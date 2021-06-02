Muskies secure spot in regional final with 6-0 win over North

Muscatine was led by juniors Thomas and Meredith Connor, each of whom scored twice while Thomas added an assist on the Muskies' first goal. Thomas found sophomore Lanie Weikert in space with a perfectly placed through ball to put Muscatine up 1-0 in the fourth minute.

Weikert would return the favor in the 16th minute, finding Thomas for a goal in front of an empty North net after goalie Emma Jouran ventured out to try and stop the pass.

That came after Thomas scored her first goal off a header when a cross found her on the back side of North defense.

"We realized we were playing on half the field, so we talked at halftime about finding a way to breathe a little bit and find easier passes that can lead to shots. In the second half, we picked up the shooting.

"We're pretty good under pressure and in tight spaces. That was good to see tonight."

And for the Muskies, the half-dozen goal win over North isn't the only thing that brings back some memories.

Linn-Mar ended Muscatine's season in 2019 with a 5-0 win in the regional championship before the 2020 season was canceled because of the COVID-19 pandemic.