Muskies still hungry after MAC title, state appearance

The two combined to pitch over 140 innings while posting a team earned run average of 2.92, a mark that was lowest in the conference last season.

Chalupa led the MAC as a freshman with 69 strikeouts while Seaman led the conference in wins with 11 as a sophomore in 2020.

Muscatine was the only team in the MAC to rely on just two pitchers a season ago. Clinton was the only school to use three while every other conference foe used four or more.

Seaman also proved capable at the plate.

In 28 at-bats, she hit .357 and had a pair of home runs.

For as much as the team has returning, however, the Muskies aren't taking anything for granted. Especially when it comes to the competition within the MAC, with half of the conference's ten teams returning from trips to state.

"We're going to have a big target on our backs," said Salyars. "All the MAC teams are pretty good."

Both Bettendorf and Pleasant Valley made it in 5A last season, though none of the MAC teams ran into each other in Fort Dodge. Assumption also returns for a third-place finish in 3A while North Scott was fourth in 4A.