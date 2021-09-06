Prep football roundup: Muskies enjoy new confines despite loss

Although the Muscatine football team came out on the short end of a 42-7 outcome at home on Friday night, the on-field product looked much improved in more ways than one.
Following the game, players and fans in attendance couldn't help but feel positive about the outlook of the program, not only with an improved effort by the Muskies over Week 1's 63-14 defeat to Linn-Mar, but the new renovations to Muscatine's new-look stadium.
"We have guys settling into roles and catching up to the game speed," head coach DJ Hawkins said. "They're playing with more confidence. We maybe played a little shy (in Week 1).
"To have the student body here, the new stadium, we felt at home. That was exciting to see."
After going for only 79 total offensive yards to open the season, the Muskies tallied 115 rushing yards and 44 more through the air.
Surrendering big plays continued to be an issue defensively, however, as the Trojans' Mason Applegate went for 200 yards on 11 carries, which included four touchdowns. Talon Mann and Davontae Morris each added rushing touchdowns for the Trojans.
West (1-1) quarterback Jack Wallace went 11 of 16 through the air for 151 yards as well.
Muscatine's Ty Cozad and Nolan Recker combined for 28 carries and 99 yards with one of Recker's totes going for the Muskie touchdown.
The Muskies (0-2) are at Bettendorf next Friday night.
Wilton outlasts Northeast: Jackson Hull registered touchdown runs from 2, 7, 9 and 5 yards out to lead Wilton past the Northeast Rebels in overtime, 32-26.
Northeast (0-2) led 11-0 after the first quarter on a Gavin Kramer score and Cami Bianco field goal.
Hull had the first of his four touchdowns in the second to shrink the Rebel lead to 11-8.
Kramer again scored for Northeast, the last going for 65 yards on the ground. Wilton (2-0) answered with two-yard rushing touchdown by Mason Ormsby before Hull touchdowns tied it to send the game to overtime and then subsequently won it for the Beavers in the extra session.
Wapello wins big: All but seven of Wapello’s 45 points scored against Louisa-Muscatine came in the first half. The Indians also pitched the shutout defensively to score the 45-0 win over the Falcons at Louisa-Muscatine.
Senior quarterback Tade Parsons was 16 of 23 passing with a pair of touchdowns, to Caleb Ealey and Jake Gustison.
Gustison went over 100 yards receiving and rushing, going for 11 carries and 116 yards rushing while adding nine receptions for 115 yards. The junior had three scores in all as Wapello went for nearly 400 total yards offensively.
Ealey, a junior, led the Indians on defense with three sacks during a seven-tackle effort against the Falcons (0-2).
Wapello (1-1) had nine tackles for loss and also had a fumble recovery and an interception.
The Indians are home against Columbus in Week 3 while L-M is on the road at Van Buren County’s homecoming game.
Highland hands Columbus loss: The Highland Huskies put a stop to the Columbus Wildcats' quest to improve to 2-0 by racing out to a 28-0 halftime lead and finishing on top, 48-20, at Columbus High School.
Columbus junior quarterback Jeff Hoback had three touchdowns, two on the ground and one passing, with sophomore Kaden Amigon on the receiving end of the scoring toss.
Hoback completed 8 of 11 passes for 97 yards and also ran for 107 yards on a dozen attempts. Amigon had 11 carries for 57 yards plus five catches for 70 yards.
Logan Bright and Cole Strom led the Wildcats (1-1) defensively, both finishing the game with five or more tackles.
Brenton Bonebrake led the Huskie offense. The senior had 17 carries for 244 yards and four touchdowns on the ground, as well as one more receiving score.
Highland (1-1) senior quarterback Connor Grinstead went 6 for 6 for 150 yards through the air with three touchdowns, those going to Luke Miller, Jaden Schmid and Bonebrake, who finished with four receptions and 103 yards.
Columbus visits Wapello in Week 3.
Durant loses to Cascade: The Durant Wildcats scored eight points on each side of halftime, but it proved to be not enough as Cascade got away with a 32-16 win over the Wildcats in Cascade.
Cascade (1-1) junior running back Tanner Simon gained 186 yards on the ground on 22 carries to go with three touchdowns.
Junior Luke Ruggeberg gave the Durant secondary fits, turning four catches into 106 yards and two touchdowns, coming from quarterback Joshua Rolling, who was 8 of 13 for 159 yards, the pair of scores plus an interception.
Durant (0-2) junior running back Nolan DeLong had 24 rushing attempts that went for 143 yards plus a touchdown. Senior quarterback Tysen McKinley went 6 of 11 through the air for 64 yards. McKinley had a touchdown throw and an interception. Ethan Gast was on the other end of Durant’s passing score. Gast had a pair of receptions for 32 yards.
Durant will play its homecoming game next Friday, welcoming Northeast for the contest.
West Liberty loses to Regina: The West Liberty Comets dropped its second game to start the season, losing 34-6 at home to Iowa City Regina.
West Liberty maintained a 6-0 lead at the end for the first quarter following a one-yard touchdown run by Drake Collins, but the Regals (2-0) bounced back with 34 unanswered over the final three periods.
As a team, Regina turned 38 rushing attempts into 262 yards and quarterback Gentry Dumont went 13 of 23 through the air for 168 yards with a touchdown and an interception. Jack Tierney also tried two passes, completing one for a 10-yard score.
Levi Daniel did most of the Regals’ ground work with 22 carries for 128 yards and a pair of scores. Blake Chambliss had both Regina receiving touchdowns.
Bryan Martinez had an interception for the Comets.
West Liberty (0-2) will travel to Independence High School next Friday.