New and returning MAC coaches thankful for upcoming season

DAVENPORT — As players, coaches and administrators gathered Friday for the Davenport Noon Optimist Club's tip-off luncheon, appreciation for the upcoming boys basketball season was the universal sentiment.

And with six new head coaches in the Mississippi Athletic Conference, it was a chance for many incoming faces to get to know one another ahead of taking the court against each other.

Given the opportunity to talk about their team at the River Center in Davenport, coaches from around the conference echoed the value — and gratification — of being able to partake in a full offseason schedule this past year, as opposed to the COVID-19 restrictions dealt with in the past.

"It's been awesome so far taking over as head coach," said Luke Turelli, who's entering his first season leading Muscatine.

Turelli has been with the Muskies for a half-decade but is taking over as head coach after coaching at the freshman and sophomore level while serving as assistant to previous MHS head coach John Windham, who was at Muscatine for three seasons.

Muscatine finished with a 7-8 record in the MAC last season (10-11 overall), placing seventh in the 10-team conference.