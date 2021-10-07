Potent Senior caps of consecutive road trips for Muscatine

The Muscatine High School football team has had to accept being put in some uncomfortable spots this season.
New players playing new positions. A grueling schedule. Injuries.
"Our focus this week has been moving guys around and giving guys shots," said Muscatine head coach DJ Hawkins. "We're trying to see who gives us our best shot? We need to practice like we play.
"Whether it's injuries, guys home sick, we probably haven't been able to have the same lineup for any two games. It's been a work in progress, and that's set some guys back getting comfortable. But the kids have done a nice job learning multiple positions."
And that's to say nothing of this week's Class 5A Group 3 contest against Dubuque Senior at Dubuque's Dalzell Field. It's the second straight trip to Dalzell for the Muskies, who lost to Dubuque Hempstead at the same site last week, 55-14.
On the backside of those back-to-back trips two hours north, Muscatine gets put up against Senior, which has proven to be the better of the two teams.
Senior defeated Hempstead in the first week of the season, 19-6, though that was a non-group contest. The Rams have also received votes in the 5A AP rankings this season.
Muscatine, however, has seen players emerge at different times throughout the season, giving hope that everything will come together over the final three weeks of the regular season.
Offensively, everything starts with establishing the run game behind Ty Cozad.
Cozad went over 100 yards two weeks ago and had 82 last week, as he is up to a team-best 349 yards on 94 carries with one touchdown. Whether it's being more comfortable with the speed of the varsity game, improved offensive line play or a combination of both, the sophomore running back continues to progress after struggling in Week 1, when he had minus-7 yards on 16 carries, often being met by Linn-Mar defenders in the backfield.
But the Muskies have also had wide receivers flash potential, which has been especially encouraging considering, like Cozad, all but senior Nolan Recker figure to return next season.
Recker is the Muskies' leading receiver in terms of both catches and yards (25 for 152 and a score). Junior Paul Henry slots in next statistically, with 17 receptions for 130 yards.
But it was sophomore Darnell Thompson who showed big-play potential last Friday.
"We have some dudes that can makes some plays," Hawkins said. "But it's just the matter of getting everybody on the same page."
Thompson, who had missed much of the season with injury, turned his first two catches into two scores, both from 41 yards out on passes from quarterback Landon Battey.
"It felt good, I just kept pushing even though we were down," Thompson said. "I was trying to pick the team up, doing the best I can do for the team."
Junior Brayden Lane and Cozad have each chipped in seven receptions for nearly 100 yards combined, with Lane contributing a score.
Muscatine has taken strides defensively, too, though it hasn't shed its propensity to surrender big plays. Six Muskies, however, have recorded at least a dozen tackles, led by Jaime Martinez's 19. Junior defensive back Luke Hardy has 16½, and though junior Jacob Novak falls just short of the 12 tackle, he leads Muscatine in tackles for loss with three.
Although Muscatine scored on the opening possession of the game against Hempstead, the Muskies' efforts have been sabotaged not only in Week 6, but the past couple weeks by turnovers and unfavorable field position.
"It felt good to score the first touchdown and give us a lead," said Thompson.
Hempstead returned the ensuing kickoff for a touchdown and proceeded to cruise to the win.
"Those things hurt us," said Muscatine head coach DJ Hawkins. "The mental mistakes, the missed assignments cause momentum swings. (Last week), we scored, then had three guys miss tackles on the kickoff. ... We saw a lot of guys out there competing as hard as they can, battling. Once we get everybody there, I think things will get better."
Senior is coming off its most complete performance of the season, beating Davenport West 45-7 in Week 6.
Quarterback Jack Gilligan completed 16 of 24 passes for four touchdowns while rushing nine times for 48 yards. Walker Tart was on the receiving end of seven passes from the senior Gilligan. Tart, a junior, turned those opportunities into over 150 yards and three scores.
Gilligan is less than 60 yards short of the 1,500-yard mark passing on 82 of 138 attempts (59.4%). He's also thrown a dozen scores versus just a pair of interceptions. On the season, he leads the team in rushing yards as well with 312 on 49 tries and four rushing scores.
Seniors Jack Aitchison and Tommy Williams are also proven threats, as the duo has a combined 552 yards on 105 carries and a handful of scores.
Despite the big week last week, Tart is behind teammate Landon Sauser in catches and yards. Tart's season has included 21 catches for 390 yards and five touchdowns while Sauser has 26 receptions that have went for 427 and a pair of scores.
Hayden Francois has also contributed 18 catches for 405 yards while reaching the end zone four times.
"We're coming off of a tough loss, but we just regrouping," said lineman Carson Lary. "We're a brotherhood, we just need to keep at it and hopefully come out with a win this week. It helps (being familiar with the field). Last week was my first varsity start, so I was a little nervous, but now that I know what the atmosphere is like, I'm going to be much more comfortable going into the game.