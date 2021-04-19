Muskies remain undefeated in MAC after win over Knights

While it was the Muscatine offense that gave it a 2-0 lead going into halftime against Davenport Assumption on Monday, it was the Muskies' back line that came up big late.

Goaltender Logan Wolf made seven saves as the Muskies secured a 2-1 victory over Assumption. Muscatine remains one of two team yet to lose in Mississippi Athletic Conference play.

The other is Pleasant Valley, which sits at 7-1 overall and 4-0 in the MAC. Muscatine shares the same conference record as the Spartans as the season nears the midway point, but has suffered one other non-conference loss and is 6-2 overall.

Muscatine and PV aren't scheduled to play one another until the final game of the regular season on May 17.

Assumption was able to get within a goal in the 54th minute when Roberto Medrano converted a penalty kick for the Knights' first and only goal.

"Scoring first definitely helps us apply the pressure and keep the opposition on their toes," Wolf said. "It takes the pressure off me, they make my job easy. I have to come up with saves every once in a while, but I couldn't do it without those guys.