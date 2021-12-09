Muskies split MAC triangular against West and dominant North Scott

“I was just down one, so my assumption was coach (Mauck) was going to want me to go down to start (the third), and try to get a point by getting up and escaping, because I had been successful with that earlier in the match,” Beatty said. “But I looked over at my corner and he was signaling at me to take the top. We had a little interaction because I wasn’t sure that’s what he wanted out of me, but he trusted me to get that turn and get those crucial points to win the match.