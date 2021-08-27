Muskies stifled by Linn-Mar, handed lopsided season-opening loss

MARION -- It wasn’t the start the Muscatine football team was looking for.
“Not at all,” Muscatine head coach DJ Hawkins said. “We’re inexperienced, and that showed … There were some crazy things happen in that first half. Maybe we could have kept it to a 21-7 game (going into halftime), but we have a lot of growing up to do.”
The first three times the Muskies had possession, the Lions forced two three-and-outs on each side of a pick-6 that was returned 25-plus yards for the score the other way to put Linn-Mar up 14-0 with just over nine minutes left in the first quarter.
In the end, Linn-Mar dismantled the Muskies to the tune of a 63-14 final Friday night in Marion at Linn-Mar High School.
It was Carter Henderson’s night for Linn-Mar.
Or first half, rather.
The Lion junior running back exploded in the opening two quarters, going for 155 yards on 14 carries and three touchdowns. He sat the second half.
The Lions (1-0) then had a 44-yard touchdown run by quarterback TJ Jackson after he came on to relieve starter McKade Jelinek to open the third quarter. Jackson rolled right and was outside the hash marks, but ended up reversing field and scoring down the left sideline.
That was followed by scoring runs of 43 and 72 yards by junior Ben Blackford on his first two touches of the game. Those all came in a flourish as the Lions followed a 28-point second quarter with a 21-point third.
The Muskies' offensive success was pretty limited.
Muscatine (0-1) got a 7-yard touchdown pass from junior quarterback Landon Battey to senior Nolan Recker. That came with 7:32 left in the second quarter to make the score 21-7 when Muscatine’s all-state girls soccer player Sophia Thomas knocked in the extra point.
Recker finished with 50 receiving yards on five catches, 32 of which came on a nice back-shoulder completion from Battey late in the game in which a Linn-Mar pass interference occurred but was declined.
The Muskies’ other score came when Mason Crabtree took a Linn-Mar kickoff 95 yards for a touchdown return to make it 56-14 with over seven and a half minutes left in the third. Muscatine got the extra point on that by Parker Green.
Battey finished 4-for-11 for 65 yards with the touchdown and an interception that was returned over 30 yards for a pick-6 by the Lions’ Cam Guenther, who also had two catches for 63 yards and a touchdown.
“It’s part of the growing up process,” Hawkins said. “Nobody is going to give us anything. We have to go earn it … We need to do something different if we want different results. Over the weekend we need to do some reflection and focus on us and figure out what each of us — coaches included — can do to do better.”
Henderson, Blackford (129 yards on six carries) and the junior Jackson (three carries for 106 yards) were the major factors in supplying the Lions with nearly 400 yards on the ground while Muscatine ended with 83 total offensive yards.
Muscatine fed sophomore running back Ty Cozad the ball 15 times, but he was met in the backfield by multiple Linn-Mar defenders on a bulk of those tries. He finished with minus-5 yards, his longest gain going for four yards.
“We have to be able to run the ball, and we have to be able to stop the run,” Hawkins, the Muskies' second-year head coach, said. “That’s the name of the game and we didn’t do either very well tonight.”
Jelinek ended 3-of-9 passing for 106 yards, two touchdowns — one to Jack Robertson with just over six minutes remaining before halftime after the pass looked to nearly be intercepted by a Muskie defender only to drop into Robertson's hands perfectly in stride.
The Muskies’ Daniel Adams also came up with an interception of Jelinek to set up the Battey to Recker score.
“It was definitely not the way we wanted to start the season,” said Hawkins. “But it was an opportunity when the game got out of hand to see who was going to continue to compete and who wanted to use the opportunity to get better. We have eight more games. Hopefully we can learn a lot of lessons from this and get better.
“It was a mental test.”
Linn-Mar 63, Muscatine 14
Linn-Mar;14;28;21;0;--;63
Muscatine;0;7;7;0;--;14
Scoring plays
First
LM -- Carter Henderson 34-yard run (Micah Baumhoefener kick good) 9:50
LM -- Cam Guenther 34-yard interception return (Micah Baumhoefener kick good) 8:12
Second
LM -- Carter Henderson 13-yard run (Micah Baumhoefener kick good) 11:53
MUS -- Landon Battey 7-yard pass to Nolan Recker (Sophia Thomas kick good) 7:32
LM -- McKade Jelinek 43-yard pass to Jack Robertson (Micah Baumhoefener kick good) 6:25
LM -- Carter Henderson 12-yard run (Micah Baumhoefener kick good) 3:54
LM -- McKade Jelinek 50-yard pass to Cam Guenther (Micah Baumhoefener kick good) 1:38
Third
LM -- TJ Jackson 44-yard run (Micah Baumhoefener kick good) 10:40
LM -- Ben Blackford 43-yard run (Micah Baumhoefener kick good) 7:59
MUS -- Mason Crabtree 95-yard kick return (Parker Green kick good) 7:44
LM -- Ben Blackford 73-yard run (Micah Baumhoefener kick good) 7:1
Team stats
;;LM;MUS
First downs;11;4
Rushes-yards;24-392;32-18
Passing yards;106;65
Comp-Att-Int;4-10-1;4-11-1
Punts-avg;2-48;7-27
Fumbles-lost;0-0;2-2
Penalties-yards;6-50-x;6-35
Individual
Rushing -- LM, Carter Henderson 14-155, Ben Blackford 6-129, TJ Jackson 3-106, Jack White 1-2; MUS, Ty Cozad 15-(-5), Damarcus Powell 4-12, Nolan Recker 4-10, Mason Crabtree 1-1, Landon Battey 8-0