Opportunities abound for Muskie football

He turned 11 catches into 91 yards, but also lined up in the backfield as an H-back and recorded seven carries for 18 yards.

As the top returning offensive weapon, the team feels Recker is only beginning to scratch the surface of his potential in pads.

And the team may be relying on him on defense this year in addition to his duties on offense.

Although the Muskies found success with Gaye behind center in 2020, the team has had at least three different quarterbacks attempt five or more passes in each of the last two seasons.

But DJ Hawkins and the offense think the Muskies may have found some stability at the position in junior Landon Battey.

"We're not having as many errors and penalties so far. We know the playbook pretty well. We think our passing game will be an area of big improvement," said Recker.

Senior Conner Christiansen, who has seen time at quarterback previously, will serve as back-up while he's set to see a larger role in the defensive backfield this season.

Though not a starter a season ago, senior David Wuanti contributed 20 tackles (10 solo and three for loss with a sack) and is the team's returning leader in that category.