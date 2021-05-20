Muskies' Recker runner-up in 4A discus competition

DES MOINES — Nolan Recker was ready for the Class 4A state discus competition to be a physical challenge.
He wasn’t quite ready for how big of a mental challenge the field event would be
The Muskie junior overcame that, however, to make the most of his two throws that landed in bounds, placing second with a throw of 173 feet, 3 inches.
McKade Jelinek of Linn-Mar won the competition, throwing 178-11. Only one other throw broke 170 feet.
For Recker, though, the wet, rainy conditions tested his mental strength as much, or more, than his physical power.
"This was one of the only rainy meets I've been to all year," Recker said. "My grip was fine, it was really just a mental thing, honestly. I (don't) think I was there mentally. It wasn't the conditions.
"I'm definitely happy with my throws and placing."
Four of the six throws by the Muscatine junior landed out of bounds.
There wasn’t much more he could have done with the throws that did count, though, especially his fifth throw that shot him from seventh to second.
"I was thinking I needed to get a good one out," he said. "I really just put everything together on that (fifth) throw."
After his first seemed to slip out of his hand and hit the standard surrounding the throwing area, Recker sent his second throw 157-01, which ended up being good enough to get him into the finals by about half a foot.
His third went out of bounds, which created a bit of suspense as he waited to see if his one on target throw would be enough to garner him three more throws in the final round.
It was.
Yet again though, two of his throws went out of bounds, one missing right, the other out of bounds to his left.
"It was a big mental battle for me these six throws," said Recker. "I pushed through that. ... But overall, it was a tough mental challenge for me."
But it only took one.
That fifth throw was the second longest to that point, and stood as such.
"It really teaches me that there's a lot more to throwing than the actual throwing," Recker said. "It's a lot of your head, a lot of what you're thinking.
"Having the top guys from around the state come together, that's something special. But overall, it was a great experience."
As for the other Muskies in action, the 4x800 relay team took 22nd with a time of 8:27.16.
"It was everybody's first time here (on the relay team)," said Muscatine's Trevor Diederichs. "It's a special group of guys. It was great competition."
The two seniors on the team, Aidan Daufeldt and Diederichs, provided some perspective for the team.
"It was really fun to be here," said Daufeldt. "I think we had a chance, but it was really nice to come out here and compete. I felt really good in this race, like I've been waiting for it. One last race with (this group).
"Some teams here, we've run against nine, 10 times, so it was really cool to go against some teams we haven't ran against before. And even the ones we did, it was fun to talk to the guys we've seen about every meet. We want to go out and compete, but we wanted to go out having fun."
On the flip side, the other two, Aidan Armstrong and Sam Gordon, used the experience of making it to state as juniors to establish a standard going forward, with the aim of making it back as seniors in 2022 to cap off their careers in the same manner Daufeldt and Diederichs did.
"There's no better way to end a season than at state," said Diederichs.