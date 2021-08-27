Muskies stifled by Linn-Mar, handed lopsided season-opening loss

MARION -- It wasn’t the start the Muscatine football team was looking for.

“Not at all,” Muscatine head coach DJ Hawkins said. “We’re inexperienced, and that showed … There were some crazy things happen in that first half. Maybe we could have kept it to a 21-7 game (going into halftime), but we have a lot of growing up to do.”

The first three times the Muskies had possession, the Lions forced two three-and-outs on each side of a pick-6 that was returned 25-plus yards for the score the other way to put Linn-Mar up 14-0 with just over nine minutes left in the first quarter.

In the end, Linn-Mar dismantled the Muskies to the tune of a 63-14 final Friday night in Marion at Linn-Mar High School.

It was Carter Henderson’s night for Linn-Mar.

Or first half, rather.

The Lion junior running back exploded in the opening two quarters, going for 155 yards on 14 carries and three touchdowns. He sat the second half.

The Lions (1-0) then had a 44-yard touchdown run by quarterback TJ Jackson after he came on to relieve starter McKade Jelinek to open the third quarter. Jackson rolled right and was outside the hash marks, but ended up reversing field and scoring down the left sideline.