Pippert, Reynolds partner to open athletic training facility

Reynolds’ daughter, Kaylie, has been a bit of a crash test dummy for some of the tools. Kaylie graduated in 2019 and was named an All-American by the National Fastpitch Coaches Association while playing at Des Moines Area Community College before transferring to Division I Western Illinois, where she’ll have three years of eligibility remaining.

"Having a kid go through it, we were driving to Iowa City once a week or the Quad-Cities multiple times a week," said Reynolds. "Having a place like this would have been much more cost-efficient for us. We'd have to drive an hour there and an hour back for a half-hour lesson."

The business is listed as a nonprofit, which the owners feel will help keep costs down while money raised can be recycled back into the business for future development. Pippert and Reynolds, who also coaches wrestling, have focused on baseball and softball for the time being but hope the facility will expanded to have the tools, space and staff to work with athletes from just about every sport.

"This allows us to do a lot of the youth training, as well, and keeping the costs extremely low compared to private facilities," said Pippert. "We're welcoming any donations. We're kept a lot of our expenses in town, from where we got our carpet to our insurance."