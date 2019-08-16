Starting this fall, a broader audience across the state will have the ability to view Iowa high school boys state tournaments.
The Iowa High School Sports Network, in coordination with the Iowa High School Athletic Association, has a new distribution plan that will allow events to be watched by a larger statewide audience.
IHSSN president Ken Krogman has arranged for six affiliates to televise the state football, wrestling and basketball finals on their digital — dot-2 or dot-3 — channels. Those stations are WQAD 8.3 in the Quad-Cities, KDSM 17.3 in Des Moines, KFXA 28.2 in Cedar Rapids, NPTM 42.2 in Omaha, NPTH 44.2 in Sioux City and KXLT 47.2 in Rochester for north-central Iowa fans.
"I think the expanded coverage for more Iowans to be able to view our state events, that's obviously the big thing," said Tom Keating, who took over as executive director of the IHSAA in July. "Ken and his group have worked very hard to get their organization to the point where they can combine coverage throughout the state for these events.
"We're very, very happy about that."
Those events also will be streamed live for free on the IHSSN website.
The entire state baseball and basketball tournaments will be streamed for no charge along with the semifinals and championship matches in wrestling and soccer. All three days of the coed state track meet also will be available, as well as the state cheerleading championships.
"The live streaming part is another great piece of this that we really, really are looking forward to," Keating said. "It's the direction that a lot of media is going, so it makes sense that streaming is part of this."
Previously, the IHSSN had an arrangement with NBC Sports Chicago. It denied many households the ability to view state events.
This new deal is set to go for at least two years.
"We are giving the viewers what they want, many platforms to deliver the IHSSN product into their homes," Krogman said. "It will be up to each individual household to decide how to best access the content."
All 95 IHSSN events that are either streamed or broadcast will be digitally archived and available at no charge.
