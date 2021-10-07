Potent Senior caps off consecutive road trips for Muscatine

Offensively, everything starts with establishing the run game behind Ty Cozad.

Cozad went over 100 yards two weeks ago and had 82 last week, as he is up to a team-best 349 yards on 94 carries with one touchdown. Whether it's being more comfortable with the speed of the varsity game, improved offensive line play or a combination of both, the sophomore running back continues to progress after struggling in Week 1, when he had minus-7 yards on 16 carries, often being met by Linn-Mar defenders in the backfield.

But the Muskies have also had wide receivers flash potential, which has been especially encouraging considering, like Cozad, all but senior Nolan Recker figure to return next season.

Recker is the Muskies' leading receiver in terms of both catches and yards (25 for 152 and a score). Junior Paul Henry slots in next statistically, with 17 receptions for 130 yards.

But it was sophomore Darnell Thompson who showed big-play potential last Friday.

"We have some dudes that can makes some plays," Hawkins said. "But it's just the matter of getting everybody on the same page."

Thompson, who had missed much of the season with injury, turned his first two catches into two scores, both from 41 yards out on passes from quarterback Landon Battey.