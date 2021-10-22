Muskies set date with top-ranked IC Liberty in 5A regional final

The Muscatine High School volleyball team is a match away from capturing its first state tournament berth since 1978.
Getting there will be no small task, however, as Class 5A No. 1 Iowa City Liberty stands in the Muskies' way ahead of Tuesday's regional title match, which IC Liberty will host.
Muscatine earned its way to the date with the Lightning by defeating Cedar Rapids Jefferson in the Region 6 semifinal Thursday night at Muscatine High School in four sets (27-25, 25-22, 20-25, 25-17).
On the other side of the bracket, the Lightning swept their way into the regional championship by beating Cedar Rapids Washington (25-9, 25-11, 25-11).
Regardless, in two seasons under head coach Kara Russell, the Muskies have done no worse than the regional final after making that far a season ago, which ended in a three-set loss to Mississippi Athletic Conference foe Pleasant Valley.
Muskie setter Ashlyn McGinnis recorded season assist No. 500 on the first Muscatine (15-17) point of the second set.
The senior ended with 42 in the victory. While McGinnis did a superb job of distributing, most of those went to sophomore Hannah Jansen, who ended with 17 kills while also going for 19 digs.
Last season, Liberty was the state runner-up in 5A after losing to Ankeny in four sets in the championship. The season prior, Liberty lost to Pleasant Valley in the state quarterfinals.
The Lightning (33-4) utilize a pair of players to distribute in Mariah Rollins and Asta Hildebrand. Rollins, a freshman leads the team with 546 assists with sophomore Hildebrand adding nearly 400 more while accumulating 123 kills on 387 attempts.
"I'm excited to see how we match up against (Liberty)," said Russell. "I think (the regional semifinal win) really set the tempo, and I think we can build on it and I'm excited to see where that can go."
Liberty not only boasts quality, but youth, as the Lightning have had five players go over 100 kills for the season, and four of them have at least a year of high school eligibility left.
Junior Cassidy Hartman leads the way for that group with 382. Juniors Shelby Kimm has over 250 while Sam Harvey — the lone Liberty senior of the group — Lilah VanScoyoc and Hildebrand, have reached triple digits as well.
At MHS on Wednesday night, Muscatine's group of underclassmen proved to be formidable as well.
Along with Jansen, sophomores Brylee Seaman and Annie Zillig combined for 14 kills while the former also collected 16 digs and an ace.
Muscatine also had a strong showing from its seniors, too.
Meadow Freers and Bree Seaman each went for over a dozen kills. Bree Seaman also had 16 digs and notched an ace, as did classmates Grace Bode and McGinnis.
McGinnis ended with four aces. She started the Muskie scoring on the night with her first and went for three straight early in the fourth.
Bode, the libero, had 14 digs as the back line held steady throughout.
"We definitely want to keep our energy from (the win over CR Jefferson) up," Bode said, "and just staying aggressive and playing hard, playing scrappy."