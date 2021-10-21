Prep football: First round area game capsules

Class A
North Tama (6-2) at Wapello (6-2)
Last week: North Tama was beaten by No. 4 Grundy Center 28-0; Wapello thumped North Cedar 48-6
Outlook: Both teams bring a talented offense into this playoff contest. On the season, North Tama has gained a few more yards in total (3,185 to 3,051), but the Indians have moved the ball with a bit more balance, as Wapello has rushed for 1,409 yards to 888 by the Redhawks. North Tama's Gabe Kopriva has thrown for over 2,300 yards with a 62.9% completion rate (161 of 256) and 19 touchdowns. However, he's also been picked off 11 times. The senior also leads the running attack with 655 yards on 105 attempts and nine scores. Wapello's Tade Parson has completed over 68% of his passes (107 for 157) and 17 scores against only two interceptions. He's also rushed for over 200 yards while Swiss army knife Jake Gustison has gained over 1,000 yards combining his rushing and receiving totals. Maddox Griffin (39 catches, 602 yards, five touchdowns) and Caleb Ealey (42 carries, 371 yards, five touchdowns) are also proven weapons for the Indians. With all the aforementioned players seeing time on both sides of the ball, it may come down to one of those stars making a play on defense.
Class 1A
Durant (2-6) at No. 3 Sigourney-Keota (8-0)
Last week: Durant fell to No. 4 Regina Catholic 34-16; Sigourney-Keota blew out Van Buren County 49-0
Outlook: This one will feature two dynamic running backs in Durant junior Nolan DeLong and Sigourney-Keota sophomore Cade Molyneux. DeLong has carried over 200 times for the Wildcats to the tune of almost 1,500 yards, while the Cobras' featured back has rushed for just over 1,600 yards on 212 attempts and 21 touchdowns to DeLong's 17. Both also have passing scores. If those two are their usual selves, this game may come down to someone else making a play. Durant's best bet would be Ethan Gast, who has 290 receiving yards on 15 receptions. Gast, a senior, has reached the end zone four times and also contributed three interceptions defensively. Ben Orr also has 10 catches for nearly 150 yards and a score. Sigourney-Keota's Levi Crawford has accumulated over 300 yards rushing and 230 receiving while Colten Clarahan has 411 on the ground.
Class 2A
West Liberty (4-4) at No. 2 Waukon (7-1)
Last week: West Liberty doubled up Anamosa 42-21; Waukon throttled Union Community 59-28
Outlook: West Liberty's Jahsiah Galvan surpassed the 1,000-yard mark rushing in last week's win. He now stands at 1,159 for the 2021 campaign on 142 attempts with 14 touchdowns. He's also turned four catches into over 100 yards and another score while leading the team in tackles with 45½. The Comets have also enjoyed a two-way contribution from Drake Collins, who has over 500 yards passing to go with over 100 yards rushing and 36 tackles, eight of which have gone for a loss. Waukon has scored over 40 points in five of its games this season, all of which have come over the final six weeks. Junior quarterback Noah Hatlan has 1,130 yards on the season on 59 of 109 passing with 14 touchdowns against nine interceptions. Pat Hennessy leads the ground game with 101 carries that have gone for 1,079 yards and 18 scores. Lincoln Snitker has been Waukon's best play-maker on the outside, collecting 22 receptions for 446 yards and six scores.