WATERLOO — There was a heavy representation of bowlers from Louisa-Muscatine High School during day one of the state tournament.

There just wasn't enough magic for a state championship.

Both the Falcons' girls and boys teams reached the semifinals at Cadillac Lanes, but dropped their final two best-of-five games to finish fourth on Monday afternoon.

L-M's girls were the two seed in the traditional bracket after rolling a 2,855 in 15 baker games. It outlasted Vinton-Shellsburg 3-1 in the quarterfinals before falling to eventual champion Maquoketa 3-2 in the semis.

The six-time champions faced top-seeded Camanche in the third-place contest and lost to record a fourth-place finish.

Meanwhile on the boys side, the Falcons had the highest baker score at 3,218 among the eight qualifying teams. They rallied down 2-1 in the quarters against Hartley-Melvin-Sanborn by bowling over 210 in the final two games.

L-M lost a winner-take-all fifth game against Vinton-Shellsburg 258-209 in the semifinals. The Falcons also lost in five to Council Bluffs St. Albert in the third place match.

Maquoketa swept the girls and boys team titles in Class 1A. The Class 1A individual tournament at Maple Lanes is on Tuesday.

Meanwhile in the Class 3A individual tournament, Muscatine's Derrick Lewandoski finished 14th on the individual leader board with a three-game total of 631.

He rolled a 256 in his first game, then rolled a 192 and 183 for his final two games.