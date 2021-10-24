Prep football roundup: Muskies close out with win as area teams fail to advance

Thompson finished with 71 yards on 10 attempts and Recker would rush twice for 10 yards, but the senior made a crucial stop on a West fourth-down play from the Muskies' one-yard line to preserve the second half lead.

Tucker Avis would also score for the Falcons and Caleb Hass would add the late field goal, but Muscatine would proceed to recover the onside kick attempt and use a Cozad first-down run to expire the clock.

In his first season as Muscatine's go-to running back, Cozad went for 527 yards on 126 attempts and three scores.

Sigourney-Keota runs away from Durant to move on in playoffs: A third-quarter score proved too little, too late for Durant, as the Wildcats saw its season come to an end at the hands of Sigourney-Keota by a 34-8 final at Sigourney High School in the first round of the Class 1A postseason.

Nolan DeLong had 111 yards on 27 carries and the Wildcat score plus two-point conversion. Ethan Gast and Tysen McKinley combined for 11 tackles defensively for Durant (2-7).

On the winning side, the Cobras (9-0) only attempted two passes, neither of which went for completions. The ground game was effective, though, as Sigourney-Keota accumulated nearly 270 yards on 36 attempts.