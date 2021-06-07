Muskies united, soaking it all in ahead of state

As the celebration commenced in the minutes after the Muscatine Muskies upset Linn-Mar to qualify for the Class 3A state tournament, Lanie Weikert laid flat on her back at midfield.
“I was just taking it all in,” the sophomore Weikert said. “I feel like a lot of my teammates were taking pictures with the (state qualifier) flag and all of that, I just wanted to take it all in. It was such a special moment, I just didn’t want to forget it.”
The eighth-seeded Muskies’ next test will be 3A’s top seed in the West Des Moines Valley Lions at 3 p.m. Tuesday in Des Moines at Cownie Soccer Complex.
But Muscatine (15-3) already took down one top seed in Linn-Mar, which was the No. 1 seed in Region 7, a team that had outscored its opponents 102 to 2 prior to losing 4-1 to the Muskies last Friday in Marion.
West Des Moines Valley (18-1) punched its ticket by beating Urbandale 3-1.
Against Linn-Mar, the Muscatine back line was impressive in holding the Lions to only a penalty kick goal in the 73rd minute as the midfielders and forwards were creating shots and maintaining pressure on Linn-Mar during a game that was largely played around the midfield.
“We saw against Linn-Mar that we have a really deep team,” Muscatine head coach Austin Kinsey said. “We reached all of our players on Friday and that kind of helped dictate the pace of the game.
“We have a lot of weapons … a lot of defensive weapons, a lot of attacking options.”
Though the season hasn't brought many losses, it hasn't been without adversity. A mid-season staffing change pushed Kinsey up from assistant to head coach, but the team has flourished all season, regardless of who is in what position on the sidelines.
In fact, all of it may have ended up a unifying force.
"It's been crazy," junior Grace Bode said. "It feels like it's been so long ago, but I do think it brought us together as a team, (coach Kinsey and staff) have been awesome, and the chemistry we've established with them, the players, it's just made so much of a difference and really carried us through."
Valley enters the state tournament having won 15 in a row after its only defeat of the season came at the hands of Ankeny Centennial on April 13, 2-1 in regulation.
The Tigers boast a dynamic duo in junior Anna Van Wyngarden and senior Catie Johnson. Van Wyngarden leads the Lions in goals, with 28, and points (68). Johnson leads the team in assists (16) and is second in goals (18).
Senior Emma Byrne and sophomore Grace Olson each have accounted for 20 or more points for the Lions as well.
Entering the state games, Valley’s goal differential stands at plus-96, while the Muskies’ margin is plus-84.
Muscatine counters with an impressive core of its own.
Junior Mya Jansen leads the Muskies in goals scored with 20. Right behind are Sophia Thomas and Meredith Connor, both juniors with 19 goals scored this season, with Weikert chipping in 10 more to round out the top goal-scorers for Muscatine.
“We’re ready to give our maximum effort,” Jansen said, “just leave it all out on the field … It’s just been great. A lot of teams rely on one or two goal scorers, but we feel like anyone (on our team) can score and that makes us very hard to defend.”
Bode and Ashlyn McGinnis have also put double-digit shots on goal this season.
If not before, Muscatine found a real recipe for success against Linn-Mar by keeping the Lions guessing to some degree.
Connor scored twice against Linn-Mar, the first coming within the opening 10 minutes, but Jansen and Weikert each recorded goals, too, while Thomas and McGinnis controlled the tempo while the Muskies held possession and Bode led the back line’s effort in keeping the Lion attack at bay.
“We have a lot of girls that have grown up playing all over the field,” Kinsey said. “It’s nice to be able to plug someone in and say, “Okay, we’re covered here.’”