Muskies' Thomas commits to Cyclone soccer

"I am looking forward to Sophia continuing to positively impact Muskie athletics the rest of the school year, and I know that she will also become a difference-maker at Iowa State."

Despite losing her sophomore season to the COVID-19 pandemic, Thomas has still claimed two first team all-MAC appearances to go with first team all-state recognition at the end of last season.

She led Muscatine in goals as a freshman with 13 in 2019. As a junior, Thomas was tied for second on the team in goals with Meredith Connor, each with 19, behind Mya Jansen's 20.

But Thomas' role went from aggressive goal-scorer to a seemingly more nature distributor and tone-setter role as the team has evolved over the years.

With more scoring options surrounding Thomas a season ago, she proved less aggressive in calling in own number, taking on a distributor role that saw her assist total increase from four to 10 as her, Connor, Jansen and Lanie Weikert (all of whom return this upcoming season) scored a combined 179 points in the 15-4 season of 2021.

"We are excited for Sophia that she has been given an opportunity to continue playing soccer at the Division I level," said Ulses. "She is a very hard worker and she brings a great attitude to the teams that she participates on."