As soon as head coach Jake Mueller saw that the varsity football players on Muscatine couldn't tackle Tim Nimely during practice last fall, he knew his then-freshman running back was ready for a promotion.
Nimely saw his first carries at the varsity level in a Week 4 matchup against North Scott on Sept. 15, 2017, bursting onto the scene with eight rushes for 80 yards. He added a 111-yard performance in a Week 7 win against Iowa City High and rushed for 81 yards in the season finale, finishing his rookie campaign with 64 carries for 320 yards and one touchdown.
"If none of our varsity guys could tackle (Nimely), then why wouldn't he play is kind of what I thought," Mueller said. "He was ready last year. It took some getting used to the speed. In a year, he went from playing with eighth-graders to all of a sudden playing against varsity guys. But he was ready to go because he has the right mentality, the right focus. It's not just the physical talent with Tim. It is the mental focus and maturity that he has."
Nimely's 320 rushing yards were the second most among freshmen in Class 4A last season, trailing only Fort Dodge's Dayson Clayton, who finished with 759 but also had 60 more carries than Nimely.
"I was ready," Nimely said. "I already wanted to help (the Muskies) out because they were having a rough time. So I felt like it would give a fresh start putting me in, making the guys feel a little bit energized."
Nimely's confident the early exposure at the varsity level has helped better prepare him as the team's workhorse in the backfield as a sophomore.
In a 23-6 season-opening victory against Davenport Central last Thursday, Nimely rushed 23 times for 151 yards and a touchdown. Entering Week 2 against Cedar Rapids Jefferson on Friday night, he is the fifth-leading rusher in 4A and is just one yard behind Bettendorf senior Carter Bell.
"It really has helped me because I feel like if I wouldn't have done it last year, I would have been more nervous for the first game and probably wouldn't have done some of the things I did," Nimely said about the advantage of playing on varsity as a freshman.
In the midst of enjoying a 17-point road win against a team that advanced to the playoffs a year earlier, Mueller declared Nimely the toughest guy on the field.
"He's just a tough guy who is competitive and wants to win," Mueller said after practice Wednesday. "And he's strong. There's no getting around it. The guy is physically gifted, but he's put in a tremendous amount of time in the weight room to get stronger and stronger and then attitude-wise, mentality, he carries himself and acts like he's a veteran, senior guy.
"There was nobody on that field on (Thursday) night who wanted to win the game more than him. That's an ability to take shots, take hits and grind through and make plays. That's kind of the toughness I was looking for out of our team, and Tim kind of personified exactly what we were looking for … continue to just make plays, make plays, make plays and wear out the other team, and that's what Tim did."
But there's much more to Nimely than just the physical toughness he displayed while seemingly breaking at least one tackle every time he touched the ball against the Blue Devils last week.
Mueller said there's no one on the team who works harder than Nimely, noting that "he does the little things right, he shows up early, he listens to coaching and does a great job in the weight room."
Nimely also makes sure to find time on the weekend to review film from games and practices.
"I'm sure that helps," Mueller said. "That's another part to it. Some guys are just satisfied with being talented, and they think they can get away with it. (Nimely's) going to go the extra step to do anything he can possible do to get better and to make our team better. And as a coach, that's rewarding to see players that are going to go that extra step to make sure that our team's going to be better.
"… You match (Nimely's) ability to be coached, his toughness, his work ethic with his talent, you get a pretty good football player."