LETTS, Iowa – Wapello coach Todd Parsons preached the importance of playing all four quarters to his team in order to leave Louisa-Muscatine with a win.
As it turns out, the Indians needed to do more than that. But, Wapello was up for the challenge, as it clinched a 34-28 double-overtime victory over its rival when Ricky Pforts plunged into the endzone for a three-yard touchdown run on the final play of the game.
“We did what we needed to do and we got it done,” Pforts said.
However, perhaps the biggest play of the game came on the previous series with Louisa-Muscatine facing a fourth and goal on the one-yard line on the first series of the second overtime.
The Indians' mostly new offensive and defensive lines struggled all night, but they helped seal the deal by stuffing L-M quarterback Chase Kruse and holding the Falcons out of the endzone.
“To make a stand like that makes me proud of our defense,” Parsons said. “Hopefully that’s something we can build on.”
The Indians wasted no times finishing the job, as Pforts bullied his way into the endzone on the second play of their drive. The junior rushed for 114 yards but spent most of his night battling through a stacked box. That’s why he was shocked to finally have some room to operate on the final two plays of the game.
However, early on it didn’t appear the game would come down to the wire, much less require two overtimes. Wapello (1-0) jumped out to a 14-0 lead after quarterback Noah Holland rushed for a touchdown to begin the second quarter.
It was Holland’s first start behind center, and he passed for 134 yards and two touchdowns and rushed for 64 yards in his debut.
But, the Falcons fought back. Kruse, who rushed for 117 yards, got them on the board midway through the second quarter to cut the deficit to 14-8.
That would be the score at halftime, the momentum Louisa-Muscatine gained carried over to the third quarter. The Falcons (0-1) forced the Indians into a three-and-out and junior Sam Kessell blocked the ensuing punt.
Louisa-Muscatine recovered at the Wapello 10, and senior Karson Cantrell scored one of his two rushing touchdowns moments later to tie the game.
After stopping Wapello on fourth down, L-M marched back down the field and Cantrell rushed for a five-yard touchdown to give the Falcons a 22-14 lead after Max McCulley’s two-point conversion.
But, despite giving up 22 unanswered points, the Indians weren’t rattled.
“They kept their composure and just kept battling,” Parsons said. “That’s all you can ask for.”
Facing a fourth and five, Holland threw a dart to senior Bryant Lanz for an 18-yard touchdown to tie the score at 22 with 11 minutes remaining after a two-point conversion.
“He (Holland) did some good things for us and made plays when he needed to,” Parsons said. “I think he did a pretty good job, but he has a lot of room for improvement.”
The Falcons appeared well on their way to retaking the lead on the ensuing drive, but penalties turned a second and five in Wapello territory into third and 46. Both offenses stalled to end regulation to send the game into overtime.
The teams traded touchdowns and missed extra points in the first overtime before penalties once again plagued the Falcons. Kruse scampered for a touchdown, but an unnecessary roughness on a block wiped it off the board in the second overtime.
“The issue is everybody is a freshman in the program,” first-year coach Eric Gabe said. “It’s a new offense, defense and special teams. We just made mistakes that cost us. We have to understand it’s a process.”
Still, Gabe and the Falcons aren’t hanging their heads after the close defeat. Meanwhile, Parsons hopes the win can be a building block for the Indians.
“Hopefully it brings them closer together,” Parsons said. “When you go through a battle like they did, they know they can depend on each other now.”