Prep basketball roundup: Comets, Wildcats split RVC doubleheader

Muskies blown out by Iowa City High in opener: Freshman Luke Wieskamp scored 10 points for the Muscatine team high, though the Muskies came up well short against Iowa City High, who won 81-41, in a contest that got chippy at times, especially early on.

Wieskamp ended with the Muskie high mark, his points came off three 3-pointers and a free throw.

Senior Dante Lee finished with eight while classmates Jaime Martinez, Braden Hufford and Miles Melendez had five apiece.

A Martinez three put Muscatine up 6-5 two minutes into the contest, but it was all City High after that, as the Little Hawks turned stout defense into transition scores at the other end of the court on several possessions.

Muscatine's second game of the season comes Tuesday night at Clinton, which will be the Mississippi Athletic Conference opener for both teams.

Watson leads Wildcats past Falcons: Columbus junior Grant Watson scored 21 points off the bench as the Wildcats outlasted Louisa-Muscatine 53-50 on Friday night at Columbus High School in the Southeast Iowa Super Conference North Division game.