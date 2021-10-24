Prep football roundup: Muskies close out with win as area teams fail to advance

Though the frustrations of a rough season were evident at Muscatine High School on Friday night, there was a collective sigh of relief as the Muskies took victory formation for the first time of the season.
After starting the season 0-8, Muscatine was able to escape Week 9 with a 24-18 win over Davenport West to close out the season.
West had the ball inside the red zone late, trailing 24-15, but opted for the field goal with a little over a minute remaining.
The Falcons (1-8) were forced to weight their options after Muskie kicker Sophie Thomas made it a two-score game with early in the fourth after Muscatine took a 21-15 advantage into the final 12 minutes.
Muscatine's seniors relished going out with a win — the first on MHS' newly renovated home stadium — and the underclassmen saw it as an opportunity to gain some winning traction into the future.
Ty Cozad went over 150 yards rushing on 22 carries while finding paydirt twice. Mason Crabtree, a senior, also added a Muskie score, his coming on a three-yard run with over 8 minutes left in the first to give the Muskies a 7-0 lead.
Brady Hansen would find Jordan White from inside of five yards for the West answer and White would score the two-point conversion to give West an 8-7 lead before Muscatine relied on the sophomore Cozad, along with Darnell Thompson and Nolan Recker to close it out.
Thompson finished with 71 yards on 10 attempts and Recker would rush twice for 10 yards, but the senior made a crucial stop on a West fourth-down play from the Muskies' one-yard line to preserve the second half lead.
Tucker Avis would also score for the Falcons and Caleb Hass would add the late field goal, but Muscatine would proceed to recover the onside kick attempt and use a Cozad first-down run to expire the clock.
In his first season as Muscatine's go-to running back, Cozad went for 527 yards on 126 attempts and three scores.
Sigourney-Keota runs away from Durant to move on in playoffs: A third-quarter score proved too little, too late for Durant, as the Wildcats saw its season come to an end at the hands of Sigourney-Keota by a 34-8 final at Sigourney High School in the first round of the Class 1A postseason.
Nolan DeLong had 111 yards on 27 carries and the Wildcat score plus two-point conversion. Ethan Gast and Tysen McKinley combined for 11 tackles defensively for Durant (2-7).
On the winning side, the Cobras (9-0) only attempted two passes, neither of which went for completions. The ground game was effective, though, as Sigourney-Keota accumulated nearly 270 yards on 36 attempts.
Cade Molyneux led the Cobras in rushing attempts with 22, which went for 149 yards and three scores while teammate Colten Clarahan also went over 100 yards on six totes from the quarterback position. Clarahen also found the end zone.
The game was scoreless after the first quarter of play, but a 13-point second provided the Cobras a halftime lead.
Sigourney-Keota’s defense recorded 10 tackles for loss.
DeLong, a junior, ended with just under 1,500 yards rushing for the season.
Waukon eliminates West Liberty in Class 2A playoffs: Waukon running back Pat Hennessy ran 40 times for 350 yards and added over 40 more yards receiving to oust West Liberty in the first round of the Class 2A playoffs at Waukon High School.
The Warriors defeated the Comets by 38-24 final.
West Liberty (3-6) held leads at the start of the first and second halves, but Hennessy and company wouldn't be denied. Hennessy would score three touchdowns and Lincoln Snitker would add two more as he rushed for 55 yards on 10 attempts.
The Comets turned Waukon (8-1) over three times in the first quarter and took a 10-0 advantage early in the second after a Bryan Martinez field goal and Jahsiah Galvan five-yard rushing score.
The senior Galvan would take a Drake Collins 75 yards for a score on the first play of the second half, though the Indians added two scores in the second, which left the Comets with a 17-15.
West Liberty would get a third Galvan score, his last from nine yards out on the ground, to make it 31-24 with just under 10 minutes left after Waukon added a score and a safety.
But the Warriors would embark on a time-eating drive that ended in the end zone to close out the game.
Wapello wiped out of playoffs by North Tama: The Wapello Indians took a 22-15 lead into halftime, but came up empty in the second half, falling to North Tama in the first round of the Class 1A playoffs, 23-22, at Wapello High School.
A third-quarter score by the Redhawks proved to be the difference.
Wapello senior quarterback Tade Parsons threw for 202 yards in the Indian loss. Parsons completed 21 of 32 passes and found classmate Maddox Griffin for three passing scores, though North Tama was able to force a pair of Wapello interceptions.
Though it ends in defeat, Parsons, playing under his father, head coach Todd Parsons, enjoyed a stellar career as Wapello a signal-caller. In three seasons as starter, the quarterback competed 64% of 463 attempts for 3,973 yards with 42 touchdowns against 11 interceptions.
This season, he also rushed for a career high 236 yards and added three rushing scores.
Griffin turned 10 catches into 93 yards with a trio of them resulting in scores.
Jake Gustison added over 150 all-purpose yards on 25 touches.
Macuen West, Caleb Ealey and Parons all went for seven or more tackles defensively for the Indians (6-3), as well.