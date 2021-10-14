Muskies seek to play spoiler against North

The Muscatine football team would like nothing more than to get its first win and the season and play spoiler in one fell swoop.
With two games remaining on the regular season schedule in Class 5A, the Muskies go against a Davenport North team desperate to hang on to what chance it has at making the playoffs.
Kickoff is slated for around 7:15 p.m. at Muscatine High School.
In 5A, North is ranked 21st in RPI, needing to get into the top 16 in order to make the postseason.
A Muskie win would set those Wildcat hopes back considerably.
At 0-7, playing spoiler to the Wildcats' playoff chances is more than enough to keep the Muskies hungry.
"The games haven't went our way so far, but we want to show everyone what we're capable of," Muscatine head coach DJ Hawkins said.
However, Muscatine is coming off a week in which its numbers dwindled down even further.
Quarterback Landon Battey left last week’s 48-6 loss at Dubuque Senior injured, as did running back Ty Cozad.
"We have to come back and play harder than ever," said senior linebacker Jaime Martinez, who has 21 ½ tackles for the Muskies this season. "We don't have a win so far, but we need to step up and find a way to get it somehow, and we have to opportunity to do that these last two games.
"(This week) is a tough challenge, but we just need to come at it with the right approach. ... We've had a couple players — especially in the defensive backfield — that have stepped up."
The injuries have left the Muskies scrambling. As has been the case too often for head coach DJ Hawkins, moving pieces around to fill one hole can open up another.
"We've still bonded as team over the course of the season," said senior Leonel Graciano. "(Our underclassmen) have done a good job of filling in, even though we're low on numbers."
Senior Nolan Recker took over at quarterback. Recker, who's amassed a plethora of college offers at various levels, has played pretty much everywhere this season.
He's carried the ball 45 times for 169 yards as well as been on the receiving end of 25 passes for 152 yards with a trio of touchdowns. Last week, he went 3 of 8 passing for 37 yards.
"Losing Landon early (against Senior) forced us to put Nolan in there," Hawkins said. "He completed some passes and did some things. He's a smart kid and stepped right in. But with him (moving to quarterback), we had to get somebody else at fullback. We had a couple guys that stepped in."
Hot on Recker's tail for the team lead in catches is junior Paul Henry, who has steadily collected 20 catches for 139 yards.
With some key players’ status for Friday remaining up in the air, the Muskies have had to rely on a steady implementation of newcomers and walk a fine line balancing players' availability between the freshmen/sophomore and varsity level.
Sophomore Sawyer Zeck is one of those players who's seen time at both levels. Zeck has also seen time behind center for the varsity as well as played cornerback.
"We pulled him up to practice and have him ready for games," Hawkins said. "He's always right there. It's important that he still sees some time at the sophomore level, but he's a big part of what we're doing going forward. ... We also want to make sure they're getting their reps in order to develop and give us a chance to fully evaluate them."
Though North (3-4) has not been immune to the injury bug at times this season, the Wildcats have notable contributors at most positions.
Quarterback Nolan Mosier has completed 100 of 180 passes this season for over 1,150 yards. The junior has, however, been intercepted six times versus six touchdown passes, though he has two more scores on the ground.
The North running attack is led by senior Giovanni Rivera and Cade Sheedy. Rivera has 98 carries for 512 yards while Sheedy has turned 71 rushing attempts into 334 yards. The duo has five touchdowns combined.
Up front, North boasts two-way starter Dominic Wiseman, who holds a number of Division I football offers and 18 tackles for loss this season with 2 ½ sacks (41 ½ total tackles).
Senior Dalton Wright also has double-digit tackles for loss, and the team is led in tackles by Gaige Avants' 53.
Sheedy, a senior, has taken in two of North's five interceptions as well.
So while Muscatine is optimistic about its chances for win No. 1 as the team sets out on a two-game home stand to finish the season, the Muskies need no reminder that anything can happen on any given Friday night and going out on a high note could provide a spark for the future.
"This is a huge game for North; they're still in the playoff picture," said Hawkins. "They win this one and that sets up a huge game for them next week (against Bettendorf). We're going to get their best shot for sure. We're pretty familiar with them. They've had some kids miss time, too, but it'll be nice to be back at home and finish it out with two here."