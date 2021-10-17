Prep football roundup: Durant, Wapello, West Liberty extend seasons

While the playoffs aren't in the cards for the Muscatine football team this season, the postseason was on the minds of many Friday.
As Muscatine celebrated its 2001 team that brought the school its first playoff win, Davenport North kept its postseason hopes alive with a 34-13 victory over Muscatine.
The Wildcats' Nolan Mosier and Giovanni Rivera each had two rushing touchdowns and Mosier added a passing score to Dalton Motley in the third quarter, sending the Muskies to their eighth consecutive loss.
Rivera finished with 155 rushing yards on 24 tries while Mosier went for 155 through the air. Muscatine did intercept two passes in the game.
One of those was a 94-yard interception return for a touchdown by sophomore Darnell Thompson that made it 14-6 North (4-4) early in the second quarter.
Mason Crabtree added a second Muskie score from 6 yards out on the ground midway through the fourth.
Riddled with injuries already, Muscatine was without starting quarterback Landon Battey and key two-way starter Ty Cozad.
In their absence, Nolan Recker and Thompson each took snaps and combined for 33 rushing attempts that went for almost 200 total yards.
Muscatine's season closes out at home against Davenport West on Friday.
Wapello rolls North Cedar: With a 48-6 dismantling of North Cedar to conclude the regular season, Wapello cemented second place in Class A District 5 behind district winner and sixth-ranked Lisbon.
The Indians (6-2, 5-1 District 5) ended the game with just over 200 yards passing and just under that mark on the ground, out-gaining North Cedar 408 yards to 242.
Senior Tade Parsons was 9 of 13 passing with three touchdowns. Two went to junior Jake Gustison, who turned five catches into 114 yards and also added a rushing score, and another to Maddox Griffin.
Caleb Ealey led the Indians in rushing with 93 yards on just six carries. Most of those, however, came on a 74-yard scoring jaunt.
North Tama (6-2) will be in Wapello on Friday night for first round playoff action.
Columbus ends short of playoffs: Finishing in fifth place in Class 1A District 5 put the Columbus Wildcats on the outside looking in when the playoff dust settled after Alburnett came up with a 13-9 win on the Pirates’ home field.
Still, it was another step forward this season in Columbus as the program posted its highest win total since 2017, finishing 3-5 (2-4 in District 5). The Wildcats went winless in 2018, but have added to the win total in each of Dave Lekwa’s two seasons at the helm.
Kaden Amigon displayed star potential this season in Columbus. The sophomore averaged eight yards per carry while posting a double-digit touchdown total and nearly 1,200 yards. He also took eight receptions over 10 yards a pop as well as led the team in tackles (48 ½).
Amigon went for 171 yards on 23 rushing attempts and reached the end zone once against Alburnett, but it proved to be not quite enough for the Wildcats.
Triston Miller also had a nice showing Friday night for Columbus, who chipped in 63 offensive yards on eight touches while posting a team-high seven tackles defensively. Miller, a junior, figures to be one of the Wildcats’ top players heading into next season as the team will also have an experienced signal-caller in Jeff Hoback, who has one year of eligibility left and has been starting quarterback for two seasons.
Durant into postseason: Junior Nolan DeLong rushed for 155 yards and threw a 76-yard touchdown for his Durant Wildcats, but third-ranked Iowa City Regina still came out with a 34-16 win to preserve its perfect record heading into the playoffs.
Despite the loss, the Wildcats will still play on after finishing in fourth place in Class 1A District 5. Durant made the most of its wins this season, as a 2-3 record in district play (2-6 overall) was enough to extend the season into next week as the Wildcats will travel to Sigourney-Keota (8-0).
Within the district, Durant finished in the middle of a three-way tie with Mediapolis and Wilton. Based on a 17-point differential, Mediapolis and Durant beat Wilton out for the other two spots.
Senior receiver Ethan Gast was on the other end of the DeLong touchdown toss. Defensively, Gast went for a team-best eight tackles.
Fresh off collecting an offer from the University of Northern Iowa over the weekend, DeLong is just 20 yards shy of 1,500 yards rushing this season and has over 4,000 for his career.
District unkind to Wilton: Despite turning in a 5-3 record for the season, a 2-3 mark in district play was not enough to put Wilton into the postseason after West Branch handed the Beavers a season-ending 28-12 loss.
The home Bears (6-2, 4-1) relied heavily on Andy Henson in the victory. The junior rushed for 236 yards on 25 totes, including four attempts that ended in the end zone.
Wilton quarterback Mason Ormsby rushed for two scores of his own as he registered 73 yards on the ground to go with 89 passing on 12 of 21 attempts, though West Branch was able to force two interceptions.
Win over Anamosa propels West Liberty: The West Liberty Comets enjoyed three scores apiece from Drake Collins and Jahsiah Galvan to close out the regular season in dominant fashion, doubling up Anamosa, 42-21.
With the win, West Liberty takes fourth place in District 5 with a 3-2 district mark.
Two of Collins' scores were through the air, one each to Joshua Zeman and Ty Jones. Collins completed 13 of 19 passes for 185 yards.
Galvan turned in 180 yards on 23 carries.
Anamosa (1-7, 1-4) trailed 35-8 at the end of the third before tacking on 13 in the fourth as the comeback bid was still well short. The Raiders, however, did hold an 8-7 lead after a quarter of play before Collins' 12-yard rushing score put West Liberty (3-5) in front for good.
The Comets travel to Class 2A third-ranked Waukon (7-1) in the first round of the postseason.
Note: The scheduled Week 8 matchup between Louisa-Muscatine and Mediapolis was not contested. L-M forfeited its last three games of the season due to injuries on the team and ends 0-8. Mediapolis (5-3) made the playoffs and plays at Pella Christian in the first round.