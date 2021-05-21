Pair of Wapello relays set new school marks at state

DES MOINES — While the Wapello girls relay teams extended their stay at the Class 1A state track and field meet by a day, the group has already left a mark back at Wapello High School.
The Arrows had two relays run, each made up of the same members: Ada Boysen, Gracie Gustison, Lindsy Masser and Serah Shafer.
In the 4x200, the group ran a 1:48.11, which placed them third. In the 4x100, the Arrows qualified for the finals on Saturday at Drake University with a time of 51.94, ranking them seventh overall.
Both times, though, are new Wapello school records.
"It's not just (our girls team) that pushes each other," Gustison said. "It's our whole team. I feel like other schools, the boys team maybe separates themselves. But we're all one team here, we consider (Wapello) one team."
In the 4x100, the Arrows' heat was won by a Madrid team that ran a 49.57, which represented a new state record.
"I think that pushed us to do better," Massner said. "It makes a difference when you're going against people who are really, really fast."
Going up against one record spurred the girls to set one of their own.
"When you have better competition, you just automatically do better," said Shafer.
And it was an effort that took some mental toughness, as well. The relays were only a couple hours apart, and the junior Shafer ran the 400 hurdles in between.
"My legs were done for," Shafer said.
Shafer was 22nd (1:14.89) in the 1A distance hurdles, while Durant's Carlie Jo Fusco ran a 1:09.15 in the 2A 400 hurdle race, which put her in 14th.
Within her heat, Fusco took second.
"I was kind of nervous because I was starting to hit every hurdle," the Durant sophomore said. "I was like 'I have to start kicking it in now, because it doesn't matter if I hit the hurdle, I just needed to finish.
"I didn't start running this race until three or four weeks before districts, but I knew it was for me as soon as I finished it my first time. I just kept working on it."
Like Wapello, Louisa-Muscatine also had two girls relays compete on Friday, albeit in 2A.
The Falcons ran a 1:49.54 in the 4x200, placing 10th overall. That was also good for a school record.
In the 4x400, a time of 4:16.60 went for 20th.
Kylee Sanders, Reagan Downing, Kaylee Corbin and McKenna Hohenadel made up both relays.
Sanders competed in the long jump on Thursday, going for 17-00¼, which was sixth overall.
Hohenadel, on the other hand, was in four events as she was in Thursday's 100 and 200 preliminaries.
"We broke a school record, so that's really exciting," said Hohenadel. "We were super close in the 4x400, but not quite there. But, I love relays, they're more special to me than individual events."
Although the junior didn't qualify for the finals in her individual races, competing in the maximum number of events among the state's best athletes was a bit of a consolation.
However she plans on being back next year with more to take home.
"I got to compete," Hohenadel said. "That was my goal when I got to high school track, to make it in all four events. So to get to do that my junior year was really cool.
"It's just amazing to compete against such talented people. I'm amazed at what they can do, and it makes me feel so good to know that I'm here with them. ... It's going to look a little bit different for me next year."