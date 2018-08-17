One of the Muscatine boys golf team's greatest strengths a year ago — experience — has turned into one of its greatest challenges in 2018.
Once having four seniors in its top four who shared 89 18-hole rounds at the varsity level heading into the 2017 season, the Muskies opened the current season with just two seniors and 10 18-hole rounds of varsity experience among the entire roster.
"A lot of inexperience," Muscatine coach Scott Schultz said. "Short of Brigg (Burback) and James (Solt), who had a half season plus district, the rest of the team has zero varsity experience."
Schultz isn't allowed to have direct contact and coach the golfers during the summer. But unlike the previous year, he didn't even have a chance to see any of them play before practices started.
"I really didn't know what to expect," Schultz said. "I didn't know who was going to step up. I didn't have a good feel for this team like I had last year. I wasn't able to see them over the summer at all.
"… I wasn't a member at Geneva this year. I lost my full-time gig, so I had to give up my membership, so I wasn't able to see the boys as much as I was able to last year. A lot of them from Bryce (Howard), JT (Manjoine), Josh (Hutton) and Miles (Utley) were at the same country club, so we were able to see each other."
Howard (79.00), Hutton (81.00), Manjoine (81.56) and Utley (87.56) led the team in 18-hole scoring average in the their final year and guided the Muskies to a third-place finish at the Mississippi Athletic Conference meet.
Schultz thought the amount of work, or lack of work that was put in by the current members of the golf team showed itself in the season opener on Aug. 10, when the Muskies placed eighth out of 12 teams at their home invite.
"I know a couple of the kids, they did put in the work," Schultz said. "Now was it the right work? They were out there, they were trying to get better the only way they knew how. I'm a little disappointed in that and just the work that wasn't put in during the summer.
"But I also know the improvement that was made once we started doing the right practice techniques. I saw that at the end of last year. So I'm really looking forward to that improvement as we go forward."
Before hitting the links for the first meet this season, the team shared its goals over breakfast.
"Having a scoring average below 90 for everyone, placing in the top five at MAC and I think the other one was qualifying for state," Solt said. "There's a lot of time left between here and now, and I think if we put forth the effort, I think we can do it. We have some talent on this team. It's just all in our head."
The six varsity golfers who played for the Muskies in the opener and at the Iowa City West Invite on Aug. 13 — two freshmen, two juniors and two seniors — earned those spots during two rounds of qualifying leading up to the Muskie Invite.
Schultz expects the next two varsity golfers, who he said will see a lot of time with the junior varsity squad, to challenge those original six starters — Doug Custis, Solt, Grant Valiant, Dylan Bishop, Burback and Nate Diercks — and keep pushing them to improve.
"I'm not looking past this year, but I already know that there are two eighth-graders going into this year that will challenge for varsity spots next year," Schultz said. "This year, we're rebuilding this entire golf team, and it's going to be a young team, but over the next few years, I'm extremely excited about the potential that Muskie golf is going to have."