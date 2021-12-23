Pippert, Reynolds partner to open athletic training facility

Grant Pippert is trying to build a better athlete.
Literally.
Pippert, along with partner Jesse Reynolds, has set up the Literally Athletic Building (The “LAB”) inside the Muscatine Mall in what used to be the JCPenney store, located at 1903 Park Ave. Suite A001 in Muscatine.
The facility will officially open in January.
Pippert sought out some consulting when he started acting on the idea of creating a facility in Muscatine. That process connected him with Reynolds, who had also been kicking the tires on such an idea.
"Jesse reached out to me and we're partners," Pippert said. "He's kind of taken over the softball side of things and I'm handling the baseball part, and through the whole process, we're kind of helping each other out.
The Muscatine softball team went to state in 2020 and spent the entire 2021 campaign in one of the top two spots in the Class 5A state rankings.
"This facility has the potential to have a huge impact on the softball program," said Muskies softball coach Steve Hopkins. "More and more, high schools are getting practice facilities and things like that. Muscatine has been in need of that for some time."
When the summer rolls around, Pippert will head into his fourth season as the Muscatine High School baseball coach. By winning percentage, Pippert has improved the program each season. Muscatine went 9-22 (.290) in his first season, 5-11 (.312) in a COVID-19 shortened 2020 season and 22-15 (.595) in 2021.
"Our passion is baseball and softball," Reynolds said. "That's where we saw the biggest need was. In the winter, when we want to get those started, basketball and indoor sports get priority, and that's totally understandable, but that made getting practice time hard. So this fills that biggest need."
But opportunity to get work in — especially in the offseason — could be hard to find, which meant Muskie baseball and softball players were left hauling gear to the Quad-Cities or Iowa City to find cages or for one-on-one time with a trained eye.
"A lot of our local athletes are traveling to the BettPlex or wherever, pretty long distances just to kind of keep up with the Joneses," said Pippert. "We're trying to get everyone here on the same page, get the same training, and at the very least, have another facility for our youth and high school athletes to have access to.
"Our big target audience is the youth."
Pippert and Reynolds hope the LAB fills that market inefficiency in Muscatine.
Reynolds’ daughter, Kaylie, has been a bit of a crash test dummy for some of the tools. Kaylie graduated in 2019 and was named an All-American by the National Fastpitch Coaches Association while playing at Des Moines Area Community College before transferring to Division I Western Illinois, where she’ll have three years of eligibility remaining.
"Having a kid go through it, we were driving to Iowa City once a week or the Quad-Cities multiple times a week," said Reynolds. "Having a place like this would have been much more cost-efficient for us. We'd have to drive an hour there and an hour back for a half-hour lesson."
The business is listed as a nonprofit, which the owners feel will help keep costs down while money raised can be recycled back into the business for future development. Pippert and Reynolds, who also coaches wrestling, have focused on baseball and softball for the time being but hope the facility will expanded to have the tools, space and staff to work with athletes from just about every sport.
"This allows us to do a lot of the youth training, as well, and keeping the costs extremely low compared to private facilities," said Pippert. "We're welcoming any donations. We're kept a lot of our expenses in town, from where we got our carpet to our insurance."
Through the nonprofit, Pippert and Reynolds have surrounded the whole venture with a board of directors that includes some notable names from Muskie athletics' past, including former activities director Chuck Van Hecke as well as former girls basketball coach Susan Orvis, among others.
If expansion happens as planned, the LAB may be a one-stop shop for the Muscatine athletics community, from youth programs on through high school and even after, with the possibility of hosting indoor tournaments in the future as the business expands.
"It's going to be kind of like a club, but not privatized," Pippert. "It can be a benefit to the whole community. There's definitely a correlation between academic success in school and athletic success. If you look across the state at the programs that continue to compete at a high level, those are the districts that also do the best academically. For me, if I didn't have athletics, I wouldn't have gotten through as easily. That was a carrot for me. So the options we can do from here is endless in terms of mentorship programs and things like that."
The duo has also been busy reaching out to MHS alumni, offering an early glimpse into what’s in store for the facility and perhaps for some good old-fashioned grassroots marketing.
Hitters and pitchers will not only have access to cages locally, but state-of-the-art analytic tools that are on par with most college programs. These tools give real-time feedback on anything from contact point, angle and exit velocity of a ball hit off a bat for hitters to spin rate and movement measurements for pitchers.
“We’re getting real nerdy with it,” Pippert said.
"The tools they have in there are tools that the major colleges are using," Hopkins said. "I'm sure there aren't a lot of high schools that have access to those things just because of the expenses. These have the ability to have a remarkable impact on our athletes. I'm excited to get in there and help."
The machinery, which as of now consists of three hittrax machines and a rapsodo machine, can equip hitters and pitchers with as much knowledge as they can digest, and that information can be translated into identifying individual strengths and weaknesses, and progress tracked over time.
“There’s no cheating or secrets with the numbers and the technology,” Reynolds said. "If we meet our goal and can eventually get some indoor full fields, we'll have something that just about everyone will be able to take part in."