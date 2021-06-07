Muskies united, soaking it all in ahead of state

As the celebration commenced in the minutes after the Muscatine Muskies upset Linn-Mar to qualify for the Class 3A state tournament, Lanie Weikert laid flat on her back at midfield.

“I was just taking it all in,” the sophomore Weikert said. “I feel like a lot of my teammates were taking pictures with the (state qualifier) flag and all of that, I just wanted to take it all in. It was such a special moment, I just didn’t want to forget it.”

The eighth-seeded Muskies’ next test will be 3A’s top seed in the West Des Moines Valley Lions at 3 p.m. Tuesday in Des Moines at Cownie Soccer Complex.

But Muscatine (15-3) already took down one top seed in Linn-Mar, which was the No. 1 seed in Region 7, a team that had outscored its opponents 102 to 2 prior to losing 4-1 to the Muskies last Friday in Marion.

West Des Moines Valley (18-1) punched its ticket by beating Urbandale 3-1.

Against Linn-Mar, the Muscatine back line was impressive in holding the Lions to only a penalty kick goal in the 73rd minute as the midfielders and forwards were creating shots and maintaining pressure on Linn-Mar during a game that was largely played around the midfield.