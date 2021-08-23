New faces, familiar names bring optimism to Muskie volleyball

"I think it's going to be a fun year," said Bree Seaman, who returns after going for 31 digs and 20 aces over 58 sets played as a junior last season. "It was nice having (coach Russell) around through the offseason for open gyms and stuff. She was able to get a better look at us. So it's excited for us to be able to see what we can bring to the team this year.

"Work ethic is huge this for us. We all like work hard."

With a season of experience behind her, Russell is still getting her feet wet in terms of running the program, especially since offseasons have been difficult to navigate since her arrival amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

"It still feels new, especially because of how last year went," Russell said. "But to finally get the ball rolling again and getting into a season is refreshing, I'm going to fill my role by doing whatever I need to do. I have more focus on the girls (in having a full offseason)."

Senior Ashlyn McGinnis will take over the bulk of the setting duties. McGinnis has experience in the role, as she’s recorded 173 varsity assists. Over that span, however, McGinnis played behind Salyars, who’s now playing softball at DMACC.