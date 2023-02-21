DAVENPORT — The Muscatine High School boys basketball program won a lot of games when Joe Wieskamp played there from 2014 to 2018.

The Muskies haven’t had much success in the five seasons since Wieskamp graduated, going on to star at the University of Iowa before getting drafted into the NBA.

But now younger brother Luke is starting to come into his own.

Luke Wieskamp, a sophomore, drained five 3-pointers and scored a career-high 29 points to lead the Muskies to their biggest win in years on Monday night. Muscatine, which entered the Class 4A substate quarterfinal game with a 5-16 record, upset a 14-win Davenport Central squad 70-59 in George Marshall Gymnasium.

“No one expected us to win, so it’s good to prove people wrong and get a big win,” said Wieskamp, who also grabbed 10 rebounds and blocked a pair of shots.

The Muskies had lost to the Blue Devils by 31 in Muscatine just six days ago.

“Everybody doubted us, so this win was pretty huge,” said Muscatine sophomore Kayvion Hodges, who matched his career high with 26 points. “It feels amazing. I’ve been smiling this whole time.”

Wieskamp and Hodges combined to score 55 of Muscatine’s 70 points. No other Muskie scored more than four points.

The two scored all of Muscatine’s points during a 17-0 run that spanned the end of the third quarter and the beginning of the fourth quarter and flipped the game in the Muskies’ favor.

Central’s Brady Hanssen converted an old-fashioned three-point play to give the Blue Devils a 42-36 lead with just over two minutes left in the third quarter, but then Muscatine scored on its next seven possessions. Hodges put back his own miss, Wieskamp hit a step-back jumper, and then Hodges hit a corner 3 off of an assist from Wieskamp to give the Muskies the lead. Wieskamp’s layup gave the visitors a 45-42 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

Wieskamp opened the fourth quarter with a 3-pointer on a pass from Hodges, and then Hodges muscled in a shot while getting fouled. The next trip down the floor, Hodges drove past a defender and scored to push Muscatine’s lead to 53-42.

“They do a really good job, especially when both of them get hot,” Muscatine coach Luke Turelli said of Wieskamp and Hodges. “Luke knocked down a couple of really big 3s at some key moments, and Kayvion was able to get to the basket almost any time he wanted. They’re still young and learning, but tonight they really came to play and showed some things we’ve been seeing in practice. It was just a matter of getting that to translate into a game, and what better game to do it than tonight.”

Central (14-8), which led by as many as seven points in the second half, could get no closer than eight points the rest of the way. The Blue Devils, who went 6 for 33 from 3-point range in the contest, made just four of their 23 shots in the game’s final 10 minutes.

Jamarion Readus scored 17 points for Central, but did so on 6-for-23 shooting. Anthony Gott added 12 points, six rebounds and five blocked shots. Tracy Hayslett had 10 points and four steals.

“They had a good night shooting the ball, and we didn’t on our side,” Central coach Ryan Hill said. “It was one of those nights.”

And the Muskies cleaned up those Blue Devil misses. Muscatine out-rebounded Central 24-9 in the second half. Diamond Krayee hauled in 10 rebounds in the victory, and Hodges had eight.

“The biggest focal point of our game plan was to limit them to one shot down the floor,” Turelli said. “In the second half, they really bought into that and dived at every loose ball and got every rebound they could.”

Turelli said it’s the biggest win for his Muskies in two seasons as head coach.

“The locker room was ecstatic,” he said. “That was the biggest win for this group they’ve ever experienced. I hope it’s the first of many for them, because I think it’s a very special group.”

Wieskamp echoed that Monday’s win was the biggest of his career.

“We’ve been playing together for a long time, so it’s good to have some success here,” he said.

The Muskies will seek another upset when they travel to sixth-ranked Dubuque Senior (18-3) for Friday’s substate semifinal.

“This is a perfect storm for us because we’re young,” Turelli said. “When our young guys get hot and figure out how to play together, we can be a scary team.”

Muscatine 70, Davenport Central 59

Muscatine;14;9;22;25;—;70

Davenport Central;11;15;16;17;—;59

MUSCATINE (6-16) — Kayvion Hodges 9-16 7-10 26, Talan Becker 0-1 0-0 0, Diamond Krayee 2-6 0-1 4, Ralph Hoeper 1-8 2-2 4, Luke Wieskamp 9-15 6-10 29, Caleb Bettis 1-1 0-0 2, Michael Henderson 0-4 1-3 1, Ian Church 1-1 2-2 4. Totals 23-53 18-28 70.

DAVENPORT CENTRAL (14-8) — Elias Vargas 0-0 0-0 0, Tracy Hayslett 3-7 4-4 10, Brady Hanssen 1-10 1-1 3, Charles Jones 3-7 0-0 8, Justin Pendleton 0-0 0-0 0, Tsuirad Moore 1-5 0-0 2, Jamarion Readus 6-23 2-2 17, Maddox Sullivan 2-5 0-0 5, Blake Busch 1-1 0-0 2, Anthony Gott 3-6 6-7 12. Totals 20-64 13-14 59.

3-point goals: Muscatine 6-16 (Wieskamp 5-8, Hodges 1-3, Hoeper 0-4, Becker 0-1), DC 6-33 (Readus 3-14, Jones 2-5, Sullivan 1-2, Hanssen 0-7, Moore 0-3, Hayslett 0-2). Rebounds: Muscatine 44 (Krayee 10, Wieskamp 10), DC 26 (Sullivan 8). Turnovers: Muscatine 13, DC 9. Total fouls: Muscatine 15, DC 23. Fouled out: Hayslett.