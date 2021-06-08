Muskies' state run ended by Valley in quarterfinals

Valley (19-1) will play the five seed Ankeny Centennial (18-2) in the semis.

“It sucks to come up short,” said Kinsey. “But there are some very good teams here in Des Moines, and we are one of them.

“After the Burlington tournament, we told them, ‘Ames is going to go home and talk about us. Other teams will have to talk about playing (Muscatine), and it’s going to be a different conversation (going forward).”

The Tigers got two goals from junior Anna Van Wyngarden, including the quick answer to Holmes' score, bringing her season total to 27.

Van Wyngarden followed that goal up with her second shortly thereafter, in the 61st minute, further disheartening the Muskies as the game grew further and further out of reach.

The loss of Meredith Connor to an injury in the first half also left the Muskies without one of their best playmakers and scorers as Connor amassed 19 goals and 13 assists this season.

Emma Byrne recorded three assists for the Tigers. The senior helped on both Van Wyngarden scores, as well as the game’s opening goal, which came in the 10th minute by Jaci Loecke.