Prep basketball roundup: Comets, Wildcats split RVC doubleheader

DURANT — The West Liberty High School girls basketball team had just about everything working Friday night against the Durant Wildcats.
The Class 3A ninth-ranked Comets ended up 59-27 winners at Durant High School to the start the season 2-0 in the River Valley Conference South Division play.
Seniors Macy Daufeldt and Sailor Hall led the way. Daufeldt scored a game-high 22 points, going for a double-double with a dozen rebounds while Hall had a near triple-double with 13 points, 10 rebounds and seven assists.
Junior Finley Hall nailed 3-pointers on each side of the halftime break as she ended with 15.
West Liberty (2-1, 2-0 RVC South) turned around and traveled to Johnston on Saturday, losing to Class 5A sixth-ranked West Des Moines Valley, 51-32. Senior Meredith Rieker led the Tigers with 13 points, even as the Comets held a 14-13 lead after the first quarter of play.
Isabelle DeLong led the Wildcats with 10 points, the only Durant player to reach double figures.
The Wildcats face conference rival Wilton on the road on Tuesday while West Liberty is at Monticello that same evening.
Falcons off to 3-0 start after beating Columbus: With three games in the books, the Louisa-Muscatine Falcons are undefeated, most recently beating Columbus 49-13 on Friday night at Columbus High School within the Southeast Iowa Super Conference North Division.
The Falcons' closest game to date has been a 42-31 victory over Wapello in the season opener.
Louisa-Muscatine (3-0, 2-0 SEISC North) dominated Columbus from the jump, racing out to a 31-1 lead at the halftime break.
Columbus (1-4, 0-3 SEISC North) was led in scoring by freshman Lily Coil, who had five, even though the Wildcats were held to just 4 of 40 shooting.
L-M plays Hillcrest Academy on Tuesday at Louisa-Muscatine High School while Columbus is back at home for WACO, both games are Tuesday.
Muskies come up empty on Friday, Saturday: Muscatine fell to 1-3 on the season over the weekend, as it lost to Davenport Central 50-33 in Mississippi Athletic Conference play on Friday night and 51-31 to Class 5A No. 15 Linn-Mar on Saturday.
Linn-Mar had two players reach double digit point totals in Taylor Brunson (16 points) Zoe Kennedy (10) Central's Adriauna Mayfield and Aniah Smith both scored 15 for the Blue Devils on Friday night to hand the Muskies an 0-2 mark to start conference play.
Both were road games for the Muskies, who continue MAC play Tuesday night, hosting Clinton after dropping the first two MAC games of the season.
Wapello cruises to win over Hillcrest Academy: Behind 19 points from senior Lindsy Massner, the Wapello Arrows had little trouble finding victory on the road against Southeast Iowa Super Conference North Division foe Hillcrest Academy, a game that ended 44-28 in favor of Wapello.
Massner was also a force rebounding, ending with a game-high 20 boards (15 on defense) with a steal while senior teammate Serah Shafer added nine points, five rebounds, three steals, a block and an assist.
The Arrows (2-2, 2-1 SEISC North) play Pekin at Wapello High School on Tuesday.
Regina edges Wilton: A 41-36 Wilton lead after three quarters of play couldn't hold, as Regina ended up a 57-54 winner in River Valley Conference South Division play at Wilton High School.
The Class 2A No. 15 Beavers couldn't quite match wits with Regina's duo of Morgan Miller had a team-high 18 points while and Grace Gaarde, who combined to score 35 points for the Regals.
Wilton (1-1, 0-1 RVC South) is home for RVC South rival Durant on Tuesday.
Boys basketball
DURANT — Nolan DeLong's 23 points led the Durant High School boys basketball team to a comeback win over the West Liberty Comets on Friday night in Durant.
The Wildcats trailed 18-5 after one quarter of play, but outscored the Comets 55 to 21 over the final three frames to earn a 59-29 victory within the River Valley Conference South Division.
Garrett Hollenback scored 14 for Durant and Nate Voss chipped in three 3-pointers, two of which came in the second half as Durant continues its scorching pace after the rough start.
Caleb Wulf led West Liberty with 16 and Jayce McHugh added 12.
Durant (1-1, 1-1 RVC South) is on the road Tuesday night for conference rival Wilton while West Liberty is away for Monticello on Tuesday.
Kirkman lead Beavers past Regals: Junior big man Caden Kirkaman scored 26 points for Wilton, which beat Regina Catholic Friday night at Wilton High School, 66-53, in River Valley Conference South Division action.
The Beavers were on fire early, racing out to a 20-5 lead after one quarter of play. Though the Regals were able to inch closer, that gap proved insurmountable.
Junior Aidan Walker added 10 points for Wilton.
Wilton (2-0, 1-0 RVC South) continues conference play on Tuesday with a home game against rival Durant.
Muskies blown out by Iowa City High in opener: Freshman Luke Wieskamp scored 10 points for the Muscatine team high, though the Muskies came up well short against Iowa City High, who won 81-41, in a contest that got chippy at times, especially early on.
Wieskamp ended with the Muskie high mark, his points came off three 3-pointers and a free throw.
Senior Dante Lee finished with eight while classmates Jaime Martinez, Braden Hufford and Miles Melendez had five apiece.
A Martinez three put Muscatine up 6-5 two minutes into the contest, but it was all City High after that, as the Little Hawks turned stout defense into transition scores at the other end of the court on several possessions.
Muscatine's second game of the season comes Tuesday night at Clinton, which will be the Mississippi Athletic Conference opener for both teams.
Watson leads Wildcats past Falcons: Columbus junior Grant Watson scored 21 points off the bench as the Wildcats outlasted Louisa-Muscatine 53-50 on Friday night at Columbus High School in the Southeast Iowa Super Conference North Division game.
Watson, a junior, did so on 7 of 16 shooting and added six rebounds. Sophomore Tim Hills-Carrier grabbed seven rebounds for the Columbus high mark on the boards.
The Wildcats (1-1, 1-1 SEISC North) were also a force defensively, accumulating 18 steals and four blocks as a team against L-M (0-2, 0-1 SEISC North).
Columbus' next game is at home on Tuesday against WACO. Louisa-Muscatine hosts Hillcrest Academy on Tuesday.
Wapello loses two over weekend: The Wapello Indians suffered a 51-43 defeat at Hillcrest Academy in Southeast Iowa Super Conference North Division play on Friday night before losing to non-conference opponent Danville, 46-32, on Saturday.
Sophomore Jackson Lanz led the team with 12 points against Danville, with senior Tade Parsons chipping in 10.
In the Hillcrest Academy game, Parsons led the team in scoring with a dozen points while Lanz and senior Maddox Griffin scored nine each.
Pekin visits Wapello (1-3, 1-1 SEISC North) on Tuesday for the Indians' next contest.