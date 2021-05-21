Pair of Wapello relays set new school marks at state

DES MOINES — While the Wapello girls relay teams extended their stay at the Class 1A state track and field meet by a day, the group has already left a mark back at Wapello High School.

The Arrows had two relays run, each made up of the same members: Ada Boysen, Gracie Gustison, Lindsy Masser and Serah Shafer.

In the 4x200, the group ran a 1:48.11, which placed them third. In the 4x100, the Arrows qualified for the finals on Saturday at Drake University with a time of 51.94, ranking them seventh overall.

Both times, though, are new Wapello school records.

"It's not just (our girls team) that pushes each other," Gustison said. "It's our whole team. I feel like other schools, the boys team maybe separates themselves. But we're all one team here, we consider (Wapello) one team."

In the 4x100, the Arrows' heat was won by a Madrid team that ran a 49.57, which represented a new state record.

"I think that pushed us to do better," Massner said. "It makes a difference when you're going against people who are really, really fast."

Going up against one record spurred the girls to set one of their own.