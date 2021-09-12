Prep football roundup: Muskies drop to 0-3; Wilton, Wapello find win column

BETTENDORF — A season ago, the Muscatine football team rallied to find victory in two of three games after starting 0-3.

While it remains to be seen if the 2021 Muskies can pull after another string of success, the team finds itself in a similar place after Week 3's 27-6 loss at Bettendorf High School to the host Bulldogs.

The Muskies are a different squad than in 2020, when moving all-state receiver Eli Gaye to quarterback solved several of Muscatine's offensive issues. The Muskies also had school rushing leader Tim Nimely. Both are now at Grand View University.

While the Muskies looked improved against Bettendorf on Friday night over the first two weeks the most recent campaign, that effort proved to fall well short, as Bettendorf rode a 20-point second quarter to the win.

Isaiah Martinez, who entered the game as back-up to Bulldog starting running back Terry Dunn III, ended with 142 yards on 18 carries and three touchdowns for Bettendorf (1-2).

The first score came on the first play of the second frame, after Martinez replaced the injured Dunn III.

Muscatine (0-3) found the end zone in the third, when quarterback Landon Battey crossed the goal line from a yard out.