BETTENDORF — If there has been a chink in the Muscatine softball team’s armor this summer, it has been the inability to pull out the opening game of conference doubleheaders against the upper-tier programs.
What hasn’t been an issue is Muscatine's resolve.
Class 5A ninth-ranked Pleasant Valley, winner of back-to-back state championships, took the opening game of Monday night’s Mississippi Athletic Conference twinbill 5-3, but 11th-ranked Muscatine responded with an emphatic 13-3 rout over PV in six innings of the nightcap.
“Our biggest thing is we need to come in ready from the start,” senior Haley Jarrett said. “We know we can do it. It seems we need to see the pitcher a couple times before we fully explode.
“We just need to have a good approach from the beginning.”
Emily Nietzel poked a two-run homer for Muscatine in Game 1, but the Muskies were limited to five hits. PV used a three-run homer from Jessi Meyer and a solo shot from all-stater Carli Spelhaug to take the opener.
But like it did against Bettendorf and Davenport Assumption earlier in the conference season, Muscatine had an answer in Game 2.
“We have some periods where we’re a little flat,” Muscatine coach Steve Hopkins said. “We were a little flat in the first game, especially on offense. We started getting frustrated and swinging at bad pitches.
“We challenged them in-between games to have a better approach at the plate.”
Message received.
Muscatine erupted for a nine-run third inning off PV starter Christin Hartman and reliever Kaitlyn Drish. The Muskies sent 12 hitters to the plate in the frame.
After bases-loaded hit-by-pitches to Jarrett and Emily Nietzel on 0-2 counts to score the tying and go-ahead runs, Rylie Moss had a run-scoring infield single. Olivia Harmon followed with a bases-clearing triple and Kaylynn Salyars popped her second home run of the inning to turn a 3-1 deficit into a 10-3 lead.
“I finally got back to seeing the ball,” Salyars said. “I got myself in a little hole the first game. We stuck together as a team, kept playing hard the whole time.”
Harmon finished 3-for-4 with four RBIs in the nightcap. Salyars and Jarrett each drove in three runs as Muscatine has tallied double-digit runs in six of its last seven games.
“We’ve done a good job of getting runners on base, but we finally capitalized and scored them that second game,” Jarrett said. “It shows we’re moving in the right direction.
“I think the second game shows that we’re resilient. Once we struggle, we know how to get right back to our ‘A’ game.”
Pitcher Carrie Nelson, who took the loss in Game 1, relived eighth-grader Maura Chalupa in the third inning of Game 2 and worked the final four innings for the win.
The split puts Muscatine (16-5, 7-3 MAC) two games in back of league-leading Davenport Assumption just past the halfway point.
“Not only for the conference race, which is going to be tough to catch Assumption, but for our confidence level that second game was important,” Hopkins said. “We played more of our type of game in the second one.
“Any time you can get a win against a great program like PV, it helps build some confidence. Hopefully, we can carry some momentum into this weekend.”
The Muskies host their two-day classic Friday and Saturday at Kent-Stein Park.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.