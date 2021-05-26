Muskies still hungry after MAC title, state appearance

Avarie Eagle couldn't resist.
A Division II softball player based on what she's done for her club team, Iowa Premier, the Muscatine senior is playing for the Muskies this season for the first time before heading off to play at Northern State University in South Dakota.
"Over the years, I've played travel ball, going out there trying to get recruited," Eagle said. "But, for me, in was in my best interest to play (for Muscatine High School) because I wanted to stay close to home over the summer and play with all my friends."
She joins a team that not only won the Mississippi Athletic Conference last season and made it to the Class 5A semifinals, but one that only lost two seniors from the 2020 squad in Rylee Blake and Emily Nietzel.
"We have a lot of experience returning from last year's state team," said Muscatine head coach Steve Hopkins. "Our goal is to repeat as conference champions and return to state. We have a lot of work to do to be able to reach both those goals."
Hopkins is in his third season as Muskie skipper after 11 years at Durant, where he won five conference titles in the River Valley Conference and a state title in 2013.
Under Hopkins, Muscatine is 50-12 overall and 29-5 in MAC games.
The Muskies opened at No. 2 in Class 5A in the Iowa Girls High School Athletic Association coaches' preseason rankings.
"I'm super excited for this year," Eagle said. "It just creates a bigger opportunity for us to work together. We already have played together (growing up and in other sports), so we just want to keep working everyday."
Further, Muscatine returns eight of nine starters and three players who were named all-state last season in reigning MAC player of the year Rylie Moss, shortstop Kaylynn Salyars and left fielder Olivia Harmon, all seniors this year.
Salyars has been a staple at shortstop for the Muskies the past few seasons. For her career, she's scored and driven in the same number of runs (102).
With Salyars' savvy at short and Moss' speed in center, the Muskies have a potent defense up the middle and an offense that relentlessly puts the ball in play.
Over the past two seasons, Moss and Salyars have struck out just 22 times in 429 at-bats.
"We've been (to state) once now, so we know what we have to work toward," Salyars said. "We want more (this season).
"We all have high expectations and goals for ourselves and for each other. We're going to keep pushing ourselves."
Moss, an Iowa recruit, led 5A in batting average last season, hitting .624 to go with six triples — which ended in a tie for the high mark across 5A — and 12 runs batted in.
As leadoff hitter, Moss sets the tone for the Muskies and can go from first to scoring position in the blink of an eye.
Entering 2021, the she's 94 for 97 on stolen base attempts in her varsity career while sitting just 21 hits shy of 200 of her career.
As a team last season, Muscatine was successful on 65 attempts on 70 stolen base tries over the abbreviated 23-game season in 2020 in which the Muskies went 19-4 and 14-2 in the MAC.
The year before under Hopkins, the Muskies were only thrown on five attempts out of 91.
Even if getting Moss' wheels going means other Muskie hitters have to risk falling behind early in the count, those hitters were the Muskies' most productive in 2020.
Harmon hit .432 with 21 RBIs while Salyars went for a .455 average and was the primary source of runs driven in with 32. And senior Aricka Ramser enjoyed a bit of breakout junior campaign, as she had as many hits (22) last season in 65 at-bats as she did in 75 trips as a sophomore.
"We're definitely carrying some momentum from last season," said Harmon. "We have high expectations for ourselves."
Salyars and Harmon are both planning on college softball careers as well, as Salyars has committed to Des Moines Area Community College and Harmon Iowa Central Community College.
The Muscatine offense also enjoyed some big hits from Malia Cook last season.
Cook, also a senior, had one of the Muskies' biggest hits last season when she hit a three-run, pitch-hit home run late in a 12-11 win over Davenport North that proved huge in Muscatine's run toward a conference title, which the Muskies obtained for the first time since 2013.
"I think this senior group is just special," Harmon said. "We have a lot of chemistry and work really well together. It's just great to be able to come together and have this last season together.
"We want this to be the best one yet and prove we can do what we did last season again and more."
Muscatine also has sophomore Becca Haag returning to an infield spot after she started the final eight games and provided a spark for the Muskies at first base last season.
Haag hit .365 in 52 at-bats.
While Eagle will see time in the infield, she'll also pitch for Muscatine, enhancing an already-proven Muscatine pitching staff.
"Avarie brings us experience, leadership, a big bat and pitching depth," Hopkins said. "She is a great addition to our program."
Bree Seaman and Maura Chalupa handled duties in the circle last season and turned in all-conference performances. Both were named all-MAC first teamers.
The two combined to pitch over 140 innings while posting a team earned run average of 2.92, a mark that was lowest in the conference last season.
Chalupa led the MAC as a freshman with 69 strikeouts while Seaman led the conference in wins with 11 as a sophomore in 2020.
Muscatine was the only team in the MAC to rely on just two pitchers a season ago. Clinton was the only school to use three while every other conference foe used four or more.
Seaman also proved capable at the plate.
In 28 at-bats, she hit .357 and had a pair of home runs.
For as much as the team has returning, however, the Muskies aren't taking anything for granted. Especially when it comes to the competition within the MAC, with half of the conference's ten teams returning from trips to state.
"We're going to have a big target on our backs," said Salyars. "All the MAC teams are pretty good."
Both Bettendorf and Pleasant Valley made it in 5A last season, though none of the MAC teams ran into each other in Fort Dodge. Assumption also returns for a third-place finish in 3A while North Scott was fourth in 4A.
"We're really excited," said Moss. "But the biggest thing this year is, we're not going to surprise anyone. Everyone knows that we're a tough, competitive team. So it's just the matter of taking it one game at a time and not getting complacent.