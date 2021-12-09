Muskies split MAC triangular against West and dominant North Scott

DAVENPORT — Getting out of his comfort zone turned out to produce quite the result for Nathan Beatty.
The 182-pounder for the Muscatine High School wrestling team was a bright spot for the Muskies at Thursday night’s Mississippi Athletic Conference triangular at Davenport West High School against the host Falcons and North Scott Lancers.
After falling victim to North Scott 64-9 in the first dual, the Muskies turned it around and won big over the host Falcons in what ended up a 60-27 final.
North Scott, who IAwrestle.com ranks as the 10th-best dual team in Class 3A, was just as impressive in the middle session, beating West 75-4.
Beatty trailed North Scott’s Ryan Campbell 5-4 at the end of the second period before he got some surprise instructions from Muscatine head coach Scott Mauck going into the third in what amounted to a 9-5 win for Muscatine.
“I was just down one, so my assumption was coach (Mauck) was going to want me to go down to start (the third), and try to get a point by getting up and escaping, because I had been successful with that earlier in the match,” Beatty said. “But I looked over at my corner and he was signaling at me to take the top. We had a little interaction because I wasn’t sure that’s what he wanted out of me, but he trusted me to get that turn and get those crucial points to win the match.
“It was definitely the first time I’ve had a coach tell me to choose top in a situation like that, I think it was because we were pretty neutral through two periods.”
The Muskie 182-pound senior fell behind 2-0 early before he got on the board with an escape to cut the lead in half. Campbell doubled up his total with a 2-point takedown before Beatty notched another point with an escape just before the horn as the first period ended 4-2.
Campbell gained a point with an escape immediately into the second, but Beatty later scored on a reversal before scoring four in the third on a pair of reversals plus getting one more point for good measure.
“Great match out of Nathan Beatty,” Mauck said. “We’ve been talking to him about opening up a little bit. We made him do a few things he wasn’t comfortable with, but we wanted to get him out of his comfort zone in order to do some of those things.”
Beatty, who is 4-3 this season in contested matches, was one of a handful of Muskies to receive forfeits against West while Lincoln Brookhart (132), Mason Crabtree (145), Jared Lopez (160) and Evan Franke (220) all pinned their Falcon opponents in addition to Franke. Of those, only Franke’s match saw the second period.
Besides Beatty, Franke was the only other Muskie winner against North Scott.
Franke won via pin fall against the Lancers’ Nate Schneckloth in 1:34, and then went on to pin West’s Durotimi Johnson in 2:35 to move to 6-1 on the season with five pins.
“Evan’s wrestling phenomenally,” said Mauck. “(Jett) Fridley had a good match against (North Scott’s Seth Madden, who’s ranked sixth), but I think he was a little flatter than he wanted to be to start … We’re really young and inexperienced below 145, but they’re getting there. The wins are going to come, they just need to put in the mat time.
“I was really proud that we kept a lot of those North Scott matches going (and avoided pins). Our kids came out and wrestled hard, they didn’t back down. But it’s hard to match up against a team like North Scott, and we turned around and took care of business against West.”
North Scott 64, Muscatine 9
106 -- Hayden Ulloa (NS) pins Connor Eads (0:29), 113 -- Ayden Golden (NS) forfeit, 120 -- Trace Gephart (NS) pins Colin Duggan (2:29), 126 -- Drew Metcalf (NS) pins Gavin McLeod (0:29), 132 -- Cael Straley (NS) major decision Lincoln Brookhart (13-3), 138 -- Luke Elgin (NS) pins Neco Arceo (1:07), 145 -- Audyn Cary (NS) major dec Mason Crabtree (12-2), 152 -- Peyton Westlin (NS) pins Connor Beck (2:49), 160 -- Dylan Marti (NS) major dec Jared Lopez (11-1), 170 -- Seth Madden (NS) major dec Jett Fridley 9-0, 182 -- Nathan Beatty (MUS) dec Ryan Campbell (9-5), 195 -- AJ Petersen (NS) pins Kaden Fisher (0:34), 220 -- Evan Franke (MUS) pins Nate Schneckloth (1:43), 285 -- David Borchers (NS) pins Bob Carver (1:38)
North Scott 75, Davenport West 4
106 -- Hayden Ulloa (NS) forfeit, 113 -- Ayden Golden (NS) forfeit, 120 -- Trace Gephart (NS) dec Ayden Nicklaus (10-3), 132 -- Cael Straley (NS) pins Briar Guenther (1:31), 138 -- Luke Elgin (NS) pins Kaiden Tague (3:19), 145 -- Kelton Youngberg (DW) major dec Adam Link (14-6), 152 -- Peyton Westlin (NS) pins Ashton Urmie (1:58), 160 -- Dylan Marti (NS) pins Daniel Noriega (1:02), 170 -- Seth Madden (NS) forfeit, 182 -- Ryan Campbell (NS) forfeit, 195 -- AJ Petersen (NS) forfeit, 220 -- Nate Schneckloth (NS) pins Durotimi Johson (4:40), 285 -- David Borchers (NS) forfeit
Muscatine 60, Davenport West 27
106 -- Hank Christner (DW) pins Connor Eads (2:35), 113 -- double forfeit, 120 -- Ayden Nicklaus (DW) pins Colin Duggan (0:21), 126 -- Gavin McLeod (MUS) forfeit, 132 -- Lincoln Brookhart (MUS) pins Briar Guenther (0:46), 138 -- Hunter Strong (DW) dec Neco Areco (6-3), 145 -- Mason Crabtree (MUS) pins Wyatt Haas (0:51), 152 -- Ashton Urmie (DW) pins Connor Beck (4:47), 160 -- Jared Lopez (MUS) pins Daniel Noriega (1:36), 170 -- Jett Fridley (MUS) forfeit, 182 -- Nathan Beatty (MUS) forfeit, 195 -- Kaden Fisher (MUS) forfeit, 220 -- Evan Franke (MUS) pins Durotimi Johnson (2:35), 285 -- Bob Carver (MUS) forfeit