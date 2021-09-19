Prep football roundup: Kirkman thankful for community response

After a thrilling win by the Wilton football team over rival Durant on Friday night, the sides that make up the “Backyard Challenge” put their respective joy and heartbreak aside to take care of one of their own.

The 24-22 win for Wilton was of little importance to community members after Beavers tight end Caden Kirkman collapsed and had to be rushed from the game via ambulance shortly after the game went final.

Kirkman, who said he doesn’t remember anything from the time he passed out until waking up in the hospital, sustained a concussion. He is home after being released from University of Iowa hospital.

“I am very lucky to have had two great communities come together to support me,” Kirkman said. “My coaches, training staff and Rebecca DeLong were by my side making sure I was okay. The Durant Rescue Squad did an amazing job, I couldn’t be more grateful. Holly and Jamie Hull drove to (UI) hospital that night to make sure I was okay.

"I have great friends and family that came to be by my side through all of it.”

The Wilton junior said he's had hundreds reach out with well-wishes.