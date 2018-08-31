As soon as Cooper Zeck lined up on the first play of double overtime in Muscatine’s home opener against Cedar Rapids Jefferson, the senior tight end had a feeling the ball would come his way.
“Their linebackers had squeezed in and it was a play where I would sit in a flat,” Zeck said. “I had a pretty good idea it was coming my way.”
Indeed, the senior was correct.
Moments after Jefferson took a lead on a field goal, senior quarterback Carson Orr connected Zeck over the middle for a 10-yard touchdown pass in double-overtime, and Muscatine outlasted Cedar Rapids Jefferson 40-37 in its home opener.
Now, the Muskies are 2-0 for the first time since 2015.
“It’s amazing, starting the season 2-0 is great,” Zeck said. “It’s a momentum booster, a confidence booster, just everything.”
Certainly, Zeck’s three receptions for 25 yards don’t pop off the stat sheet, but he made three of the biggest catches of the night.
Two of them went for touchdowns, including the play in double overtime to win the game. His second catch came on a fourth down conversion late in the fourth quarter on a drive that eventually ended with a 38-yard field goal from senior Carson Brode.
“Absolutely,” head coach Jake Mueller said on whether Zeck was a guy the Muskies look to in big moments.
“He’s a guy who had a great offseason, he’s one of the most disciplined athletes I’ve ever coached from his diet to his work ethic. He transformed his body which has made him a more confident athlete and he’s reaping the benefits of that now.”
Muscatine (2-0) was once again led by Tim Nimely. The sophomore running back rushed 35 times for 189 yards and two touchdowns. He can’t remember ever carrying the ball that many times in a game before, and as a result, he spent the better part of 20 minutes afterwards getting treated for various bumps and bruises.
“I’m not going to say it was easy,” Nimely said with a smile. “I’m the only one who starts both ways – offense and defense – but you have to do it for the team if you want to win.
"Our O-line started slow but once they got going, I got going."
However, more than anything, Friday’s game was a test of the Muskies mental toughness and fortitude. Although it was far from their best game, they proved capable of fighting through adversity.
“It shows the character of the team,” Mueller said. “I feel like we stayed together, stayed connected. We didn’t get too down and I’m just really proud of our team tonight.”
Mueller said the Muskies were “sleepwalking early,” and that resulted in an uphill battle for almost the entire game. They committed six penalties in the first half, including a roughing the passer that helped set up Jacob Coyle’s nine-yard touchdown run in the second quarter to give the J-Hawks (0-2) a 7-0 lead.
“I feel like some of the guys got complacent from winning the first game,” Nimely said. “We weren’t ready for them. We were like ‘aw, they lost last week,’ even though it was to a good (Cedar Rapids) Kennedy team."
The Muskies did respond on the following drive, as Orr completed a 14-yard pass to Borde, followed by an 11-yard pass to Eli Gaye. Later, on a fourth down and two yards to go on the 14-yard line, Orr kept a read option for a nine-yard run.
A few plays later, Zeck hauled in a six-yard touchdown pass from Orr to tie the game 7-7.
But that momentum quickly vanished in the third quarter, as a mental error on a kick return and a dropped punt by Muscatine led to a four-yard touchdown run by Jefferson’s Ezeki Leggins. It was one of his three touchdowns on the night.
Muscatine responded later in the third, and the drive was capped off with a 19-yard touchdown run by Nimely.
Then Borde drilled two field goals – from 25 and 38 yards – to give Muscatine a 20-14 lead.
However, that lead was short-lived, as Leggins returned the ensuing kick 90 yards for a touchdown, and he scored another rushing touchdown with three minutes, two seconds remaining.
The Muskies rode Nimely on the final drive of regulation, but when he left the game briefly with an injury it was Gaye who stepped up in his place.
Gaye, who finished the game with 13 receptions for 104 yards, beat the defense to the edge and scored a diving touchdown on a 10-yard run to tie the score at 27 and send the game into overtime.
Nimely showed no sign of slowing down despite fighting something that Mueller says “not too many guys would have got through" He rushed for a 10-yard touchdown to start overtime before Orr’s second touchdown pass of the night to Zeck clinched the win after a stop by the Muscatine defense.
“This just shows how mentally strong we are and how we can stick with it,” Nimely said. “A game like this is going to help us down the line. When we’re down, we’re going to find a way to get the job done.”
Muscatine;0;7;7;13;7;6;--40
Jefferson;0;7;7;13;7;3;--37
Second quarter
Jefferson – Jacob Coyle 9 run (Jacob Cross kick), 10:19
Muscatine – Cooper Zeck 6 pass from Carson Orr (Carson Borde kick), 4:13
Third quarter
Jefferson – Ezeki Leggins 4 run (Cross kick), 10:06
Muscatine – Tim Nimely 19 run (Borde kick), 2:54
Fourth quarter
Muscatine – Borde 25 field goal, 11:47
Muscatine – Borde 38 field goal, 6:12
Jefferson – Leggins 90 kick return (Cross kick no good), 5:59
Jefferson – Leggins 12 tun (Cross kick), 3:02
Muscatine – Eli Gaye 10 run (Borde kick), 46.4
First overtime
Muscatine – Tim Nimely 10 run (Borde kick)
Jefferson – Dymonte Hawkins 20 pass from Jackson Snyder (Cross kick)
Second overtime
Jefferson – Cross 35 field goal
Muscatine – Zeck 10 pass from Orr
Team statistics
Mus;Jeff
Rushes-yards;51-181;28-164
Passing yards;153;106
Comp-Att-Int;19-32-1;11-23-1
Punts-avg.;5-26.8;5-33.4
Fumbles-lost;2-1;1-1
Penalties-yards;11-75;13-115
Individual statistics
Rushing
Jefferson – Ezeki Leggins 13-103; Jacob Coyle 8-46; Jamarre Robinson 4-10; Payton Smith 1-2; Jackson Snyder 1-2; Henry Garsayne 1-1.
Muscatine – Tim Nimely 35-189; Eli Gaye 3-19; Carson Orr 9 –(-27).
Passing
Jefferson – Coyle 10-18-0, 86 yards; Snyder 1-5-1, 20 yards.
Muscatine – Orr 19-32-2, 153 yards
Receiving
Jefferson – Leggins 3-32; Kryan Ligon 3-27; Dymonte Hawkins 2-26; Kenneth Moore 1-14; Kacob Thompson 1-9; Robinson 1-(-2).
Muscatine – Gaye 13-104; Zeck 3-25; Borde 2-22; Brady McDaniel 1-(-2).