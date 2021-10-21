Muskies reach consecutive regional finals with win over CR Jefferson

Reaching the regional championship round in volleyball was once a bit of a rarity for the Muscatine Muskies, who would see seasons pass between appearances that deep into the postseason.
But head coach Kara Russell is now 2-for-2 in her tenure as Muskies head coach.
"I'm very excited for the girls tonight," said the second-year coach. "We definitely showed up to defend our home court. We played like we know we can. I saw a lot of great things, things we've been working on and I'm very proud of that."
A season's worth of work was on display at Muscatine High School Thursday night, as the Muskies advanced to Tuesday's Class 5A Region 8 title match against top-ranked Iowa City Liberty by eliminating Cedar Rapids Jefferson in four sets (27-25, 25-22, 20-25, 25-17).
For its part, IC Liberty swept its way to the final round, defeating Cedar Rapids Washington 25-9, 25-11, 25-11.
The Lightning (33-4) will host Tuesday's regional final.
Early in the match, senior setter Ashlyn McGinnis recorded her 500th assists of the season which gave some added energy to the gym, especially the Muscatine student section.
"That pumped everyone up a little bit," said Russell.
McGinnis, who needed 11 helpers to get to 500, pushed well over that as she ended with 42 on the night while having plenty of weapons at her disposal. The senior had three kills of her own and 18 digs.
"That was awesome for her, she's so deserving of it," said senior libero Grace Bode.
Muskie underclassmen took turns being McGinnis' to-go while the McGinnis and the upperclassmen supplied stabilizing forces when Muscatine (15-17) needed them.
"It was very exciting," said Bode, who anchored the back line and recorded 14 digs while adding three assists. "We had the momentum for most of it, but when we were down or needed a point, we got our pass, got our set, and our hitters put the ball down. They were great for us tonight."
Sophomore outside hitter Hannah Jansen was all over the floor, collecting 17 kills and 19 digs, both of which went for Muskie highs. She also had an ace serve.
Early on, it was Brylee Seaman who was the biggest problem for the J-Hawk defense. Four of her nine kills came in the first set. The last of those set up match point at 26-25.
Seniors Meadow Freers and Bree Seaman were steady. Freers ended with 13 kills to go with two blocks and Bree Seaman went for a dozen kills and 16 digs plus an ace.
But some of the most clutch of Muscatine points were scored by sophomore Annie Zillig.
The outside/right side hitter ended with a modest five kills, but most — if not all — came in big situations.
Her first tied the match at 25 in the first, forcing it to go beyond the standard as the Muskies would go on to close out the first set to take a crucial 1-0 advantage into the second.
"Our goal has to be able to mix it up," Russell said. "We're running different things for different players, even if they're not at their position and making sure we're keeping the defense on their toes."
Muscatine went about a decade between regional final appearance prior to Russell's arrival.
After Jefferson (9-25) set the Muskie itinerary back by taking the third set, McGinnis led a Muskie blitz to start the decisive fourth.
Zaria Larsen led CR Jefferson in kills with a dozen in the losing effort.
While it was her setting that propelled the Muskies through the match, McGinnis bookmarked the win with her serving, scoring the opening point with an ace and then tallying three straight in the decisive fourth as the Muskies built a 8-1 lead.
"That's what we've been working toward," said Russell. "Being able to close out matches. Just because we lose a set doesn't mean that we have to let up, and tonight we came back even better.
"Tonight gave us some momentum and I'm excited to see where that can take us."