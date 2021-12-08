Muskies wrestlers on mission to push program further

First-year head Muscatine High School wrestling coach Scott Mauck wants to wear his team down.

At least to start.

Mauck, who takes over coaching duties after working as an assistant before and during previous coach Joe Kane’s five seasons, is on a mission to make his Muskies among the best-conditioned wrestling teams around.

To Mauck, pushing the Muskies to the limit now may mean a higher ceiling by the end of the season.

"I can speak from experience, when you're tired, you wrestle sloppy," said senior Jett Fridley. "So the longer you can stay in it mentally, you can maybe win some matches you aren't supposed to."

After a two-year absence at the Class 3A state tournament, Kane took over to start the 2016-17 season and the Muskies have had representation at state ever since. Under Kane, the Muskies had a 61-53 dual record.

And Muscatine hopes that streak continues into the Mauck era.

That has meant relentless practices to start the season, leaving no time for stragglers.