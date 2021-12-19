Prep basketball: Muskie girls drop two

The weekend was not kind to the Muscatine High School girls basketball team.
The Muskies were on the wrong end of lopsided contests Friday and Saturday, losing home games to Davenport North 62-29 and then to Class 5A second-ranked Iowa City High 66-29.
North had a huge performance from freshman Journey Houston, who posted 27 points for the Wildcats in the Mississippi Athletic Conference affair.
Iowa City High rode Iowa State commit Kelsey Joens' 18 in Saturday's non-conference game.
The Muskies had 11 players score against North, with Karly Ricketts leading the way with five. Becca Haag paced Muscatine with seven against the Little Hawks.
Muscatine (3-6, 2-4 MAC) hits the road for a MAC doubleheader at Central DeWitt on Tuesday, with the girls game at 6 p.m. and boys to follow.
Drake's 27 matches North Cedar total: Wilton's Kelsey Drake personally tied the opposition in Wilton's 68-27 blowout defeat North Cedar, a contest between representatives from each division of the River Valley Conference.
Drake shot 10 of 17 from the field during the game at North Cedar High School. Ella Caffery (8 of 12 on field goals) scored 18 for the Beavers.
Wilton (5-2) is back at home on Tuesday for a game against Anamosa.
Comets dominate Blue Raiders: The Class 3A eighth-ranked West Liberty Comets faced little resistance in a cross-divisional River Valley Conference matchup, beating Anamosa 56-12 at Anamosa High School.
West Liberty (6-1) plays Cascade at home on Tuesday.
Arrows complete comeback: Trailing 41-38 heading into the fourth quarter, the Wapello Arrows blew past the Northeast Rebels to earn a 57-52 win at Wapello High School in the non-conference tilt.
Tatum Wolford made 6 of 9 shots, including three 3s, to lead Wapello with 19 points in the win. The Arrows' Lindsy Massner and Serah Shafer each added a dozen points. Shafer also chipped in a team-best seven rebounds.
Wapello (5-4) is at home to play Mediapolis on Tuesday.
Durant edges Camanche: After a low-scoring first quarter, Durant used a big second half to capture a 37-32 victory over Camanche on Friday.
Camanche, out of the River Valley North Division, led 16-8 at halftime, but the Wildcats won the second half by a 29-16 margin.
Durant is on the road at Monticello on Tuesday.
L-M continues hot streak: Louisa-Muscatine moved to 6-0 on the season with a 51-33 win over Lone Tree on Friday, the third straight victory in the series.
The Falcons outscored the Lions 14-11 in the third quarter, but won every other frame of the Southeast Iowa Super Conference North Division contest by at least a five-point margin.
Winfield-Mount Union visits L-M on Tuesday as SEISC North play continues.
Highland wins big against Columbus: The Highland Huskies were able to get out to an early lead in its Southeast Iowa Super Conference North Division game against the Columbus Wildcats. The Huskies won the contest, 61-23, at Columbus High School.
Highland was led by Abbi Stransky’s 21 points. Dani Laughlin added 16 for the Huskies. Sera Vela tallied nine for Columbus (2-6, 1-5 SEISC North). Libby White chipped in seven and Aracely Garza grabbed 10 rebounds.
Columbus plays host to Lone Tree on Tuesday.
Boys basketball
Lee's big game not enough for Muskies: Dante Lee scored 23 points for Muscatine, but Davenport North still got the better of the Muskies, winning 65-52 at Davenport North High School in Mississippi Athletic Conference play.
Lee was the only Muskie to reach double figures. Braden Hufford and Luke Wieskamp were next in scoring with eight apiece.
Muscatine (0-5, 0-4 MAC) will travel to Central DeWitt on Tuesday and play the back end of a girls-boys doubleheader.
Wilton matches season-best win streak: The Wilton Beavers closed the game against the North Cedar Knights strong as an eight-point lead at the end of the third period turned into a 75-55 victory at North Cedar High School.
Wilton, which plays in the River Valley Conference South Division, kept North Cedar in check over the final eight minutes. The Beavers outscored the Knights 19-12 in the fourth.
The victory marks Wilton’s third in a row. The Beavers started the season on a three-game win streak before dropping a game to Monticello, which stands as Wilton’s lone loss of the season.
The Beavers (6-1) will go for four in a row Tuesday night at home versus Anamosa.
West Liberty gets first win: A third-quarter charge by the West Liberty Comets was a big reason the team was able to get its first win of the season. The Comets beat Columbus 70-42 in non-conference play Saturday.
West Liberty (1-6) held a modest 35-29 lead at halftime, but turned it on after the break as the Comets’ lead swelled to 55-33 by the end of the third.
On Friday, Columbus led by as many as 18 points in a 56-42 Southeast Iowa Super Conference North Division win over Highland.
Columbus (2-5, 2-3 SEISC North) is home for Lone Tree on Tuesday in SEISC North play while West Liberty hosts Cascade that same night.
Camanche mounts convincing win: All five Camanche Storm starters scored in double digits in a 74-26 rout over Durant at Camanche High School.
Camanche’s Adam Dunlap scored 25 points to lead the way for the Storm in a contest between sides from opposite divisions within the River Valley Conference.
Durant (1-5) is at Monticello on Tuesday.
L-M unable to hang on: A 25-17 halftime lead for the Louisa-Muscatine Falcons dissipated in the third quarter as the Falcons’ struggles continued against the Lone Tree Lions. L-M is still searching for its first win of the season, dropping the Southeast Iowa Super Conference North Division contest against the Lions, 45-34.
Louisa-Muscatine led 9-3 after one quarter of play at Lone Tree High School and 25-17 at halftime. But Lone Tree flipped that into a 34-30 Lion lead by the end of the third.
The Falcons (0-6, 0-4 SEISC North) host Winfield-Mount Union on Tuesday.
Wapello falls to WMU: The Winfield-Mount Union Wolves didn’t allow the Wapello Indians to put up more than 10 points in any of the first three quarters of play, en route to a 58-32 win at Winfield-Mount Union High School.
By the time the Indians put up 12 points in the fourth, the Wolves were firmly in control. WMU led 43-20 at the end of the third quarter. It’s just the second win in the last 11 meetings between the sides.
Cam Buffington had a game-high 26 points for WMU. Maddox Griffin led the Indians with 17.
Wapello (4-5, 4-2 SEISC North) hosts Mediapolis on Tuesday in a SEISC North contest.