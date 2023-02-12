MUSCATINE — Less than 24 hours to regroup from a Friday night Mississippi Athletic Conference loss to Davenport West, the Muscatine High School boys' basketball team snapped a five-game losing streak with a 65-38 win over Fort Madison on Saturday afternoon.

Luke Wieskamp poured in four 3-pointers and finished with a team-high 18 points as Muscatine improved to 5-14 on the season. Dayvion Hodges had a dozen points and senior Caleb Bettis chipped in 10.

Spurred by a couple Hodges 3-pointers and a dunk from Wieskamp, Muscatine raced out to a 13-4 advantage. Fort Madison trimmed the deficit to 28-20 by halftime and was within five early in the third quarter.

Muscatine, however, closed the third period on a 10-2 spree to take a 46-29 lead. Wieskamp dropped in back-to-back 3s early in the fourth to make it a 19-point cushion.

The Muskies recognized their 2023 Hall of Fame Class at halftime, a group which included nine former athletes — Haylie Franklin, Josh Anderson, Liz Lawhorn, Derek Burkamper, Larie Dew, Marcus Holler, Bryan Lemkau, Juan Espinal and Max Dittmer — and three coaches in John Each, Randy Ward and the late Jeff Tank.

In Friday's 69-62 setback to Davenport West, Wieskamp had 18 points and nine rebounds while Diamond Krayee finished with 15 points and Hodges recorded a double-double with 14 points and 10 rebounds.

Muscatine will host Davenport Central for Senior Night on Tuesday before closing the regular season at Mississippi Athletic Conference leader Pleasant Valley on Thursday.

Camanche 65, Wilton 58: Wilton closed its regular season with a road loss to River Valley Conference crossover foe Camanche on Saturday afternoon.

Landyn Putman scored 20 points and Caden Kirkman finished with 17 for the Beavers, who shot just 35% for the game and were 8-for-26 from beyond the arc.

Wilton (17-4) opens the postseason at home Thursday night against the winner of West Liberty and Mid-Prairie.

Columbus 62, Highland 51: Senior Grant Watson poured in 30 points and grabbed 10 rebounds as Columbus used a big third quarter to get past Highland in its Class 1A district opener Friday night.

Columbus (4-18) outscored Highland 21-9 in the third quarter to beat the Huskies for the third time this season.

The Wildcats travel to state-ranked WACO (20-1) on Monday night for a district quarterfinal.

West Liberty 56, Anamosa 44: Junior Jayce McHugh had 23 points and 10 rebounds Friday as West Liberty closed the regular season with a road win over Anamosa.

Ty Jones and Seth Axsom each had a dozen points for the Comets, who opened up a 17-5 advantage after the opening quarter. It was West Liberty's first win over Anamosa in the teams' last five meetings.

West Liberty (7-14) opens district play Monday night at Mid-Prairie.

Girls basketball

Davenport West 54, Muscatine 41: Muscatine went into the locker room with a two-point lead at halftime Friday night. The third quarter spelled disaster for the Muskies.

West outscored Muscatine 14-0 in the third stanza and went on to collect its first Mississippi Athletic Conference win of the season on Muscatine's Senior Night. The Falcons flipped the script on a 63-36 loss to the Muskies earlier in the season.

Macy Reno had nine points in the opening half for the Muskies. Becca Haag had her first four points of the season for Muscatine (4-17), which opens the regional tournament Wednesday night at Iowa City High School.

Durant 70, Pekin 33: Durant opened Class 2A regional play Saturday night with a rout over Pekin at home. The Wildcats jumped out to a 20-8 lead after the opening quarter and extended the margin to 37-16 by halftime.

It was Durant's seventh win of the season heading into Tuesday night's regional quarterfinal at state-ranked Iowa City Regina.

West Liberty 63, Williamsburg 43: West Liberty scored the game's first nine points and never looked back as it opened Class 3A regional play with a 20-point win over Williamsburg on Saturday night at home.

The Comets (16-6) led 34-23 at halftime and extended the lead to 24 points after three quarters.

West Liberty travels to Center Point-Urbana for a regional semifinal Wednesday night.

Van Buren County 44, Louisa-Muscatine 36: Louisa-Muscatine had its season come to an end in a Class 2A regional opener Saturday night.

The Falcons led 19-15 at halftime after limiting the Warriors to just two points in the second quarter. Van Buren outscored L-M 27-17 over the final two quarters to prevail and advance to Tuesday's regional quarterfinal against Mediapolis.

Louisa-Muscatine closes the year 7-15.