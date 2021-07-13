Muskies stopped short of state by upset-minded Bulldogs

After going on the road and beating Iowa City High with a barrage of home runs to secure a trip to the 2020 state softball tournament last season, the Muscatine Muskies were on the opposite end of such a feat in 2021, falling to No. 13 Bettendorf 7-2 in the Class 5A regional final.
"We were in their position last year, going to a ranked-team and beat them on their field," Muscatine head coach Steve Hopkins said. "Unfortunately, it happened to us this year. We know how they're feeling."
The sides were scoreless through five, but Bettendorf broke it open in the fifth, exploding for five runs on RBI hits by Brooklyn Teerlinck and Sophia Del Vecchio before Emily Rigdon opened the lead up with a three-run home run to left at Muscatine's Kent-Stein Park on Tuesday.
The Teerlinck single scored Ellie Erpelding, who led off the inning with a base hit. Before Teerlinck's hit, the Muskies decided to intentionally walk Bettendorf leadoff hitter Bre Caffery after she reached her first two times up prior to that.
Caffery scored on the Del Vecchio base hit through the right side of the Muscatine infield.
All the scoring in the fifth was done with two outs.
Erpelding and Del Vecchio each added solo home runs in over the final two innings to expand the Bulldog (25-15) lead.
The Muskies’ best comeback bid came in the sixth, when Avarie Eagle reached on a single with one out before senior Kaylynn Salyars hit the Muskies’ first home run, putting a pair on the board.
"We couldn't generate any momentum offensively," Muscatine head coach Steve Hopkins said. "It just seemed like we'd get a base-runner and there'd be two outs. We struggled to square the ball up and hit it solidly, which has been uncharacteristic of us lately. We've been hitting the ball well and scoring runs.
"All of the sudden, this happened during this game. But the credit has to go to Bettendorf. They had a good game plan, make the big hits and make the plays. We just came out on the short end of the stick."
But Muscatine (35-4) couldn’t get anything going besides that against the team responsible for handing the Muskies half of their season's losses.
Aside from the Salyars shot, Rigdon controlled the Muscatine lineup to the degree few have over the last two seasons.
"It's just a shame we had to play each other," Bettendorf head coach Bob Matthys said. "I don't understand why MAC teams have to beat up on each other in order to get to state.
"We had a game plan on what we wanted to do at the plate. They started laying up on the rise ball. ... We got them at the right time."
Muscatine had just five hits while Rigdon issued just two walks and allowed Muskie pitcher Maura Chalupa to reach after being hit by a pitch.
Despite being handed the loss, her first of the season, Chalupa pitched well, striking out 11.
Senior Rylie Moss had three of the five Muskie hits.
Moss, Salyars and Olivia Harmon were all selected to the all-state team as juniors and played a huge role in getting the Muscatine program to the point where it is — a team that spent all season ranked in the top two in 5A.
"I just want to say thank you to all my teammates and coaches over the last five years," Moss said. "It's been a fun ride. I started in this program as an eighth-grader, so really watching it grow through my years here has really been something special.
"We went from a boarderline .500 team to a four-loss team. It didn't go the way wanted it to tonight, but the growth of this program over the last few years is something everyone here should be extremely proud of. (Muscatine) is going to come back next season and do great things."