Muskies stopped short of state by upset-minded Bulldogs

The Muskies’ best comeback bid came in the sixth, when Avarie Eagle reached on a single with one out before senior Kaylynn Salyars hit the Muskies’ first home run, putting a pair on the board.

"We couldn't generate any momentum offensively," Muscatine head coach Steve Hopkins said. "It just seemed like we'd get a base-runner and there'd be two outs. We struggled to square the ball up and hit it solidly, which has been uncharacteristic of us lately. We've been hitting the ball well and scoring runs.

"All of the sudden, this happened during this game. But the credit has to go to Bettendorf. They had a good game plan, make the big hits and make the plays. We just came out on the short end of the stick."

But Muscatine (35-4) couldn’t get anything going besides that against the team responsible for handing the Muskies half of their season's losses.

Aside from the Salyars shot, Rigdon controlled the Muscatine lineup to the degree few have over the last two seasons.

"It's just a shame we had to play each other," Bettendorf head coach Bob Matthys said. "I don't understand why MAC teams have to beat up on each other in order to get to state.