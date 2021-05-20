Muskies' Recker runner-up in 4A discus competition

After his first seemed to slip out of his hand and hit the standard surrounding the throwing area, Recker sent his second throw 157-01, which ended up being good enough to get him into the finals by about half a foot.

His third went out of bounds, which created a bit of suspense as he waited to see if his one on target throw would be enough to garner him three more throws in the final round.

It was.

Yet again though, two of his throws went out of bounds, one missing right, the other out of bounds to his left.

"It was a big mental battle for me these six throws," said Recker. "I pushed through that. ... But overall, it was a tough mental challenge for me."

But it only took one.

That fifth throw was the second longest to that point, and stood as such.

"It really teaches me that there's a lot more to throwing than the actual throwing," Recker said. "It's a lot of your head, a lot of what you're thinking.

"Having the top guys from around the state come together, that's something special. But overall, it was a great experience."

As for the other Muskies in action, the 4x800 relay team took 22nd with a time of 8:27.16.