DAVENPORT, Iowa − Muscatine sophomore running back Tim Nimely refused to go down Thursday night, breaking in the new turf at Brady Street Stadium with 153 yards on 23 carries as the Muskies knocked off Davenport Central 23-6.
Another sophomore, Eli Gaye added eight catches for 144 yards and a touchdown, as the running back/wide receiver duo of Nimely and Gaye contributed 297 of Muscatine’s 337 total yards on offense. Starting quarterback Carson Orr completed 19 of 29 passes for 188 yards and one touchdown without throwing an interception.
In all, Muscatine had five sophomores who started Thursday night and another who saw playing time.
“I don’t care really the age of our team, I just want to play good football,” Muscatine head coach Jake Mueller said. “And we played good football tonight.”
Nimely had shown flashes of excitement as a freshman last season, rushing 64 times for 320 yards and a touchdown after earning an expanded role midway through a 2-7 campaign.
He wasted no time settling into the new season, following a 51-yard kickoff return from Gaye on Muscatine’s first drive with runs of eight and 17 yards before Orr punched the ball into the end zone for a 6-3 lead.
“The O-line, they were pushing for me, and I keep on going,” Nimely said, crediting the five guys up front blocking for his strong performance. “It’s all coaching, keep the legs going, keep it going, just keep on going every single day.”
After a trio of mistakes led to a 20-7 halftime deficit in a 40-7 defeat for the Muskies when these two teams met in a Week 7 matchup last fall, Thursday night’s game was played turnover-free by the Muskies.
Muscatine also had just two penalties in the first two quarters, both of which came on the final drive before halftime, which ended with Orr finding Gaye for a 25-yard touchdown as time expired.
After missing field goal attempts of 31 and 21 yards, as well as booting his first punt just 12 yards in the first half, Carson Borde recovered with a booming 49-yard punt in the third quarter as Muscatine clung to a seven-point lead.
Nimely continued to bowl his way through the Davenport Central defense, finding the end zone for the first time on a 27-yard scamper that included a pair of broken tackles to give Muscatine a 20-6 cushion with 11 minutes, 36 seconds remaining in the fourth quarter.
“No. 24 (Nimely) is the toughest guy on the field,” Mueller said. “He brought the toughness that our team needs. Our team responded to Tim’s toughness.”
While the offense provided a number of highlight reel plays, the defense was just as sharp for the Muskies, holding Davenport Central to 266 yards, 15 first downs and two field goals.
“Our defense played great,” Mueller said. “I feel like we left some points up on the board offensively, but we’re a young team. We’re going to learn how to finish.”
Borde added a 28-yard field goal to build a three-possession lead with just over 8 minutes left in the fourth, and the Muskies were able to milk away the final minutes of the fourth quarter while quickly removing the sour taste from a 2-7 season last fall.
Davenport Central, a 6-4 team a year ago that advanced to the state playoffs, appeared to be one of Muscatine’s tougher opponents heading into this season as only three of Muscatine’s next eight opponents had winning records last season.
While it may be just one win, it certainly has the Muskies thinking big in 2018.
“It’s good to beat a quality team knowing that there’s a lot of things we could have done better,” Mueller said. “But we’re 1-0, we beat a good team and I’m really, really proud of our guys."
Next on the schedule is the home opener against Cedar Rapids Jefferson on Friday, Aug. 31.
“We’re excited to get a home opener next week,” Mueller said, “and show our home fans that in 2018, we’re going to be a pretty good football team."