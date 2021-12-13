Muskies take two, defeat Comets in final match as West Liberty splits triangular

“When (Brookhart) accidentally slammed (Garcia), during the injury timeout, I looked at him and asked him if he could win it,” Mauck said. “And he said he could, so I told him, ‘We have two minutes and 30 seconds to do it, so let’s get it done,’ and he went out there and got it done.”

It ended up taking a bit longer than that.

After Garcia (5-15) scored an escape to start the third, Brookhart scored on a pair of takedowns that sandwiched a Garcia escape, leaving the sides tied at seven at the end of regulation. Brookhart’s last takedown came after a nice shot gave him hold of a Garcia leg that left the Comet vulnerable.

Within seconds of the start of the sudden death overtime, Brookhart spun around Garcia and wrapped him up from behind for the score and 9-7 win.

“(Going into overtime) I was thinking, I just need to take this kid down,” Brookhart said. “I gave it my all and came out with it. Tonight was a great step forward for us as a team … We still have a ways to go, but we’ve been pushing it hard.”

Another match that went the distance -- albeit no overtime -- saw West Liberty’s Drake Collins dispatch Muscatine's Jett Fridley via 5-2 decision.