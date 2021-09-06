Prep football roundup: Muskies enjoy new confines despite loss

Although the Muscatine football team came out on the short end of a 42-7 outcome at home on Friday night, the on-field product looked much improved in more ways than one.

Following the game, players and fans in attendance couldn't help but feel positive about the outlook of the program, not only with an improved effort by the Muskies over Week 1's 63-14 defeat to Linn-Mar, but the new renovations to Muscatine's new-look stadium.

"We have guys settling into roles and catching up to the game speed," head coach DJ Hawkins said. "They're playing with more confidence. We maybe played a little shy (in Week 1).

"To have the student body here, the new stadium, we felt at home. That was exciting to see."

After going for only 79 total offensive yards to open the season, the Muskies tallied 115 rushing yards and 44 more through the air.

Surrendering big plays continued to be an issue defensively, however, as the Trojans' Mason Applegate went for 200 yards on 11 carries, which included four touchdowns. Talon Mann and Davontae Morris each added rushing touchdowns for the Trojans.

West (1-1) quarterback Jack Wallace went 11 of 16 through the air for 151 yards as well.