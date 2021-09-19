Prep football roundup: Kirkman thankful for community response

After a thrilling win by the Wilton football team over rival Durant on Friday night, the sides that make up the “Backyard Challenge” put their respective joy and heartbreak aside to take care of one of their own.
The 24-22 win for Wilton was of little importance to community members after Beavers tight end Caden Kirkman collapsed and had to be rushed from the game via ambulance shortly after the game went final.
Kirkman, who said he doesn’t remember anything from the time he passed out until waking up in the hospital, sustained a concussion. He is home after being released from University of Iowa hospital.
“I am very lucky to have had two great communities come together to support me,” Kirkman said. “My coaches, training staff and Rebecca DeLong were by my side making sure I was okay. The Durant Rescue Squad did an amazing job, I couldn’t be more grateful. Holly and Jamie Hull drove to (UI) hospital that night to make sure I was okay.
"I have great friends and family that came to be by my side through all of it.”
The Wilton junior said he's had hundreds reach out with well-wishes.
“It really was amazing how both communities came together to help and support Caden,” said Kelly Kirkman, Caden’s mother. “We are all very thankful.”
Kirkman had two catches for 16 yards in the game, but it was each team's featured running back that starred.
Jackson Hull tallied 177 yards on 20 carries and had three touchdowns in the Wilton (4-0) win. All three scores came with under two minutes left in the third quarter or later.
For Durant (0-4), junior Nolan DeLong ended with 224 yards on 34 carries. He reached the end zone twice.
Carter Wichelt added the other Wildcat score, that came on a 71-yard kick return with 1:32 left in the third and DeLong ran in the two-point conversion. Those were the only points to interrupt Hull's scoring spree that closed it out for Wilton.
Wilton is home for Iowa City Regina in Week 5 while Durant will take on Louisa-Muscatine on the road. Both games are Class 1A District 5 games.
Muskies can't bottle Spartans up
The Muscatine football team felt confident after a quarter and a half of play at Muscatine High School on Friday night, but a 21-point third quarter by the Pleasant Valley Spartans would put the Muskies on the wrong end of a 42-10 final.
As if Muscatine's 0-4 record isn't enough, the Muskies have sustained some injuries. Starting safety Conner Christiansen, injured in a Week 3 game against Bettendorf, isn't expected back this season.
Ty Cozad and Paul Henry exited the game for the Muskies on Friday. Cozad leads Muscatine in carries on the season with 63. Friday night, he had 11 carries for 30 yards before leaving.
Paul Henry also left late. He provided a bit of a spark as the Muskies found some success in the passing game. The junior receiver had two catches for 31 yards against PV and five receptions on the season, part of a Muscatine passing game that saw junior quarterback Landon Battey complete 10 of 16 passes for nearly 80 yards.
Caden McDermott had two rushing touchdowns and one passing for PV, as he compiled 178 total yards on 16 carries and four passing attempts.
Makhi Wilson caught the touchdown and added a rushing touchdown. Those came after Rusty VanWetzinga opened the scoring with a touchdown from three yards out on the Spartans' opening drive.
Muscatine's points came on a 25-yard field goal by Sophia Thomas in the second quarter.
The Muskies host Class 5A Group 3 foe Cedar Falls for homecoming next Friday. Cedar Falls is ranked seventh in the Iowa AP poll.
Wapello runs away from Pekin
Entering Wapello’s Week 4 match-up against Pekin, quarterback Tade Parsons had thrown for at least 200 yards in each of the Indians’ first three games.
On the road at Pekin High School Friday night, Parsons was well short of that passing mark, but had his best rushing game, turning six carries into 95 yards, including a 53-yard scamper for a touchdown in Wapello’s 35-0 victory over the Panthers.
Parsons completed 7 of 9 passes for 86 yards and two more scores, but he did throw his first interception of the season.
Caleb Ealy was on the other end of both Parsons throws that resulted in touchdowns, those went for a combined 51 yards and were Ealy’s only catches. He also added a rushing touchdown on a four-carry, 74-yard effort out of the backfield.
Jake Gustinson led Wapello (4-1) in rushing with 97 yards on 11 carries, one of those ending in the end zone.
Pekin (0-4) allowed all 35 points in the first half.
The Indians travel to Highland in Week 5 to continue Class A District 5 play.
West Liberty loses heartbreaker
With several turnovers coming in the closing minutes by both teams at Camanche High School, the West Liberty Comets committed what proved to be the most costly in a 44-36 setback.
Camanche (2-2) intercepted a West Liberty pass with just around 3 ½ minutes left in the fourth quarter with the score tied at 36, and returned it for a touchdown the other way and converted the ensuing two-point conversion.
Just prior, Ty Jones had an interception for West Liberty (0-4) that stopped a Storm scoring drive deep in Comet territory.
Jahsiah Galvan had scoring runs of 82, 48, 40 and 1 and Bryan Martinez added a 39-yard field goal for West Liberty.
The first Comet touchdown tied it at seven, that came when quarterback Caleb Wulf found Joshua Zeman for a 26-yard touchdown through the air.
Monticello will be in West Liberty for Class 2A District 5 play in Week 5.
West Branch crushes L-M
At the end of the first quarter at West Branch High School on Friday, the Louisa-Muscatine Falcons trailed the home Bears 37-0.
The final ended up 51-6 in favor of West Branch (3-1).
While the Falcons (0-4) avoided the shutout by scoring six points in the third quarter, they did little to put a dent in the Bear lead.
All of West Branch’s points came in either the first or third quarter. The Bears’ Andy Henson had an incredibly efficient game. He turned just seven carries into 100 yards and four scores.
L-M hosts Durant in Class A District 5 play.
Lisbon blanks Columbus
The Columbus Wildcats surrendered nearly 350 rushing yards at Lisbon High School to the Lions on Friday night.
Lison (3-1) was led by Jamien Moore’s 182 yards on 21 carries. The senior also had two touchdowns, both on the ground.
Columbus (1-3) trailed only 7-0 after a quarter, but allowed 13 and 14 points in the second and third quarters.
The Wildcats are now on a three-game skid after kicking a game-winning field goal in overtime to beat Louisa-Muscatine in Week 1. Winless Pekin (0-4) visits Columbus next Friday in a Class A District 5 game.