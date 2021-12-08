Muskies wrestlers on mission to push program further

First-year head Muscatine High School wrestling coach Scott Mauck wants to wear his team down.
At least to start.
Mauck, who takes over coaching duties after working as an assistant before and during previous coach Joe Kane’s five seasons, is on a mission to make his Muskies among the best-conditioned wrestling teams around.
To Mauck, pushing the Muskies to the limit now may mean a higher ceiling by the end of the season.
"I can speak from experience, when you're tired, you wrestle sloppy," said senior Jett Fridley. "So the longer you can stay in it mentally, you can maybe win some matches you aren't supposed to."
After a two-year absence at the Class 3A state tournament, Kane took over to start the 2016-17 season and the Muskies have had representation at state ever since. Under Kane, the Muskies had a 61-53 dual record.
And Muscatine hopes that streak continues into the Mauck era.
That has meant relentless practices to start the season, leaving no time for stragglers.
"I felt like at times in the past, we've gotten beat because we were out of shape," Mauck said. "But it's also just the whole approach of getting used to wrestling when you're tired. Anyone can wrestle well when they're fresh, but if we wrestle tired all practice, we know that when we get to the end of matches, we've been there before."
While Muscatine’s roster features only one wrestler who has a Class 3A state tournament appearance, there are plenty of grapplers on Mauck’s lineup card to give the Muskies much optimism as it continues its 2021-22 slate Thursday evening at Davenport West.
The Muskies have competed in a couple of events thus far this season, with sophomore Evan Franke putting in among the best performance among Muskie grapplers.
Franke took second at the Bob Murphy Invitational last week and is off to a 4-1 start to the season. His only loss came against 2A second-ranked Wyatt Voelker of West Delaware, last season's 195-pound champion in 2A.
"Evan's gotten off to a great start," Mauck said. "But with all of us, getting ready for tournament shape is a little different, because you could have that third and fourth match."
Franke went 24-11 as a freshman.
The Muskies boast seven returning wrestlers who won over 20 matches last winter.
"I think the season has gone better than expected so far," said senior Nathan Beatty, who went 28-18 in 2020-21. "Some of our younger guys up on varsity have been better than we thought. And having a new coach changes the dynamic in the room some. But it's something we've gotten used to and we're just going to keep working.
"In previous years, coach Mauck was more of the conditioning coach (under Kane), so now that he's taken over, that's really become an emphasis. Being the better conditioned wrestler in any match gives you a big advantage, because you can keep that pressure on your opponent."
As a freshman, Gavin McLeod went for a season record of 27-17, though that includes a half-dozen wins McLeod accumulated collecting wins at a pair of junior varsity tournaments.
Being a top returner may afford McLeod the luxury of the lineup being formed around him, too. Last season, he started out at 113 before cutting down to 106 for the bulk of the 2020-21 slate before moving back to 113 for the district meet.
The team’s most notable loss was that of Tim Nimely, who amassed 126 career wins in a Muskie singlet, third most in school history. Nimely was a three-time state qualifier, with his best finish coming in last season when he took fourth. Nimely also owns the school record for wins in a season with 44, which he set as a junior.
Muscatine will also have big shoes to fill with the graduation of Togeh Deseh, who was a two-time state qualifier, took fifth last season.
Both Nimely and Deseh are playing football at Grand View University now.
But this season’s senior squad brings some pedigree in its own right.
Senior Mason Crabtree made it to state as a sophomore and has sights on getting back after he went 28-15 as a junior.
"Just keep working, keep progressing, that's the biggest thing," Crabtree said. "I just want to be the best wrestler I can be and push my teammates to be their best."
And after a 27-19 mark last season mainly at 152, senior Jett Fridley has moved up to take over the spot that has been reserved for Nimely the past few seasons at 170.
"I've been pretty happy with how the season has started," Fridley said. "The younger guys are pulling their weight pretty well. We have a few of us that are going for our 100th (career) win this season. Going up a couple weight classes I think will help. I've cut pretty hard the past couple years."
"Jett's working as hard as anyone in the room," Mauck said. "That's something I haven't seen. He wants to be a team leader, but I told him, 'You have to earn that.'"
Going forward, the Muskies have an intriguing stable of sophomores on the roster.
The group is led by Gavin McLeod and Lincoln Brookhart, who each won over 27 matches as freshmen.
Muscatine also returns the likes of senior Kaden Fisher, junior Garrett Head and senior Gage Stevens, all of whom won over 20 matches a season ago.
The Muskies have also seen some success on the girls side, as the since-graduated Virginia Cacho was the first multi-time medalist at the Iowa High School Wrestling Coaches Girls State Wrestling Tournament.
"(Senior) Skylar Pachtinger wants to get to 138 and make the varsity lineup," Mauck said. "She's scrappy, if that happens, she can hold her own."