said

West (5-1-1) countered. Three times, in fact.

Nelson placed a left-footed shot in the upper left of the goal for the equalizer in the 52nd minute. About nine minutes later, Kolby Godbolt scored off an assist from Marko Migambi.

"I think (West's attack) intensified as our midfield kind of weakened a bit," Varela said. "Spaces opened up a little bit."

Muscatine midfielder Nate Larsen couldn't go because of injury. Grant Bode was sidelined for a stretch with a yellow card. Andrew McGill was unable to play.

"It was a weak area we were trying to hide a little bit, but they exposed us in there," Varela said.

Muscatine junior keeper Logan Wolf, who came into the match with 31 saves on the season, made several stops over the next 15 minutes to keep the Muskies in reach.