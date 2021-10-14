Muskies seek to play spoiler against North

The Muscatine football team would like nothing more than to get its first win and the season and play spoiler in one fell swoop.

With two games remaining on the regular season schedule in Class 5A, the Muskies go against a Davenport North team desperate to hang on to what chance it has at making the playoffs.

Kickoff is slated for around 7:15 p.m. at Muscatine High School.

In 5A, North is ranked 21st in RPI, needing to get into the top 16 in order to make the postseason.

A Muskie win would set those Wildcat hopes back considerably.

At 0-7, playing spoiler to the Wildcats' playoff chances is more than enough to keep the Muskies hungry.

"The games haven't went our way so far, but we want to show everyone what we're capable of," Muscatine head coach DJ Hawkins said.

However, Muscatine is coming off a week in which its numbers dwindled down even further.

Quarterback Landon Battey left last week’s 48-6 loss at Dubuque Senior injured, as did running back Ty Cozad.