Prep football roundup: Durant, Wapello, West Liberty extend seasons

Kaden Amigon displayed star potential this season in Columbus. The sophomore averaged eight yards per carry while posting a double-digit touchdown total and nearly 1,200 yards. He also took eight receptions over 10 yards a pop as well as led the team in tackles (48 ½).

Amigon went for 171 yards on 23 rushing attempts and reached the end zone once against Alburnett, but it proved to be not quite enough for the Wildcats.

Triston Miller also had a nice showing Friday night for Columbus, who chipped in 63 offensive yards on eight touches while posting a team-high seven tackles defensively. Miller, a junior, figures to be one of the Wildcats’ top players heading into next season as the team will also have an experienced signal-caller in Jeff Hoback, who has one year of eligibility left and has been starting quarterback for two seasons.

Durant into postseason: Junior Nolan DeLong rushed for 155 yards and threw a 76-yard touchdown for his Durant Wildcats, but third-ranked Iowa City Regina still came out with a 34-16 win to preserve its perfect record heading into the playoffs.