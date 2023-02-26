DUBUQUE — Class 4A seventh-ranked Dubuque Senior's High School boys' basketball team was too good for Muscatine on Friday night.

The Rams tallied 22 points in the opening quarter and held a double-digit cushion throughout as they ended Muscatine's season in a substate semifinal, 78-38.

Senior (19-3) led by a dozen points after the opening quarter and extended the margin to 41-24 at halftime. The Rams, who play Mississippi Athletic Conference champion Pleasant Valley in a substate final Tuesday in DeWitt, stretched the advantage to 25 points after three periods.

The Rams had three players in double figures — Jacob Williams (15), Jon Wille (13) and Davonta Jackson (13) — along with three others having at least eight points.

Muscatine sophomore Luke Wieskamp finished with 15 points, six rebounds and four blocks. Wieskamp closed the season with 340 points and 105 boards.

The Muskies shot 30% from the field, including a meager 5 of 20 from beyond the arc. They also were 7 of 14 at the free-throw line.

Still, the Muskies won six games this year after going 1-21 last season.

Coach Luke Turelli's team returns three of its top four scorers next winter in Wieskamp, Kayvion Hodges and Ralph Hoeper along with several underclassmen who saw spot minutes off the bench. Muscatine's sophomore team won seven games and its freshman squad was 18-2.