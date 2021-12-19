Prep basketball: Muskie girls drop two

Lee was the only Muskie to reach double figures. Braden Hufford and Luke Wieskamp were next in scoring with eight apiece.

Muscatine (0-5, 0-4 MAC) will travel to Central DeWitt on Tuesday and play the back end of a girls-boys doubleheader.

Wilton matches season-best win streak: The Wilton Beavers closed the game against the North Cedar Knights strong as an eight-point lead at the end of the third period turned into a 75-55 victory at North Cedar High School.

Wilton, which plays in the River Valley Conference South Division, kept North Cedar in check over the final eight minutes. The Beavers outscored the Knights 19-12 in the fourth.

The victory marks Wilton’s third in a row. The Beavers started the season on a three-game win streak before dropping a game to Monticello, which stands as Wilton’s lone loss of the season.

The Beavers (6-1) will go for four in a row Tuesday night at home versus Anamosa.

West Liberty gets first win: A third-quarter charge by the West Liberty Comets was a big reason the team was able to get its first win of the season. The Comets beat Columbus 70-42 in non-conference play Saturday.