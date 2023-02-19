WILTON — The rematch is on.

After allowing 20 points in the opening quarter Friday night, the Wilton High School boys' basketball team surrendered that number over the next two quarters combined as it raced past Mid-Prairie 83-61 in a Class 2A district semifinal.

Caden Kirkman filled the stat sheet once again for the Beavers with 35 points, 15 rebounds and five assists. Landyn Putman chipped in 15 points and Casen Reid had 14.

Wilton (18-4) outscored Mid-Prairie 48-20 in the middle two quarters to reach Tuesday night's 7 o'clock district final against Pella Christian (13-9) in Williamsburg.

Pella Christian handed Wilton a 61-56 defeat on Dec. 19 in Wilton. In that game, the Eagles were 12 of 14 at the foul line compared to 6 of 14 for the Beavers.

The winner will advance to the substate final Saturday against West Burlington (21-1) or Albia (14-8) at a location to be determined.

West Burlington 75, Louisa-Muscatine 39: Sophomore Mason Watkins dropped in six 3-pointers and finished with 24 points to spark sixth-ranked West Burlington past Louisa-Muscatine on Friday in a Class 2A district semifinal.

Effective with its full-court press, West Burlington jumped to a 38-23 halftime lead. The margin swelled to as many as 38 points in the fourth quarter.

Ty Northrup had 16 points to lead the Falcons (12-11).

Pleasant Valley 65, Muscatine 40: Muscatine hung around with Mississippi Athletic Conference champion Pleasant Valley for a quarter Friday night, but the Spartans outscored the Muskies 44-9 in the middle two quarters of the regular-season finale for both teams in Bettendorf.

Muscatine (5-16, 4-14) trailed only 13-11 after the opening eight minutes. However, PV (16-5, 16-2) turned Muscatine over 21 times in the game and finished with a 42-19 rebounding advantage to take control.

Sophomore Luke Wieskamp led the Muskies with 16 points. Sophomore Kayvion Hodges finished with nine and sophomore Ralph Hoeper had eight.

Muscatine opens Class 4A substate play Monday night at George Marshall Gymnasium in Davenport against Davenport Central. The Blue Devils won both meetings during the regular season, 59-50 and 83-52.

Girls basketball

Benton Community 53, West Liberty 44: An 11-minute scoring drought proved to be too much for the West Liberty girls basketball team to overcome Saturday.

As the Comets’ shots were rolling around and falling out in the first and second quarters, Benton Community and Jenna Twedt seized the opportunity.

Twedt scored 13 of her game-high 33 points as the Bobcats opened a 25-7 lead midway through the second quarter on their way to a 53-44 win over West Liberty in an Iowa Class 3A regional final in Van Horne.

“We were getting good looks, shots we normally make, but nothing was falling,’’ Comets coach Courtney Joens said. “It put us in a tough situation.’’

Twedt scored 20 of her points in the first half, leading Benton Community to a 31-16 lead at the break before the Comets fought their way back into the game.

Defensive pressure helped West Liberty (17-7) rally.

The Comets pulled within 37-30 on a 3-point basket by Kelsey Joens with 1 minute, 27 seconds remaining in the third quarter.

A basket by Twedt and a 3-point basket by Zoey Junge helped the Bobcats (21-3) regain a double-digit margin on their way to a 42-32 lead they carried into the final quarter.

Baskets by Pearson Hall and a follow-up by Joens, who led the Comets with 29 points, allowed West Liberty to cut the Bobcats’ lead to eight points on two occasions in the final quarter. Joens’ putback with 4:57 remaining pulled the Comets within a 45-37 score but the last two of Benton Community’s 11 3-point baskets, one by Emma Townsley and the fifth of the game by Twedt, allowed the Bobcats to earn the state tourney berth.

“When we talked at halftime, we said we had nothing to lose,’’ Kelsey Joens said. “We had 16 minutes left, let’s go play our hardest and see what we can do.’’

Courtney Joens, in her first season as the Comets’ coach was proud of the fight her team displayed despite its challenging start.

“I’m proud of the way we competed in the second half,’’ she said. “We played our way back into the game, gave ourselves a chance, but Benton responded.’’

Iowa City Regina 63, Wilton 36: Sophomore Morgan Miller had 26 points and junior Alli Clark had 17 as state-ranked Regina limited Wilton to 13 points in the middle two quarters of Friday's Class 2A regional semifinal win in Iowa City.

Regina (20-4) shot 50% from the field and came up with 14 steals to beat Wilton for the third time this season.

Jozalynn Zaiser recorded 15 points and Charlotte Brown had 11 to lead Wilton (10-13). Zaiser and Brown each had seven rebounds.