Muskies stay alive in MAC title hunt with 6-0 win over North

Junior Sophia Thomas scored a hat trick for the Muskies, netting three consecutive goals between the 22nd and 31st minute.

"I think we're ready (for Friday)," said Thomas. "We need to have a high-intensity practice tomorrow and Thursday ... (but) I think we'll be set."

Thomas also didn't seem to mind the rain-soaked conditions.

"This is the best. I wish it was raining more, to be honest," she said.

Quite a few Muskie opportunities came in the opening minutes, but North's Emma Jauron did a nice job in goal to keep Muscatine at one through the first 20 minutes of play after Meredith Connor got the Muskie scoring started in the second minute.

"It was a little bit of a struggle in the beginning (after the first goal)," Connor said. "But we found it after a while and connected on some passes.

"We're excited to play PV. We really want to win the MAC, so I think we're going to practice really hard to get ready for that game."

Connor added a second in the 21st minute on a corner kick that bent right into the Wildcat goal.

"We really came together this season and have been playing so well together," said Connor. "And we're finishing when we need to."