DAVENPORT, Iowa − Once the first set resumed after a 20-minute weather delay in Tuesday night’s volleyball match between Muscatine and Davenport West with the game tied 24-24, Muscatine's Kayla Scholz said it was like starting over.
The 6-foot-1 senior took advantage of it, too, ending the first set with one of her five kills in the match to give Muscatine a 26-24 victory and setting the tone for a night that ended with the Muskies walking out of Davenport West High School with a 26-24, 26-24, 25-22 straight-set win.
“Getting that kill at the end of the first set really gave us that momentum to get back up into the second, especially after the whole stop and tornado warning,” Scholz said. “It was honestly just like starting a new entire game. Getting the kill was just what we needed to ensure that we would go in and get those next two sets after that.”
While the lights went out momentarily during the middle of a play in the first set, the Muskies showed no signs of power outage Tuesday night. They tallied 35 kills behind a balanced attack. Hannah Wieskamp led the way with nine, while Hannah Reynolds added seven, Madi Petersen six, Kaylynn Salyars five and Haley Jarrett three. Jarrett also finished with 28 assists.
The quick blackout that lasted no longer than a few seconds and tornado warning didn’t seem to have any effect on the Muskies.
“This is the first one,” Muscatine head coach Tim Martin said about weather delays he witnessed during volleyball matches. “This is the first power outage I’ve seen during a volleyball game, too. … I just went out and got them off the court before they started running around bumping into each other.”
After a back-and-forth first set that included neither team leading by more than four points – an 18-14 West lead was the largest advantage – Muscatine rallied with the final four points to win the second game by the same score as the first, 26-24.
“To be down in the first two sets and for us to break serve and come back and win it like we did in that fashion, that just shows a lot of character from the girls,” Martin said. “I think as long as they feel that, they will continue playing hard to the last ball.”
West jumped out to an early 6-2 lead in the third set, but Muscatine countered with two 5-0 runs and a 4-0 run down the stretch to complete the sweep.
Defensively, senior Vada Fridley paced the Muskies with seven digs.
With a pair of sophomores and juniors who started, as well as several other non-seniors who got onto the court Tuesday night, Martin still feels like there’s plenty room to grow from Muscatine’s first 2-0 start to a season since 2013.
“With the group that we have out there, we have a lot of talent – a lot of talent all the way from JV all the way up to varsity,” Martin said. “And plus we got a lot of youth, which is always nice as a coach to have some youth. We got some sophomores who we moved up who are playing with the JV and with the varsity. … The next couple years look very promising.
“(Sophomore) Rylie Moss can possibly play in six rotations. She is that good of a passer, and she’s just a natural athlete. She can get up and she can swing at the ball. That’s one person who I’m going to be trying to encourage during the offseason, but she’s also a devout softball player.”
Scholz noted that the young players have brought a lot of energy to the team, too.
“The great thing is that most of our team is juniors, sophomores, so they have even more room to grow after the seniors leave," Scholz said. "They’re actually bringing such a great energy to our team right now because they are so positive, always laughing, always goofing around and giving us that hype that we need before the game.”
Muscatine (2-0) will be back in action at its home tournament Saturday.