Muskies set date with top-ranked IC Liberty in 5A regional final

The Lightning (33-4) utilize a pair of players to distribute in Mariah Rollins and Asta Hildebrand. Rollins, a freshman leads the team with 546 assists with sophomore Hildebrand adding nearly 400 more while accumulating 123 kills on 387 attempts.

"I'm excited to see how we match up against (Liberty)," said Russell. "I think (the regional semifinal win) really set the tempo, and I think we can build on it and I'm excited to see where that can go."

Liberty not only boasts quality, but youth, as the Lightning have had five players go over 100 kills for the season, and four of them have at least a year of high school eligibility left.

Junior Cassidy Hartman leads the way for that group with 382. Juniors Shelby Kimm has over 250 while Sam Harvey — the lone Liberty senior of the group — Lilah VanScoyoc and Hildebrand, have reached triple digits as well.

At MHS on Wednesday night, Muscatine's group of underclassmen proved to be formidable as well.

Along with Jansen, sophomores Brylee Seaman and Annie Zillig combined for 14 kills while the former also collected 16 digs and an ace.

Muscatine also had a strong showing from its seniors, too.