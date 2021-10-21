Prep football: First round area game capsules

Class A

North Tama (6-2) at Wapello (6-2)

Outlook: Both teams bring a talented offense into this playoff contest. On the season, North Tama has gained a few more yards in total (3,185 to 3,051), but the Indians have moved the ball with a bit more balance, as Wapello has rushed for 1,409 yards to 888 by the Redhawks. North Tama's Gabe Kopriva has thrown for over 2,300 yards with a 62.9% completion rate (161 of 256) and 19 touchdowns. However, he's also been picked off 11 times. The senior also leads the running attack with 655 yards on 105 attempts and nine scores. Wapello's Tade Parson has completed over 68% of his passes (107 for 157) and 17 scores against only two interceptions. He's also rushed for over 200 yards while Swiss army knife Jake Gustison has gained over 1,000 yards combining his rushing and receiving totals. Maddox Griffin (39 catches, 602 yards, five touchdowns) and Caleb Ealey (42 carries, 371 yards, five touchdowns) are also proven weapons for the Indians. With all the aforementioned players seeing time on both sides of the ball, it may come down to one of those stars making a play on defense.