Muskies take two, defeat Comets in final match as West Liberty splits triangular

The final dual of Monday night’s triangular at Muscatine High School came down to the final match.
After the home Muskies and West Liberty Comets both took down Highland, Muscatine won by a score of 67-5 and the Comets by a 51-6 final, the Muskies beat West Liberty 37-30 in the nightcap following Lincoln Brookhart’s 9-7 win in overtime, beating West Liberty’s Bryson Garcia, even as it seemed all teams in attendance were dealing with missing athletes.
“That’s the hand you’re dealt,” Muscatine head coach Scott Mauck said. “But Lincoln did a good job at the end, knowing that the (team score) was on the line. I told him to just keep his head and finish it out.”
Muscatine was leading 34-30 heading into the match that pitted the 132-pounders against one another to decide the dual.
Garcia shot out to a 2-0 lead early in the first period of that match with a takedown of Brookhart, who countered with an escape to cut that margin in half. The same sequence followed, leaving the West Liberty freshman with a 4-2 lead as the first period expired.
“I just kept telling myself I needed to fight, fight, fight, until the end,” said the sophomore Brookhart.
Brookhart (6-7) started the second on bottom and quickly scored an escape, but surrendered a point as a penalty on an illegal takedown, making it 5-3 after four minutes of action.
“When (Brookhart) accidentally slammed (Garcia), during the injury timeout, I looked at him and asked him if he could win it,” Mauck said. “And he said he could, so I told him, ‘We have two minutes and 30 seconds to do it, so let’s get it done,’ and he went out there and got it done.”
It ended up taking a bit longer than that.
After Garcia (5-15) scored an escape to start the third, Brookhart scored on a pair of takedowns that sandwiched a Garcia escape, leaving the sides tied at seven at the end of regulation. Brookhart’s last takedown came after a nice shot gave him hold of a Garcia leg that left the Comet vulnerable.
Within seconds of the start of the sudden death overtime, Brookhart spun around Garcia and wrapped him up from behind for the score and 9-7 win.
“(Going into overtime) I was thinking, I just need to take this kid down,” Brookhart said. “I gave it my all and came out with it. Tonight was a great step forward for us as a team … We still have a ways to go, but we’ve been pushing it hard.”
Another match that went the distance -- albeit no overtime -- saw West Liberty’s Drake Collins dispatch Muscatine's Jett Fridley via 5-2 decision.
Collins, ranked fourth in Class 2A by IAwrestle.com and 18-2 on the season, and Fridley were scoreless for over a minute and a half to start, but the West Liberty 170-pound junior scored a takedown with under 20 seconds left, but Fridley was able to get an escape to make it 2-1 at the end of one before Collins tacked on another takedown in the third while the senior Fridley (10-5) scored on one more escape.
“Jett’s had a gauntlet of a schedule so far,” said the first-year Muscatine head coach. “I think he’s getting better. He was upset, but he knows he’s in that mix with that caliber of wrestler.”
At 195, senior Nathan Beatty (7-5) scored a 13-1 major decision over Bryan Martinez while senior Mason Crabtree (145 pounds, 9-4) scored a Muskie pin.
For West Liberty, Felipe Molina (ranked 12th at 220), Quintyn Rocha (285) scored pins before the rotation flipped back to the lightweights, where Ryan Cassady (106) and Colin Cassady (who’s ranked eighth at 106 but wrestled at 120 with an 18-3 record) scored first-period pin falls and Ryker Dengler scored a 10-4 decision for the Comets over Muscatine’s Gavin McLeod at 126.
Molina (14-7) also recorded a pin against Highland, as did the freshman Dengler (10-12), along with freshman Ryan and junior Colin Cassady while Tytan Griffith, a freshman, gave West Liberty a 7-4 win over Highland’s Ayden Havel.
Up next, West Liberty is at the Doug Philipp Duals at Cedar Rapids Xavier High School on Saturday while Muscatine is in Davenport on Thursday for a Mississippi Athletic Conference triangular with Central and Assumption.
“I just wanted our guys to beat the guys we know we can beat and try to steal a couple in the process,” said Mauck.
Muscatine 67, Highland 5
at Muscatine triangular
106 -- Connor Eads (M) dec Landon Bell 4-3, 113 -- Double forfeit, 120 -- Colin Duggan (M) major dec Remington Fields 10-0, 126 -- Gavin McLeod (M) pins Wade Eckrich 1:51, 132 -- Carlos Valenzuela (H) tech fall Lincoln Brookhart 18-3 (4:04), 138 -- Neco Areco (M) forfeit 145 -- Mason Crabtree (M) pins Ayden Havel 1:14, 152 -- Connor Beck (M) forfeit, 160 -- Jared Lopez (M) forfeit, 170 -- Jett Fridley (M) forfeit, 182 -- Nathan Beatty (M) pins Isaac Kleese 0:38, 195 -- Kaden Fisher (M) forfeit, 220 -- Evan Franke (M) forfeit, 285 -- Brock Garrison (M) forfeit
West Liberty 51, Highland 6
106 -- Ryan Cassady (WL) pins Landon Bell 1:27, 113 -- double forfeit, 120 -- Colin Cassady (WL) pins Remington Fields 0:57, 126 -- Ryker Dengler (WL) pins Wade Eckrich 0:42, 132 -- Carlos Valenzuela (H) pins Bryson Garcia 2:25, 138 -- double forfeit, 145 -- Tytan Griffith (WL) dec Ayden Havel 7-4, 152 -- double forfeit, 160 -- double forfeit, 170 -- Drake Collins (WL) forfeit, 182 -- Felipe Molina (WL) pins Isaac Kleese 0:35, 195 -- Bryan Martinez (WL) forfeit, 220 -- Jahsiah Galvan (WL) forfeit, 285 -- Quintyn Rocha (WL) forfeit
Muscatine 37, West Liberty 30
106 -- Ryan Cassady (WL) pins Connor Eads 0:21, 113 -- double forfeit, 120 -- Colin Cassady (WL) pins Colin Duggan 1:15, 126 -- Ryker Dengler (WL) dec Gavin McLeod 10-4, 132 -- Lincoln Brookhart (M) dec Bryson Garcia 9-7 (SV-1), 145 -- Mason Crabtree (M) pins Tytan Griffith 0:32, 152 -- Connor Beck (M) forfeit, 160 -- Jared Lopez (M) forfeit, 170 -- Drake Collins (WL) dec Jett Fridley 5-2, 182 -- Nathan Beatty (M) major dec Bryan Martinez 13-1, 195 -- Felipe Molina (WL) pins Kaden Fisher 1:32, 220 -- Evan Franke (M) forfeit, 285 -- Quintyn Rocha (WL) pins Brock Garrison 1:54