Prep basketball notebook: Comet girls knocked out; River Valley all-conference released

WEST LIBERTY — Finley Hall led a spirited comeback bid by the seventh-ranked West Liberty High School girls basketball team, but it ultimately fell short of completion against Davenport Assumption in Class 3A tournament play.

Assumption held off the hosting Comets' rally to win the Region 4 semifinal, 39-37. The Knights will play Mid-Prairie in the regional final on Saturday at Iowa City West.

Finley Hall ended with a game-high 16 for the Comets, while Macy Daufeldt added 14. Sailor Hall and Pearson Hall combined for seven more.

For the Knights, Dawsen Dorsey had a dozen points and combined with teammate Ava Schubert for 17 rebounds.

West Liberty (19-5) trailed Assumption (14-9) at halftime but responded with seven unanswered points from Finley Hall to start the third to close the gap.

The Comets eventually tied it at 25 in the closing seconds of the third, but Jessie Wardlow hit two Assumption free throws to give the Knights the lead back at 27-25 heading into the fourth. That held as the difference as each side scored a dozen points in the fourth.

Daufeldt, Drake named to conference Elite Team: West Liberty’s Macy Daufeldt and Wilton Kelsey Drake were unanimous selections to the all-River Valley Conference Elite Team on Wednesday.

Both seniors, Daufeldt and Drake not only enjoyed great seasons but just finished highly distinguished careers, with both scoring over 1,000 career points.

Drake's 24.2 points per game ranks best in Class 2A while Daufeldt's 19 per contest is top five in 3A. Drake supplemented her scoring with per game averages of 5.5 rebounds, 3.5 assists and 3.5 steals while Daufeldt went for almost nine rebounds and three steals a game.

West Liberty's Finley Hall also was named to the Elite Team. The junior scored 12.5 points per game to go with over six rebounds.

RVC-winning Iowa City Regina had two named to the Elite Team in junior Grace Gaarde (unanimous) and senior Lily Simpson.

Cascade’s Ally Hoffman, West Branch’s Delaynie Luneckas and Mid-Prairie’s Maddie Nonnenmann were unanimous Elite Team picks, while Monticello’s Jayden Kuper and Bellevue’s Mariah Hueneke rounded out the unit.

Durant, West Liberty and Wilton each had two selected to the South Division team.

West Liberty was represented by senior Sailor Hall and freshman Pearson Hall while Wilton junior Charlotte Brown and senior Ella Caffery were chosen.

Sailor Hall and Pearson Hall combined for over six assists and 15 points a game for the Comets. Caffery nearly average a double-double (13.9 points, nine rebounds) while Brown went for over seven points and seven boards per contest.

Durant had sophomore Isabelle DeLong and senior Ally Happ named to the South Division squad.

DeLong was leading scorer and rebounder for the Wildcats at 12.5 points and six boards while Happ was second in scoring average (8.9) and had a team-high two assists a game.

Mary Rogers of Regina was the South Division’s coach of the year.

Durant senior Kylie Schult, West Liberty freshman Sophie Buysse and Wilton senior Mallory Lange were honorable mentions.

Boys basketball

Kirkman leads area RVC representation: Wilton’s Caden Kirkman was one of five unanimous selections named to the River Valley Conference Elite Team, with the junior being joined by Carter Harmsen of Mid-Prairie, Tate Petersen on Monticello, Zane Witt of Camanche and Sam Wilt of Anamosa.

Still alive in Class 2A, Kirkman currently leads the class in blocks per game with almost four a game. He's also scoring a 21-point per game clip and grabbing 11 rebounds a contest, all team highs.

Camanche, Mid-Prairie and Monticello also had other players recognized on the Elite Team in Adam Dunlap (Camanche), Jackson Pennington (Mid-Prairie) and Preston Ries (Monticello).

Bellevue’s Colby Sieverding and Cascade’s Cole McDermott also were named while Camanche senior Zach Erwin was a special selection to the Elite Team.

South Division Team selections included: West Liberty senior Caleb Wulf, senior Nolan DeLong and junior Garrett Hollenback from Durant and a pair from Wilton in junior Aiden Walker and sophomore Landyn Putman.

Wulf led his team in scoring at 15.5 points per game, while DeLong and Hollenback are the top two scorers for the Wildcats with DeLong at 15.5 per game and Hollenback at just over 13. The two combined for over 10 rebounds a contest as well.

Putman and Walker have nearly identical per game numbers. Both average between 11 and 12 points, four-plus rebounds and nearly two assists and steals each per game.

Mid-Prairie’s Daren Lambert was named South Division coach of the year.

Durant senior Drake Shelangoski, West Liberty sophomore Jayce McHugh and Wilton senior Jackson Hull were honorable mentions.

