PREP BASKETBALL ROUNDUP: Muskies fall to Assumption, Comets' Hall goes over 1,000

Luke Wieskamp and Sam Emmert scored 15 points apiece for the Muscatine boys basketball team to lead a 17-2 Muskie run in the second half, but it wasn’t enough to overcome Davenport Assumption in a Mississippi Athletic Conference game on Friday at MHS.

The big comeback run happened in the third, but Assumption made off with a 72-61 win over the Muskies (2-3, 2-2 MAC)

Damyen Jackson went for a game-high 19 points to lead Assumption (4-2, 3-1) and keep the Knights in front for a majority of the contest.

Relentless Wolves run away from Wildcats: Columbus dropped to 1-7 on the season and 1-5 in the Southeast Iowa Super Conference North Division by falling to Winfield-Mount Union, 72-18.

Winfield-Mount Union (5-1, 5-1) held a modest 14-8 lead after one quarter of play, but the WMU lead swelled to 35-15 by halftime as Cam Buffington scored a game-high 18 points.

Golden Hawks close out Durant: Durant couldn’t mount a comeback bid on its home floor in a River Valley Conference South Division contest, which Mid-Prairie won, 67-50.

It’s the sixth straight loss Durant (2-5, 1-3 RVC South) has suffered to Mid-Prairie (5-2, 2-2). Cameron Pickard led the Golden Hawks with 19 points.

Northrup’s hot hand not enough for Falcons: Ty Northrup had 28 points for Louisa-Muscatine on Saturday at home against Danville, but L-M fell to the Bears, 53-43, in a Southeast Iowa Super Conference crossover.

Northrup also secured six rebounds, a high for the Falcons (4-3). Danville (5-2) doubled up L-M after one quarter of play and led 16-8 after eight minutes.

Indians flip losing skid into consecutive wins: After an 0-4 start, Wapello has now won two straight after beating Highland at home, 57-35, in Southeast Iowa Super Conference North Division play.

The Indians (2-4, 2-3 SEISC North) saw three players go for double digit point totals, led by Jackson Lanz, who had 19. Casey Short chipped in 13 and Carson Belzer has 12.

Spanning the second and third quarters, the Indians outscored the Huskies (0-6, 0-5) by a combined score of 32-13.

Early advantage doesn’t hold for Comets: At the end of the first quarter, West Liberty led West Branch in River Valley Conference South Division play, but the Bears busted out from there, taking the final, 62-38.

The Comets (2-4, 1-1 RVC South) have now dropped 13 straight to West Branch (2-4, 1-1) dating back to the 2015-16 season. The Bears won the third quarter by a 23-8 margin.

Girls basketball

Hall reaches milestone in win: Finley Hall scored 25 points for West Liberty to put her at 1,001 for her Comet career as her team cruised to a 72-40 win over West Branch on Saturday at home.

After an 0-2 start, West Liberty has won four in a row. Hall’s classmate at WLHS (4-2, 3-1 RVC South), Kelsey Joens, entered the weekend third in Class 3A in points per game at 24 a contest.

West Branch (0-6, 0-5) grabbed a 13-10 lead after one quarter, but the Comets broke out in the second, going on a 25-9 run heading into halftime.

Muskies undone by Assumption: Muscatine dropped its third straight and second in a row within the Mississippi Athletic Conference by losing on the road to Davenport Assumption, 72-35.

The Muskies (2-7, 2-4 MAC) were led in scoring by Avery Schroeder, who had 10. Ysabel Lerma added nine. Assumption (3-5, 3-3) had a pair of players score over 20 in Maddy Nigey (24) and Addy Voss (21).

Slow start dooms Columbus: The Wildcats dug a 10-1 hole for themselves at Winfield-Mount Union and couldn’t climb out as the home Wolves prevailed, 54-17, in Southeast Iowa Super Conference North Division play.

Victoria Howell finished with eight points for the Columbus (s4-4, 3-3 SEISC North) high mark. Bradie Buffington and Keely Malone shared the game high for Class 2A No. 13 WMU (9-0, 6-0) as each had 12 points.

Wildcats falter in middle two frames: Durant only trailed Mid-Prairie by two (10-8) after one quarter of play in a River Valley Conference North Division game and held the Golden Hawks to seven points in the fourth, but a 49-11 run over the second and third quarters paced a 66-22 Mid-Prairie win.

In defeat, Durant dropped to 1-6 overall and 0-4 in the RVC South. Mid-Prairie (5-4, 3-2) was led by two players who scored 12 points, Amara Jones and Maya Nonnenmann.

L-M edged by Bears: Even with home court advantage, Louisa-Muscatine couldn’t overtake Danville late in its Southeast Iowa Super Conference crossover game.

The Falcons (4-5) ultimately lost, 38-34. L-M won the last meeting between the sides, but prior to that, Danville (4-4) had won the previous five. Emma Rosenboom led the Falcons with 10 points.

Burton’s big night leads leads Huskies past Arrows: Wapello was defeated at home by Highland, 50-44, in Southeast Iowa Super Conference North Division play.

Three players scored in double figures for the Arrows (2-4, 2-3 SEISC North), led by Tatum Wolford’s 14 and 10 each from Madelyn Lanz and Quinn Veach. Wolford added 10 rebounds, but Wapello couldn’t stand in the way of Highland (3-4, 2-3) as Sarah Burton scored 32 points on 11 of 15 shooting.