Muskies reach consecutive regional finals with win over CR Jefferson

Her first tied the match at 25 in the first, forcing it to go beyond the standard as the Muskies would go on to close out the first set to take a crucial 1-0 advantage into the second.

"Our goal has to be able to mix it up," Russell said. "We're running different things for different players, even if they're not at their position and making sure we're keeping the defense on their toes."

Muscatine went about a decade between regional final appearance prior to Russell's arrival.

After Jefferson (9-25) set the Muskie itinerary back by taking the third set, McGinnis led a Muskie blitz to start the decisive fourth.

Zaria Larsen led CR Jefferson in kills with a dozen in the losing effort.

While it was her setting that propelled the Muskies through the match, McGinnis bookmarked the win with her serving, scoring the opening point with an ace and then tallying three straight in the decisive fourth as the Muskies built a 8-1 lead.

"That's what we've been working toward," said Russell. "Being able to close out matches. Just because we lose a set doesn't mean that we have to let up, and tonight we came back even better.

"Tonight gave us some momentum and I'm excited to see where that can take us."