Opportunities abound for Muskie football

A pessimist would look at the Muscatine High School football roster and see just a pair of returning starters.
The optimist would see a roster with unlimited opportunity for those whose names compile it.
"We had a lot of losses (to graduation)," head coach DJ Hawkins said. "A lot of new faces. It's been a challenge. That was an outstanding group of seniors last year that we lost. Not just physically, but mentally, as leaders. We had leaders all over the field last year."
Muscatine's season starts at 7:30 p.m. on Friday night at Linn-Mar. The Muskies will play on their newly remodeled stadium — with a brand new turf playing surface — for the first time Week 2 against Iowa City West.
It will be a tough slate throughout, as 2021 opponents of the Muskies were a combined 41-31 in 2020, with almost half of those losses tallied by Linn-Mar (1-5) and Davenport West (0-8), two teams that bookend the Muscatine schedule.
"It's a challenging schedule," said Hawkins. "There's all kinds of rankings, but three of those teams are in a preseason top 10 and two more have been on watch lists ... But we're focused on one game at a time."
Although tight end/wide receiver Nolan Recker and lineman Brock Garrison are the only returning starters, the Muskies bring back a bit more production from 2020 than what meets the eye.
"We have a lot of up and coming talent," Recker said, "and we want to give them a chance to show what they can do. We know how far they've already come ... The off-season was very beneficial for us. It's important to take advantage of that."
The Muskies are confident in a duo of running backs in Mason Crabtree and Ty Cozad.
"We have a lot of guys that have been around," Hawkins said. "They know the system. It's just the matter of getting them ready for the speed of the game on Friday nights. It's hard to emulate that in practice ... Trying to get good, quality, high-speed reps can be a challenge, especially with lower numbers and dealing with the weather and heat."
Crabtree is back for his senior season after he registered 22 carries for 124 yards last season and added a handful of tackles on defense for a Muskie team that started the campaign 0-3 but manufactured a 3-2 record from that point.
Though modest for season totals, Crabtree was behind graduated backs Tim Nimely and Mentor Cooper. Nimely, a two-time all-stater, left MHS as the school's all-time leading rusher with 2,759 rushing yards.
Cozad, a 5-foot-10, 185-pound sophomore, was the lead back for the Muskies' sophomore team in 2020 and was impressive.
Muscatine also relied heavily on Eli Gaye in the running game after he was converted from wide receiver to quarterback a few games into 2020 as the Muskies sought to put the ball in the hands of their playmakers.
Nimely, Gaye, Togeh Deseh and Prince Brown (Wei) are now all playing football at NAIA powerhouse Grand View University.
But when injuries left Crabtree to be the lead back against Davenport West a season ago, he responded with 113 yards on 19 carries in the 31-0 Muskie win.
"We just want to keep doing what we're doing (at practice)," Crabtree said. "I think we're looking decent so far. We just need to keep improving and keep pushing teammates to improve.
"I've prepared myself to work this season. With no (COVID-19) restrictions this off-season, we communicated better and did what we needed to do."
Since last football season, Recker established himself as one of the top shot put and discus throwers at the Class 4A track & field meet as well as swam with Muskie relay teams at the state swim meet. He also gained traction among some Division I football recruiters.
"I went to a lot of camps and did some other stuff to try and get looked at," the senior said. "It was definitely a busy summer trying to do everything. I'm still waiting on a couple things, though, so we'll see what happens."
After battling injuries and inconsistent play at the quarterback position, Muscatine leaned into being a run-heavy team after Gaye took over the signal-calling. That limited Recker's opportunities in the passing game — Muscatine attempted just 65 passes last season, completing 34 of them — but the Muskie offense utilized the 6-foot-4, 225-pound Recker in a variety of ways.
He turned 11 catches into 91 yards, but also lined up in the backfield as an H-back and recorded seven carries for 18 yards.
As the top returning offensive weapon, the team feels Recker is only beginning to scratch the surface of his potential in pads.
And the team may be relying on him on defense this year in addition to his duties on offense.
Although the Muskies found success with Gaye behind center in 2020, the team has had at least three different quarterbacks attempt five or more passes in each of the last two seasons.
But DJ Hawkins and the offense think the Muskies may have found some stability at the position in junior Landon Battey.
"We're not having as many errors and penalties so far. We know the playbook pretty well. We think our passing game will be an area of big improvement," said Recker.
Senior Conner Christiansen, who has seen time at quarterback previously, will serve as back-up while he's set to see a larger role in the defensive backfield this season.
Though not a starter a season ago, senior David Wuanti contributed 20 tackles (10 solo and three for loss with a sack) and is the team's returning leader in that category.
"It's been a transition to get these guys to step into those roles," said Muscatine's second-year head coach, "We have 13 seniors, so there's not a ton of them, but guys are stepping up and we're tying to put them in different situations to where they're kind of forced to lead.