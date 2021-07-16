New girls basketball coach McBride excited to be back at the helm

Muscatine has been on John McBride's mind for a while.
McBride, 59, has lived in the general Quad-Cities area for all of his life. He was born in Rock Island, and the business owner in the refractory industry has lived in Blue Grass for about 10 years.
He's also been in basketball for most of his life and added Muscatine High School girls basketball coach to his resume by officially accepting the Muskies' job.
"I always felt like if the Muscatine (girls basketball coaching job) opened up, it would be a good fit for me," McBride said. "I'm very pleased and excited about the opportunity. ... I've been very impressed with the team, the administration and the facilities.
"That Van Hecke Center is beautiful."
McBride is an alumnus of Alleman High School in Rock Island and Black Hawk College.
"We are excited to have John McBride joining our Muskie family," activities director Tom Ulses said. "He has many years of experience as both an assistant and head coach in the world of girls basketball.
"He impressed the interview committee with his enthusiasm for girls basketball. He is committed to helping our program continue to grow and succeed as we develop young ladies that will make a difference on the court and be prepared to make a difference in the world around them."
McBride also looks at the move as joining a family.
"I like to have a family atmosphere," he said of his coaching philosophy. "I like the team aspect more than I do the individual. ... We want to win games. I love the fact that these kids learn to be a part of a team growing up and then go on into the workforce and realize how important (being a part of a sports team) was.
"There's a lot more to life than winning and losing, there are a lot of life lessons to be learned through sports."
McBride takes over for Susan Orvis, who led the program for 12 years, going 141-126 and leading the team to an appearance at the Class 5A state tournament in 2013.
Last season, Muscatine went 9-9 in the COVID-shortened season, finishing fifth in the Mississippi Athletic Conference with an 8-7 conference mark.
"It should be pretty exciting next season, with five new (girls basketball) coaches in the MAC," McBride said. "Justin Shiltz got the job at Central DeWitt, I've known him for many years. He was at Alleman as sophomore boys coach when my kids were in school."
Muscatine will lose a talented group to graduation in Zoey Long, Rylie Moss, Emma Zillig, Madi Petersen, Avarie Eagle and Alicia Garcia. Among the top returning players are Grace Bode and Meadow Freers. Bode started all 18 games in 2020.
Even though attendance was limited last season because of the pandemic, McBride actually took in some Muscatine basketball, attending a couple games while scouting the area for Black Hawk coach Logan Frye.
After starting out coaching his daughters in youth basketball, McBride became an assistant at Orion High School in 2001. In 2008, he was named varsity head coach at Orion, where he served for 10 years.
He also served as sophomore head coach at Moline High School before joining the staff at Black Hawk last season.
But being an assistant left an itch he couldn't scratch.
When the pandemic brought a halt in the Illinois prep schedule this past calendar year, McBride scratched that itch by coaching a team of Moline girls in tournaments held at Bettendorf's TBK Bank Sports Complex.
"I missed calling the shots, I missed being in charge of my own program. ... I thought I wanted a step back from the responsibilities of being a head coach, but once I got away from it, I missed it," McBride said. "I wanted to have another shot at it."
When the Muscatine job opened up, it checked off everything on McBride's list.