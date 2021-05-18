Muskies stay alive in MAC title hunt with 6-0 win over North

After jumping on Mississippi Athletic Conference rival Davenport North early on Tuesday night, the Muscatine Muskie girls soccer team left little doubt it would set up a match for a share of the conference title on Friday night.
Muscatine will be at Pleasant Valley on Friday. The winner of that game between squads with identical 13-2, 7-1 MAC records will guarantee at least a share of the conference title. Bettendorf (10-4, 7-1 MAC) can join them with a win over Davenport West on Monday.
As for Davenport North, the Wildcats never had much of a chance against the Muskies. Class 3A No. 11 Muscatine put 23 shots on goal to the Wildcats' two en route to a 6-0 win at Muscatine Soccer Complex.
Muskie goaltenders Abigail Rhoades and Indiana Stephens stopped one North shot apiece to maintain the clean sheet for the Muskies.
"It was nice have a more relaxed environment before we really turn it up for Friday," said Muscatine head coach Austin Kinsey. "(Tonight) I think was the first time we've played in the rain, so I think it a little bit of time to get adjusted to the speed of the game. We came out a little flatter than we would have liked to.
"We were shooting on goal, but we wished they were going in more often."
Setting up a chance to hang a conference title banner was an expected send-off for the Muscatine senior class.
Junior Sophia Thomas scored a hat trick for the Muskies, netting three consecutive goals between the 22nd and 31st minute.
"I think we're ready (for Friday)," said Thomas. "We need to have a high-intensity practice tomorrow and Thursday ... (but) I think we'll be set."
Thomas also didn't seem to mind the rain-soaked conditions.
"This is the best. I wish it was raining more, to be honest," she said.
Quite a few Muskie opportunities came in the opening minutes, but North's Emma Jauron did a nice job in goal to keep Muscatine at one through the first 20 minutes of play after Meredith Connor got the Muskie scoring started in the second minute.
"It was a little bit of a struggle in the beginning (after the first goal)," Connor said. "But we found it after a while and connected on some passes.
"We're excited to play PV. We really want to win the MAC, so I think we're going to practice really hard to get ready for that game."
Connor added a second in the 21st minute on a corner kick that bent right into the Wildcat goal.
"We really came together this season and have been playing so well together," said Connor. "And we're finishing when we need to."
She also assisted on Thomas' third goal, when another corner kick from the junior dropped right over the Wildcat defense, in perfect position for a Thomas header into the back of the net.
Ashlyn McGinnis would add the last Muskie goal in the 65th minute to further solidify the six-goal victory after a couple Muskie shots were stopped by Jauron but the ball broke loose and McGinnis was in the right place at the right time for the rebound score.
"It was nice controlling half of the field and keeping the pressure on," said Kinsey. "After last year, especially, it was tough graduating a group of seniors without a season, so it was nice to recognize them. It's been a successful team and this was a nice way to cap off the (regular season home schedule)."
Seniors Isabel Rodriguez and Kylee Klimes also recorded assists on the night, setting up Muskie scores.
"This was a super emotional night," Rodriguez said. "We've all grown up together, we've all played together forever. This is the best bond we've had as team in a really long time, and I think that's why we're doing so well."