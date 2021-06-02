Muskies secure spot in regional final with 6-0 win over North

While the stakes were undeniably higher than the last time the Muscatine girls soccer team played Davenport North a little over two weeks ago, the outcome stayed the same.
Just like when the teams played in Muscatine for each side's second-to-last Mississippi Athletic Conference match on May 18, when the final horn sounded on Wednesday's Class 3A Region 7 semifinal at Muscatine Soccer Complex, the score was 6-0 Muscatine.
The Muscatine (14-3) win sets up a regional final at Linn-Mar on Friday between the top two seeds of Region 7. Linn-Mar (16-2) beat Cedar Rapids Washington 10-0 to advance.
North (5-10-1) held up fairly well as Muscatine played most of the game on its offensive side, but the Muskie scores came in bunches.
"We put a lot of shots on goal," said Muscatine head coach Austin Kinsey. "But there weren't as many goals as I would have liked. ... We're shooting, we're finding opportunities, which is good. I'd just like to see us finish more."
Muscatine had three goals in the first 16 minutes, then added three more between the 58th and 64th minutes.
"We hang out everyday, our chemistry is just getting better and better," Muskie forward Sophia Thomas said, "and now we're working better together on the field. It feels pretty good."
Muscatine was led by juniors Thomas and Meredith Connor, each of whom scored twice while Thomas added an assist on the Muskies' first goal. Thomas found sophomore Lanie Weikert in space with a perfectly placed through ball to put Muscatine up 1-0 in the fourth minute.
Weikert would return the favor in the 16th minute, finding Thomas for a goal in front of an empty North net after goalie Emma Jouran ventured out to try and stop the pass.
That came after Thomas scored her first goal off a header when a cross found her on the back side of North defense.
"We realized we were playing on half the field, so we talked at halftime about finding a way to breathe a little bit and find easier passes that can lead to shots. In the second half, we picked up the shooting.
"We're pretty good under pressure and in tight spaces. That was good to see tonight."
And for the Muskies, the half-dozen goal win over North isn't the only thing that brings back some memories.
Linn-Mar ended Muscatine's season in 2019 with a 5-0 win in the regional championship before the 2020 season was canceled because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
"We've set our sights on Linn-Mar since the (postseason) pairings came out," Muscatine head coach Austin Kinsey said. "We know they are a good team. It's kind of poetic, we played them the last season that we had. It was our ticket to state against their ticket.
"I think this year might be our ticket."
As far as the victory over North, the Muskies controlled the tempo and time of possession by huge margins while putting 16 shots on goal.
Senior Abigail Rhoades and junior Indiana Stephens split the Muskie goaltending duties. Neither, however, had to make a save.
Muscatine shared the ball well throughout, assisting on all six of the goals scored. Weikert ended with two helpers while Izzy Rodriguez, Hannah Jansen and Kylee Klimes each recorded one as well in addition to Thomas.
"We had a good rotation of players and a lot of players got to see different parts of the field, which kind of helps us understand our position a little better," Kinsey said.
Junior Grace Bode scored the Muskies' fifth goal in the 64th minute. That came after Connor scored her first off a cross pass in the 58th minute before tacking on the sixth Muscatine goal less than a minute after the Bode goal.
"We felt pretty confident coming into this one," said Thomas. "But we know we have a tough one Friday. We'll be ready.
"Our goals (for the season) aren't done yet. Getting to state is our main one."