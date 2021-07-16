New girls basketball coach McBride excited to be back at the helm

McBride also looks at the move as joining a family.

"I like to have a family atmosphere," he said of his coaching philosophy. "I like the team aspect more than I do the individual. ... We want to win games. I love the fact that these kids learn to be a part of a team growing up and then go on into the workforce and realize how important (being a part of a sports team) was.

"There's a lot more to life than winning and losing, there are a lot of life lessons to be learned through sports."

McBride takes over for Susan Orvis, who led the program for 12 years, going 141-126 and leading the team to an appearance at the Class 5A state tournament in 2013.

Last season, Muscatine went 9-9 in the COVID-shortened season, finishing fifth in the Mississippi Athletic Conference with an 8-7 conference mark.

"It should be pretty exciting next season, with five new (girls basketball) coaches in the MAC," McBride said. "Justin Shiltz got the job at Central DeWitt, I've known him for many years. He was at Alleman as sophomore boys coach when my kids were in school."