New faces, familiar names bring optimism to Muskie volleyball

Statistically, the Muscatine High School volleyball team doesn’t return a lot from the regional final team of last season.
But the Muskies are as content with the prospect of being overlooked at this point of the season as they are confident those doubts will be proven wrong over the course of the 2021 campaign. Muscatine's conference play starts at Central DeWitt on Tuesday night at 6:30 p.m., that coming after a season-opening triangular at Mount Pleasant.
While Muscatine does have holes left by last year's senior class, the Muskies are relying on a versatile, competitive, athletic roster to carry out this season’s mission of taking the program to the next step in head coach Kara Russell’s second season.
The Muskies finished with a 14-13 overall record and a 5-4 mark that tied for fourth in the Mississippi Athletic Conference in 2020. Muscatine's campaign came to an end with a defeat to Pleasant Valley in a Class 5A regional final matchup, the first time the Muskies reached that point of the season in a half decade.
Returning senior Meadow Freers was one of four Muskies to appear in all 75 sets Muscatine played. The other three — Kaylynn Salyars, Olivia Harmon and Madi Petersen — have since graduated.
The 5-foot-11 Freers was third on the team in kills a season ago with 103 on .162 efficiency, behind Harmon (134) and Petersen (128). She also made her presence known to opposing hitters by leading the team in blocks with 45 as a junior.
"I think it's going to be a fun year," said Bree Seaman, who returns after going for 31 digs and 20 aces over 58 sets played as a junior last season. "It was nice having (coach Russell) around through the offseason for open gyms and stuff. She was able to get a better look at us. So it's excited for us to be able to see what we can bring to the team this year.
"Work ethic is huge this for us. We all like work hard."
With a season of experience behind her, Russell is still getting her feet wet in terms of running the program, especially since offseasons have been difficult to navigate since her arrival amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
"It still feels new, especially because of how last year went," Russell said. "But to finally get the ball rolling again and getting into a season is refreshing, I'm going to fill my role by doing whatever I need to do. I have more focus on the girls (in having a full offseason)."
Senior Ashlyn McGinnis will take over the bulk of the setting duties. McGinnis has experience in the role, as she’s recorded 173 varsity assists. Over that span, however, McGinnis played behind Salyars, who’s now playing softball at DMACC.
"We have a great setter that (in Ashlyn) who stepped up toward the end of last year," Russell said. "I think she's going to be a huge key for this team."
"We've been working a lot in practice on making everyone comfortable," McGinnis said. "We have a lot of chemistry."
Statistically, Salyars’ presence leaves the largest void for the Muskies. Over three years on varsity, Salyars left MHS with 674 assists, 317 digs, 208 kills and 101 aces. Last season, she led the team in assists (392) and aces (42).
Moreover, in addition to Salyars, Muscatine also graduated its two kill leaders from a season ago in Petersen and Harmon as well as its top two dig leaders move on in Rylie Moss and Aricka Ramser. That group made five appearances on the all-MAC team combined over the years.
But that's not slowing optimism in Muscatine, as the Muskies feel confident in coming up with a recipe to ease those losses.
"I'm looking for girls to step up and be leaders (this season)," Russell said. "Communication is huge with me and the way I run the team. So I'm looking for girls that run the court and always be a part of every play.
"We have players who are consistent and versatile, playing front or back row, so we can trust them in those spots regardless of where they are on the court."
Among the cast of players the Muskies are looking to make a jump are younger sisters and familiar surnames of key contributors past and present in sophomores Morgan Freers, Ashleigh Ramser and Brylee Seaman as well as junior Kyleia Salyars.
"We have a solid senior group," said senior libero and defensive specialist Grace Bode. "And we have a few sophomores and juniors that coming back from last year that we've been working with.
"We know them, they know us, nobody here is shy."
In those up-and-comers, Russell sees a bright future ahead for the program.
"Having a lot of the freshman from last year come up (to varsity), with the skill that they have, through a lot of practice and skill work, I think we can get back to where we were last season and maybe even better," said Russell. "We have some underclassmen that have evolved so drastically, I'm excited to work with them again."