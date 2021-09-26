Muskies take 6th at MAC Championships

Kewanee, Ill. — Muscatine's Doug Custis turned in a top-10 performance at the Mississippi Athletic Conference Championships at Midland Golf Course at Kewanee Dunes.

The Muskies finished with a team score of 703 during the two-day competition in Kewanee, Ill. The tournament concluded on Saturday.

Custis scored a two-round total of 165 for ninth place. The senior shot an 84 on a windy first day before carding an 81 over the final round.

After ending Day 1 two strokes behind the 73 shot by Davenport Assumption's Keaton Thissen, Pleasant Valley's Nathan Tillman shot a 72 for Round 2 for an overall score of 147, good for the best individual mark at the conference tournament.

North Scott's Collin Ellis was named MAC coach of the year.

Pleasant Valley ran away with the team title. The Spartans shot a 615 for the tournament win. North Scott came in second with a 667 and Central DeWitt third (688).

The Spartans placed four in the top five, with Sam Johnson (154), Owen Wright (159) and Connor Borbeck (160).

Behind Custis, the Muscatine scorecard was led by Michael Henderson, who shot an 86 over the second round to take 16th place.