Muskies' Thomas commits to Cyclone soccer

Thinking about the recruiting process in the past tense puts a big, wide smile on Sophia Thomas' face.
"If anything, it was the most stressful thing ever," she said with a laugh. "But it feels great, I've been working toward this my whole life."
The reason the Muscatine senior is no longer taking offers — and source of the ear to ear grin — is that she'll be taking her talents to Iowa State University to continue her soccer career.
She verbally committed to the Cyclones last week after entertaining a plethora of offers over the past few years.
"I've been (getting offers and talking to schools) since my freshman year," Thomas said. "Up until making the decision, I was talking to six colleges — keeping in contact about every single day — plus camps ... (And) there were questions like 'Am I ready?' or 'Will my mind change?'
"But Iowa State is definitely the one."
As a junior, Thomas led the Muskies to a berth at the Class 3A state tournament, something Muscatine had not done in more than a decade.
"Sophia was a very important reason that Muskie soccer was able to reach the state tournament for the first time since 2007," Muscatine activities director Tom Ulses said. "Sophia provided outstanding attitude and effort even during challenging times, and her play helped propel our team to a state berth.
"I am looking forward to Sophia continuing to positively impact Muskie athletics the rest of the school year, and I know that she will also become a difference-maker at Iowa State."
Despite losing her sophomore season to the COVID-19 pandemic, Thomas has still claimed two first team all-MAC appearances to go with first team all-state recognition at the end of last season.
She led Muscatine in goals as a freshman with 13 in 2019. As a junior, Thomas was tied for second on the team in goals with Meredith Connor, each with 19, behind Mya Jansen's 20.
But Thomas' role went from aggressive goal-scorer to a seemingly more nature distributor and tone-setter role as the team has evolved over the years.
With more scoring options surrounding Thomas a season ago, she proved less aggressive in calling in own number, taking on a distributor role that saw her assist total increase from four to 10 as her, Connor, Jansen and Lanie Weikert (all of whom return this upcoming season) scored a combined 179 points in the 15-4 season of 2021.
"We are excited for Sophia that she has been given an opportunity to continue playing soccer at the Division I level," said Ulses. "She is a very hard worker and she brings a great attitude to the teams that she participates on."
Once settled in Ames, Thomas will get to live out her dream of playing Division I soccer alongside one of her best friends in Avery Horner, the Bettendorf senior who was the first of the pair to commit to the Cyclones.
"It's awesome," Thomas said. "My best friend is going there, too ... (Avery) knows my runs well (from playing club together). It works out well for us."
Thomas was already a multi-sport athlete at Muscatine while maintaining a busy club soccer schedule before joining the Muskie varsity football team as a kicker this season. She's made 7 of 9 extra points thus far in shoulder pads as Muscatine's season closes out at home this Friday against Davenport West.
As far as soccer goes is concerned, however, Thomas can add to the reasons she may be beaming these days, because the team returns nearly all of its key pieces from the state quarterfinalist of last May.
And the future Cyclone can play stress-free now.
"It's seemed like every game I've had recently, there's been a new college coach there," she said. "So then it's 'Oh, I don't want to mess up in front of this new coach.'
"Now I can go out and play carefree, like I did as a young kid."